Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Moyes admits Rice could leave this summer, but hopes he won’t

By Andy EdwardsFeb 7, 2020, 9:40 PM EST
Declan Rice is well on his way to becoming one of the most wanted English players in the world, and West Ham United manager David Moyes has admitted it will be hard to keep hold of the 21-year-old this summer.

Jadon Sancho will remain top of that list until he leaves Borussia Dortmund for upward of $200 million, but Rice has quickly climbed the ranks since making his West Ham debut three short years ago. Not only has he shown well for himself, but Moyes also admitted that Rice “is carrying a lot of the team at the moment,” leaving one to wonder just what will become of the squad if/when he departs  — quotes from the Guardian:

“In my mind, he is arguably the best holding midfield player in the country and the best thing about Declan is he will get better. Declan is carrying a lot of the team at the moment and he’s the one who will carry on from Mark Noble when it comes to an end for him.

“Quite often when building a club you have to sell. I hope it’s not the case with Declan but I said the same with Wayne Rooney and Joleon Lescott [at Everton]. But the team got better because we were able to sign the right players to replace them. If that ever came around, I’d hope we’d be able to do the same here as well.”

Rice is already good enough to break into the first-team rotation of any Premier League club not named Liverpool, and as Moyes rightly points out, he’s only going to get better. Given his premier combination of talent, age and nationality, Rice will easily top the $100-million mark either this summer or the one to follow.

Fans of every one of the PL’s “big-six” sides — yes, even Liverpool — should be hoping it’s their club that lands this special talent.

Serie A: Roma beaten 3-2 by Bologna as crisis deepens

Associated PressFeb 7, 2020, 8:50 PM EST
ROME (AP) Musa Barrow scored twice to help Bologna win at Roma 3-2 in Serie A on Friday as the Giallorossi’s crisis worsened.

Bologna moved up to sixth, one place below Roma, following a third successive win.

Roma was booed off the pitch. The Giallorossi have won only one of their past six league matches, losing four of them.

Roma was looking to bounce back from losing to Sassuolo 4-2 but gifted the opener to Bologna in the 16th minute as Chris Smalling inexplicably left Barrow’s cross, allowing Riccardo Orsolini to tap in at the far post.

Roma leveled in the 22nd when Bologna defender Stefano Denswil bundled Aleksandar Kolarov’s cross into his own net, but Barrow restored the visitors’ lead just four minutes later as his effort was deflected into the top corner.

It was Barrow’s first start since joining on loan from Atalanta and he doubled his tally six minutes into the second half when he raced from the halfway line before curling into the bottom right corner.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan headed in Bruno Peres’ cross to halve the deficit but Roma’s chance of leveling diminished 10 minutes from time when Bryan Cristante was shown a straight red card for his challenge on Orsolini.

Bundesliga: USMNT’s Chandler scores twice in Frankfurt win

Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 7, 2020, 7:33 PM EST
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) Timothy Chandler doesn’t score many goals, but when he does he makes them count.

The U.S. right back scored twice — normally his return for a whole season — to power Eintracht Frankfurt to 5-0 over Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Friday.

Chandler played like a forward to score the opening goal in the 37th minute, hovering between Augsburg’s full back and center back before picking up a pass from Dominik Kohr and blasting it into the net. His second goal came just after the break, a well-timed header at the near post.

Andre Silva, on loan from Milan, soon made it 3-0 with a header of his own off Filip Kostic’s cross.

“My first double in the Bundesliga. It’s crazy,” Chandler said.

Late on, Kostic scored two more in the space of 71 seconds as Augsburg’s defense fell apart.

Chandler missed almost all of the 2018-19 season with a knee injury and struggled to get game time in the first half of this campaign.

He’s started all four of Frankfurt’s league games so far in 2020, often higher up the field than usual, and he’s scored four goals in that time. The first was the winning goal against Hoffenheim on Jan. 18, and the second came in stoppage time to rescue a 1-1 draw with Fortuna Dusseldorf on Feb. 1.

Until Friday, he’d never scored twice in a Bundesliga game, and his four goals are a personal record for a top-tier league.

Frankfurt’s win lifts the team up two places to ninth, dropping Augsburg to 11th. Augsburg has lost three of its four games in 2020, conceding 14 times.

Report: Bayern make $22m bid for USMNT’s Dest

Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsFeb 7, 2020, 6:50 PM EST
According to a report from De Telegraaf in the Netherlands, Bayern Munich have submitted a bid of nearly $22 million to Ajax for U.S. men’s national team defender Sergiño Dest.

The bid is expected to be — or perhaps already has been — rejected at that number. The report also states that while Ajax value Dest at $33 million, they are likely to accept something closer to $28.5 million.

The 19-year-old right back, who was been in the Netherlands, has been at Ajax since the age of 12.

Benjamin Pavard and Joshua Kimmich have started the majority of games at right back this season, but the former has the positional flexibility to play anywhere along the backline and the latter has made more of a long-term home in central midfield.

Bayern already have Canadian international Alphonso Davies holding down the opposite flank at left back, paving the way for a pair of teenagers from CONCACAF to man full back positions for the next decade.

Rose: Mourinho didn’t give me ‘as much of a chance as everybody else’

Photo by Jon Bromley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsFeb 7, 2020, 5:33 PM EST
Danny Rose believes he “wasn’t given as much of a chance as everybody else in the backline” upon the arrival of Jose Mourinho as Tottenham Hotspur manager, leading to his swift departure and loan to Newcastle United.

The 29-year-old left back had been at Tottenham for 12 years and held down the starting job for the last six, at one point putting his name into the conversation for best in the world. A couple of long-term injuries have since taken their toll and Rose hasn’t quite been the same player since. As he tells it, he knew almost immediately that Mourinho’s appointment wasn’t going to be good for him — quotes from the BBC:

“I do feel I wasn’t given as much of a chance as everybody else in the backline. I did want to play for him.”

“I knew after a month I was never going to play. It was difficult going out to train knowing I wasn’t going to play.

“It’s not worked out, but full respect to him and what he’s doing at the club. He took over with the club 12 points adrift of Chelsea, and now it’s four.

“I have to be honest, I thought I would continue playing.”

It doesn’t come across as sour grapes from Rose, who admits he’s not the same player he was before missing nearly a year with a knee injury, but it’s quite clear he’s disappointed that it came to him having to leave the club to play regularly.