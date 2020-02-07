Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) Timothy Chandler doesn’t score many goals, but when he does he makes them count.

The U.S. right back scored twice — normally his return for a whole season — to power Eintracht Frankfurt to 5-0 over Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Friday.

Chandler played like a forward to score the opening goal in the 37th minute, hovering between Augsburg’s full back and center back before picking up a pass from Dominik Kohr and blasting it into the net. His second goal came just after the break, a well-timed header at the near post.

Timmy Chandler can't stop scoring!! 👀 Make it 3 goals in the American's last 4 @Bundesliga_EN games. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Ed5qBkZoED — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) February 7, 2020

CHANDLER AGAIN! 😅 Only Erling Haaland has scored more @Bundesliga_EN goals in 2020 than the @eintracht_us star's 4 in 4 games 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/jyFwlkd56n — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) February 7, 2020

Andre Silva, on loan from Milan, soon made it 3-0 with a header of his own off Filip Kostic’s cross.

“My first double in the Bundesliga. It’s crazy,” Chandler said.

Late on, Kostic scored two more in the space of 71 seconds as Augsburg’s defense fell apart.

Chandler missed almost all of the 2018-19 season with a knee injury and struggled to get game time in the first half of this campaign.

He’s started all four of Frankfurt’s league games so far in 2020, often higher up the field than usual, and he’s scored four goals in that time. The first was the winning goal against Hoffenheim on Jan. 18, and the second came in stoppage time to rescue a 1-1 draw with Fortuna Dusseldorf on Feb. 1.

Until Friday, he’d never scored twice in a Bundesliga game, and his four goals are a personal record for a top-tier league.

Frankfurt’s win lifts the team up two places to ninth, dropping Augsburg to 11th. Augsburg has lost three of its four games in 2020, conceding 14 times.