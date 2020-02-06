More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Concussion substitutes
Trials of concussion substitutes could be coming to soccer

Associated PressFeb 6, 2020, 7:15 PM EST
LONDON (AP) Concussion substitutions could be trialed in English soccer next season after proposals were presented to the game’s lawmakers.

The Premier League has given an initial suggestion to the rule-making International Football Association Board proposing that the current three-minute period to assess players for concussion would be used to determine if a “head injury replacement” is required.

A framework from the league’s medical advisor seen by The Associated Press said that if there are no immediate signs of concussion then the player would continue to be observed while back in action. If clearer concussion symptoms become evident, then the player can be replaced by a special substitution beyond the three changes currently allowed.

The English Football Association prefers allowing players to be replaced at least temporarily for 10 minutes to allow a fuller concussion assessment, a person with knowledge of their thinking told the AP. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the FA’s thinking ahead of the annual meeting of IFAB on Feb. 29 in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

The FA along with the other British federations hold half of the eight seats on the IFAB board, with international governing body FIFA controlling the other four votes to change laws.

The international players’ union shares the view of the English FA that temporary substitutes should be considered.

“We welcome discussions by football stakeholders with a view to safeguarding players who suffer a concussion,” FIFPRO general secretary Jonas Baer-Hoffmann said. “FIFPRO strongly believes doctors must be given enough time and space to assess a player with a suspected concussion in order to enable them to make the correct decision on whether he or she can stay on the pitch. In our view, this means they must be provided with significantly more than three minutes.”

The English FA has also been exploring advice that youngsters should restrict heading the ball in training sessions.

A Scottish study published last year put a fresh focus on the need for footballing authorities to address the potential long-term impact on health of head injuries.

Researchers from the University of Glasgow found former professional players in Scotland were less likely to die of common causes such as heart disease and cancer compared with the general population but more likely to die from dementia. Researchers compared the causes of death of 7,676 Scottish men who played soccer with 23,000 similar men from the general population born between 1900 and 1976. Over a median of 18 years of study, 1,180 players and 3,807 of the others died. The players had a lower risk of death from any cause until age 70.

However, they had a 3.5 times higher rate of death from neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s. In absolute terms, that risk remained relatively small – 1.7% among former players and 0.5% for the comparison group.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Jay Berhalter stepping away from U.S. Soccer

@USSoccer
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 6, 2020, 7:32 PM EST
Stunning news out of Soccer House, where one of the most powerful and controversial men in the United States Soccer Federation is leaving the organization.

The federation announced Thursday night that U.S. Soccer chief commercial officer Jay Berhalter “stepped down” from his position.

“Jay has played an invaluable role in the growth of our Federation and the evolution of the game in our country,” said U.S. Soccer president Carlos Cordeiro. “His deep understanding of all the technical, commercial, and business aspects of the sport will have a lasting impact on the game across America.”

Berhalter is the brother of USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter, and spent 15 years with U.S. Soccer. He played big roles in the U.S. hosted Women’s World Cup as well as the growth of the Development Academy for youth soccer and the National Women’s Soccer League, according to U.S. Soccer’s press release.

But reports earlier this week said he was being passed over for the federation’s CEO job. It was long discussed that Jay Berhalter had been hand-picked by outgoing CEO Dan Flynn.

There was plenty of controversy in Jay Berhalter’s final years on the job. That tumult escalated when his brother Gregg was hired to manage the United States men’s national team in a baffling hiring process that ignored some big and interested names.

Soon after, Jay Berhalter was mentioned as the probable CEO in waiting, but at least one report noted that new president Carlos Cordeiro did not want that.

Those reports and the impending status quo were met by a spate of terrible reviews from employees and former employees of U.S. Soccer on the job site Glassdoor.

The federation has to find a CEO, and there will be plenty of discussion about the future of the men’s team given the struggles under Gregg Berhalter. U.S. Soccer just hired legendary USMNT player Brian McBride as the program’s new general manager, operating under sporting director Earnie Stewart.

 

Saucedo denied USMNT call-up by Pumas, eyes Olympic qualifying

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 6, 2020, 6:42 PM EST
There were three non-MLS players on the USMNT roster for last month’s friendly win over Costa Rica, but it could have been there.

That’s the story of Pumas playmaker Sebastian Saucedo, according to Goal.com, who hopes the federation won’t forget about him when it comes to Olympic qualifying.

Saucedo, 23, was not released by his Liga MX side because of a Feb. 2 visit to Santos Laguna. The winger played 71 minutes in his fourth appearance for the club during the Clausura.

He’s represented both Mexico and the United States at youth levels, but the Costa Rica match could’ve been his first senior cap.

For now, he’s looking to representing the U.S. at the U-23 level.

“For Olympic qualification, there’s the FIFA date. I imagine the club will deal with that when it comes to letting us go or not. I’d like to go. It would be a dream to qualify for the Olympics.”

In 90 matches with Real Salt Lake, Saucedo scored six goals with 12 assists. Saucedo is an RSL Academy product, but did have a loan to Veracruz for almost all of 2016.

Montreal star Piatti ‘welcomed’ by San Lorenzo president

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 6, 2020, 5:40 PM EST
One of the best players in Major League Soccer’s history is going home.

Ignacio Piatti has left the Montreal Impact to sign with San Lorenzo, the Argentine club of former Newcastle center back Fabricio Coloccini and ex-Sunderland man Santiago Vergini.

Piatti was far and away the Impact’s top player, scoring 66 times with 29 assists in 135 matches. He scored 50 of those goals between 2016-18.

However, the 35-year-old missed all but 11 matches last season with knee injuries.

San Lorenzo sits 12th in the Argentine Superliga, nine points back of the lead on a congested table. Piatti won the Copa Libertadores with Santo before moving to MLS.

The 2020 MLS season is going to test new Montreal boss Thierry Henry, who does have attacking talent through Bojan Krkic, Saphir Taider, and others. But Piatti is a powerful part of the Impact’s run in MLS.

More shocks as Athletic Bilbao knocks Barcelona out of Copa del Rey

Barcelona
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 6, 2020, 5:10 PM EST
The giants are falling in the Copa del Rey.

Inaki Williams scored in stoppage time to lead Athletic Bilbao past Barcelona in the Copa del Rey, hours after Real Sociedad knocked Real Madrid out of the tournament.

Athletic Bilbao has won the second-most Copa del Rey titles in Spanish history, with 23 wins. Barca has the most with 30.

It’s the latest setback of a troubling season for Barcelona, who has already changed managers and seen plenty of inner turmoil.

Williams turned an Ibai Gomez cross past Marc-Andre ter Stegen in the third minute of second-half stoppage time to clinch a place in the semifinals with Real Sociedad, Granada, and Cinderella story Mirandes of the Segunda Division.

The Copa del Rey will not include an El Clasico rival for the first time since 2010, when Sevilla beat Atletico Madrid.

Barca was awarded five yellow cards on the day including one to Lionel Messi, who was stopped 1v1 by Unai Simon moments before Williams won it.

Quique Setien’s Barca is three points back of Real Madrid in the race for La Liga, seven points clear of third-place Getafe. The season’s second El Clasico comes March 1 at the Bernabeu.