Danny Rose believes he “wasn’t given as much of a chance as everybody else in the backline” upon the arrival of Jose Mourinho as Tottenham Hotspur manager, leading to his swift departure and loan to Newcastle United.

The 29-year-old left back had been at Tottenham for 12 years and held down the starting job for the last six, at one point putting his name into the conversation for best in the world. A couple of long-term injuries have since taken their toll and Rose hasn’t quite been the same player since. As he tells it, he knew almost immediately that Mourinho’s appointment wasn’t going to be good for him — quotes from the BBC:

“I do feel I wasn’t given as much of a chance as everybody else in the backline. I did want to play for him.” “I knew after a month I was never going to play. It was difficult going out to train knowing I wasn’t going to play. “It’s not worked out, but full respect to him and what he’s doing at the club. He took over with the club 12 points adrift of Chelsea, and now it’s four. “I have to be honest, I thought I would continue playing.”

It doesn’t come across as sour grapes from Rose, who admits he’s not the same player he was before missing nearly a year with a knee injury, but it’s quite clear he’s disappointed that it came to him having to leave the club to play regularly.

