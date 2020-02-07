More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images

Report: Bayern make $22m bid for USMNT’s Dest

By Andy EdwardsFeb 7, 2020, 6:50 PM EST
Leave a comment

According to a report from De Telegraaf in the Netherlands, Bayern Munich have submitted a bid of nearly $22 million to Ajax for U.S. men’s national team defender Sergiño Dest.

[ MORE: Guardiola hopes, thinks Messi will finish career at Barcelona ]

The bid is expected to be — or perhaps already has been — rejected at that number. The report also states that while Ajax value Dest at $33 million, they are likely to accept something closer to $28.5 million.

The 19-year-old right back, who was been in the Netherlands, has been at Ajax since the age of 12.

[ MORE: Report: NYCFC nearing new Bronx stadium deal ]

Benjamin Pavard and Joshua Kimmich have started the majority of games at right back this season, but the former has the positional flexibility to play anywhere along the backline and the latter has made more of a long-term home in central midfield.

Bayern already have Canadian international Alphonso Davies holding down the opposite flank at left back, paving the way for a pair of teenagers from CONCACAF to man full back positions for the next decade.

Bundesliga: USMNT’s Chandler scores twice in Frankfurt win

Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 7, 2020, 7:33 PM EST
Leave a comment

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) Timothy Chandler doesn’t score many goals, but when he does he makes them count.

[ MORE: Report: Bayern make $22-million bid for USMNT’s Dest ]

The U.S. right back scored twice — normally his return for a whole season — to power Eintracht Frankfurt to 5-0 over Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Friday.

Chandler played like a forward to score the opening goal in the 37th minute, hovering between Augsburg’s full back and center back before picking up a pass from Dominik Kohr and blasting it into the net. His second goal came just after the break, a well-timed header at the near post.

Andre Silva, on loan from Milan, soon made it 3-0 with a header of his own off Filip Kostic’s cross.

“My first double in the Bundesliga. It’s crazy,” Chandler said.

Late on, Kostic scored two more in the space of 71 seconds as Augsburg’s defense fell apart.

Chandler missed almost all of the 2018-19 season with a knee injury and struggled to get game time in the first half of this campaign.

[ MORE: Guardiola hopes, thinks Messi will finish career at Barcelona ]

He’s started all four of Frankfurt’s league games so far in 2020, often higher up the field than usual, and he’s scored four goals in that time. The first was the winning goal against Hoffenheim on Jan. 18, and the second came in stoppage time to rescue a 1-1 draw with Fortuna Dusseldorf on Feb. 1.

Until Friday, he’d never scored twice in a Bundesliga game, and his four goals are a personal record for a top-tier league.

Frankfurt’s win lifts the team up two places to ninth, dropping Augsburg to 11th. Augsburg has lost three of its four games in 2020, conceding 14 times.

Rose: Mourinho didn’t give me ‘as much of a chance as everybody else’

Photo by Jon Bromley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsFeb 7, 2020, 5:33 PM EST
Leave a comment

Danny Rose believes he “wasn’t given as much of a chance as everybody else in the backline” upon the arrival of Jose Mourinho as Tottenham Hotspur manager, leading to his swift departure and loan to Newcastle United.

[ MORE: Guardiola hopes, thinks Messi will finish career at Barcelona ]

The 29-year-old left back had been at Tottenham for 12 years and held down the starting job for the last six, at one point putting his name into the conversation for best in the world. A couple of long-term injuries have since taken their toll and Rose hasn’t quite been the same player since. As he tells it, he knew almost immediately that Mourinho’s appointment wasn’t going to be good for him — quotes from the BBC:

“I do feel I wasn’t given as much of a chance as everybody else in the backline. I did want to play for him.”

“I knew after a month I was never going to play. It was difficult going out to train knowing I wasn’t going to play.

“It’s not worked out, but full respect to him and what he’s doing at the club. He took over with the club 12 points adrift of Chelsea, and now it’s four.

“I have to be honest, I thought I would continue playing.”

It doesn’t come across as sour grapes from Rose, who admits he’s not the same player he was before missing nearly a year with a knee injury, but it’s quite clear he’s disappointed that it came to him having to leave the club to play regularly.

Guardiola hopes, thinks Messi will finish career at Barcelona

JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsFeb 7, 2020, 4:27 PM EST
Leave a comment

Pep Guardiola not only hopes, but he believes, that Lionel Messi will finish his playing career at Barcelona despite the public discord which has come out of the Catalan club this week.

[ MORE: Raheem Sterling return from hamstring injury “weeks” away ]

Messi and Barca sporting director Eric Abidal traded barbs earlier this week over the current culture at the club, culminating in the world’s undisputed best player challenging his former teammates “to name names.” This has, of course, led to days of speculation that Messi could leave the only club for which he has every played.

Guardiola, who managed Messi for four trophy-filled seasons, hopes the Argentine will stay put, and expects he will ultimately do so, despite the fact that Manchester City might be Messi’s likeliest destination should he ever leave the Camp Nou — quotes from the Guardian:

“He is a player from Barcelona and he will stay there, that’s my wish for him to stay there. I’m not going to talk about players playing for other clubs. I think he will finish his career there, that’s my wish.”

While Messi’s current contract runs through the summer of 2021, there is an exit clause which would allow him to terminate his deal a year early and leave the club on a free transfer this summer.

Blind returns to Ajax after heart diagnosis

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnFeb 7, 2020, 1:47 PM EST
Leave a comment

Daley Blind has returned to Ajax training nearly two months after being diagnosed with a heart condition.

The 29-year-old Dutch international suffered from dizziness in the Champions League loss to Valencia on December 10, and was diagnosed soon after with “heart muscle inflammation.” He has been absent from the team ever since, but will return for the Eredivisie match this weekend against FC Utrecht, the club confirmed.

[ MORE: Hasenhuttl close to Southampton extension ]

Blind was fitted with an internal defibrillator that will help regulate abnormal heart rhythms.

Ajax supporters held up a banner during the home match against ADO Den Haag on December 22 that read “Daley Blind strength.”

Blind also got a show of support from his former teammate on social media as Marcus Rashford showed his love for the Dutch defender. Blind was a member of Manchester United from 2014-2018 where he made 141 appearances across all competitions.

Blind is a versatile player who has played center-back for much of his career, including much of this season, but has also been deployed as a full-back or defensive midfielder at times. He is an active member of the Dutch national team where he plays primarily left-back thanks to Virgil Van Dijk and Matthijs de Ligt locking down the first-choice center-back positions.