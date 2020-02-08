The Bundesliga action on Saturday was dominated by one game and Bayer Leverkusen beating Borussia Dortmund has become an instant classic.

Let’s round up the action as Leverkusen launched an amazing late comeback to stun Dortmund, while Union Berlin, Mainz and Freiburg all won but Wolfsburg and Schalke were held at home.

Bayer Leverkusen 4-3 Borussia Dortmund

If you didn’t see this game live, do yourself a favor and watch the replay.

With eight minutes to go Borussia Dortmund were joint-top of the Bundesliga table as they led 3-2. Two minutes later they trailed 4-3 and that is how the game finished as Leverkusen launched an improbable, remarkable comeback.

The story of the topsy-turvy game is wild. Kevin Volland put Leverkusen 1-0 up but Dortmund hit back quickly twice in the first half as Mats Hummels and Emre Can scored (his goal was a stunner on his Dortmund debut but got lost in the madness).

Volland made it 2-2 before half time and then both teams hit the post at the start of the second half, plus Jadon Sancho had a great solo goal disallowed by VAR due to a foul by American 17-year-old Gio Reyna who had come on as a half time sub.

Dortmund thought they had finally won it as they went 3-2 up thanks to this flowing team move which Raphael Guerreiro finished off.

But Leon Bailey jumped off the bench to make a big difference as he first had a goal disallowed as Volland was offside but then finished to make it 3-3.

A minute later captain Sven Bender made it 4-3 with a fine header to send the BayArena wild.

With the win Bayer are now in fifth place on 37 points, just two points behind third-place Dortmund who missed the chance to put pressure on RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich who sit above them in second and first place respectively as they play each other at the Allianz Arena on Sunday.

Bayer and Dortmund are stacked with exciting young talent and this game truly delivered amid plenty of hype.

🤯 3 VAR disallowed goals, woodwork hit & general madness. 20’ Leverkusen 1-0 Dortmund

22’ Leverkusen 1-1 Dortmund

33’ Leverkusen 1-2 Dortmund

43’ Leverkusen 2-2 Dortmund

64’ Leverkusen 2-3 Dortmund

81’ Leverkusen 3-3 Dortmund

Schalke 1-1 Paderborn

David Wagner‘s men coughed up a late lead to draw at home against lowly Paderborn as USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie played the full 90 minutes. Schalke took the lead in the second half through Ahmed Kutucu but Paderborn, who sit bottom of the table, equalized late on through Klaus Gjasula. Schalke, who are chasing Champions League qualification, have won just one of their last six games.

Werder Bremen 0-2 Union Berlin

Teenager USMNT striker Josh Sargent jumped off the bench with 21 minutes to go for Bremen but the damage was already done by then. Upstarts Union Berlin scored twice at the start of the second half with Marius Bulter getting them both as they left Werder Bremen languishing in 17th place in the table. Union are just two points off the top half of the table.

Wolfsburg 1-1 Fortuna Dusseldorf

USMNT pair John Brooks and Zack Steffen didn’t feature as Brooks was left on the bench once again and didn’t even come on after Wolfsburg had their center back sent off. Steffen is injured but Fortuna looked like picking up a big away win without him as they took the lead through Matthias Zimmerman in the first half. Wolfsburg equalized when Renato Steffen made it 1-1 early in the second half but Marin Pongracic was sent off to halt their comeback.

Elsewhere

Eintracht Frankfurt 5-0 Augsburg — Friday

Hertha Berlin 1-3 Mainz

SC Freiburg 1-0 Hoffenheim

Monchengladbach v. Koln — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday

Bayern Munich v. RB Leipzig — Noon ET Sunday

STANDINGS

