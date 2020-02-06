Saucedo denied USMNT call-up by Pumas, eyes Olympic qualifying

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

There were three non-MLS players on the USMNT roster for last month’s friendly win over Costa Rica, but it could have been there.

That’s the story of Pumas playmaker Sebastian Saucedo, according to Goal.com, who hopes the federation won’t forget about him when it comes to Olympic qualifying.

Saucedo, 23, was not released by his Liga MX side because of a Feb. 2 visit to Santos Laguna. The winger played 71 minutes in his fourth appearance for the club during the Clausura.

He’s represented both Mexico and the United States at youth levels, but the Costa Rica match could’ve been his first senior cap.

For now, he’s looking to representing the U.S. at the U-23 level.

“For Olympic qualification, there’s the FIFA date. I imagine the club will deal with that when it comes to letting us go or not. I’d like to go. It would be a dream to qualify for the Olympics.”

In 90 matches with Real Salt Lake, Saucedo scored six goals with 12 assists. Saucedo is an RSL Academy product, but did have a loan to Veracruz for almost all of 2016.