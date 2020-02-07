According to a report from De Telegraaf in the Netherlands, Bayern Munich have submitted a bid of nearly $22 million to Ajax for U.S. men’s national team defender Sergiño Dest.

[ MORE: Guardiola hopes, thinks Messi will finish career at Barcelona ]

The bid is expected to be — or perhaps already has been — rejected at that number. The report also states that while Ajax value Dest at $33 million, they are likely to accept something closer to $28.5 million.

The 19-year-old right back, who was been in the Netherlands, has been at Ajax since the age of 12.

[ MORE: Report: NYCFC nearing new Bronx stadium deal ]

Benjamin Pavard and Joshua Kimmich have started the majority of games at right back this season, but the former has the positional flexibility to play anywhere along the backline and the latter has made more of a long-term home in central midfield.

Bayern already have Canadian international Alphonso Davies holding down the opposite flank at left back, paving the way for a pair of teenagers from CONCACAF to man full back positions for the next decade.

Follow @AndyEdMLS