More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

Bundesliga wrap: Bayer stun Dortmund in classic

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 8, 2020, 2:59 PM EST
Leave a comment

The Bundesliga action on Saturday was dominated by one game and Bayer Leverkusen beating Borussia Dortmund has become an instant classic.

[ MORE: Bundesliga schedule  ]

Let’s round up the action as Leverkusen launched an amazing late comeback to stun Dortmund, while Union Berlin, Mainz and Freiburg all won but Wolfsburg and Schalke were held at home.

Bayer Leverkusen 4-3 Borussia Dortmund

If you didn’t see this game live, do yourself a favor and watch the replay.

With eight minutes to go Borussia Dortmund were joint-top of the Bundesliga table as they led 3-2. Two minutes later they trailed 4-3 and that is how the game finished as Leverkusen launched an improbable, remarkable comeback.

The story of the topsy-turvy game is wild. Kevin Volland put Leverkusen 1-0 up but Dortmund hit back quickly twice in the first half as Mats Hummels and Emre Can scored (his goal was a stunner on his Dortmund debut but got lost in the madness).

Volland made it 2-2 before half time and then both teams hit the post at the start of the second half, plus Jadon Sancho had a great solo goal disallowed by VAR due to a foul by American 17-year-old Gio Reyna who had come on as a half time sub.

Dortmund thought they had finally won it as they went 3-2 up thanks to this flowing team move which Raphael Guerreiro finished off.

But Leon Bailey jumped off the bench to make a big difference as he first had a goal disallowed as Volland was offside but then finished to make it 3-3.

A minute later captain Sven Bender made it 4-3 with a fine header to send the BayArena wild.

With the win Bayer are now in fifth place on 37 points, just two points behind third-place Dortmund who missed the chance to put pressure on RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich who sit above them in second and first place respectively as they play each other at the Allianz Arena on Sunday.

Bayer and Dortmund are stacked with exciting young talent and this game truly delivered amid plenty of hype.

Schalke 1-1 Paderborn

David Wagner‘s men coughed up a late lead to draw at home against lowly Paderborn as USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie played the full 90 minutes. Schalke took the lead in the second half through Ahmed Kutucu but Paderborn, who sit bottom of the table, equalized late on through Klaus Gjasula. Schalke, who are chasing Champions League qualification, have won just one of their last six games.

Werder Bremen 0-2 Union Berlin

Teenager USMNT striker Josh Sargent jumped off the bench with 21 minutes to go for Bremen but the damage was already done by then. Upstarts Union Berlin scored twice at the start of the second half with Marius Bulter getting them both as they left Werder Bremen languishing in 17th place in the table. Union are just two points off the top half of the table.

Wolfsburg 1-1 Fortuna Dusseldorf

USMNT pair John Brooks and Zack Steffen didn’t feature as Brooks was left on the bench once again and didn’t even come on after Wolfsburg had their center back sent off. Steffen is injured but Fortuna looked like picking up a big away win without him as they took the lead through Matthias Zimmerman in the first half. Wolfsburg equalized when Renato Steffen made it 1-1 early in the second half but Marin Pongracic was sent off to halt their comeback.

Elsewhere
Eintracht Frankfurt 5-0 Augsburg — Friday
Hertha Berlin 1-3 Mainz
SC Freiburg 1-0 Hoffenheim
Monchengladbach v. Koln — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Bayern Munich v. RB Leipzig — Noon ET Sunday

STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Bayern Munich 20 13 3 4 58 23 35 7-1-2 6-2-2 42
 RB Leipzig 20 12 5 3 53 25 28 6-3-1 6-2-2 41
 Borussia Dortmund 21 11 6 4 59 32 27 7-3-0 4-3-4 39
 Mönchengladbach 20 12 3 5 38 23 15 8-1-1 4-2-4 39
 Bayer Leverkusen 21 11 4 6 35 27 8 5-4-2 6-0-4 37
 FC Schalke 04 21 9 8 4 32 27 5 5-5-1 4-3-3 35
 1899 Hoffenheim 21 10 3 8 31 32 -1 5-1-5 5-2-3 33
 SC Freiburg 21 9 5 7 30 30 0 5-2-3 4-3-4 32
 Eintracht Frankfurt 21 8 4 9 37 31 6 6-3-2 2-1-7 28
 VfL Wolfsburg 21 7 7 7 25 26 -1 3-5-3 4-2-4 28
 1. FC Union Berlin 21 8 2 11 25 32 -7 6-0-4 2-2-7 26
 FC Augsburg 21 7 5 9 33 44 -11 5-2-3 2-3-6 26
 1. FC Köln 20 7 2 11 27 38 -11 5-1-4 2-1-7 23
 Hertha BSC Berlin 21 6 5 10 25 37 -12 3-2-6 3-3-4 23
 FSV Mainz 05 21 7 0 14 31 48 -17 3-0-7 4-0-7 21
 Fortuna Düsseldorf 21 4 5 12 20 42 -22 3-2-5 1-3-7 17
 Werder Bremen 21 4 5 12 25 48 -23 1-2-7 3-3-5 17
 SC Paderborn 21 4 4 13 26 45 -19 2-1-8 2-3-5 16

Japan’s Honda says Brazilian fans attracted him to Botafogo

Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 8, 2020, 6:02 PM EST
Leave a comment

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) Japanese star Keisuke Honda said the passion of Brazilian fans persuaded him to sign with Botafogo among other attractive offers from European and Asian clubs.

His decision received early vindication when he was met by about 1,000 chanting fans at the airport in Rio de Janeiro.

“At the airport, I have never seen that in my life,” Honda said on Saturday. “The passion of the people is what made me decide to play here.”

Thousands of more fans were on hand at Botafogo’s Nilton Santos Stadium for the midfielder’s introduction.

The 33-year-old Honda has been signed to the end of this year. He’s come from Vitesse in the Netherlands. He’s also played for CSKA Moscow, AC Milan, and Mexico’s Pachuca.

Honda is one of Japan’s most successful players, having played in three World Cups. He scored 37 goals in 98 matches for the national team.

Botafogo has struggled in recent seasons, often finishing near the bottom of the Brazilian league.

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo makes Juventus history, closes in on Serie A record (video)

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaFeb 8, 2020, 5:49 PM EST
Leave a comment

Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first player in Juventus history to score in 10 consecutive Serie A matches.

Ronaldo, who celebrated his 35th birthday midweek, started an electric run from the centerline before finishing in elegant fashion in the 65th minute against Hellas Verona on Saturday. The Portuguese surpasses David Trezeguet’s goalscoring record of goals in nine consecutive matches set in 2005.

The goal also marked Ronaldo’s 20th Serie A goal of the season in the same number of appearances. It’s the Portuguese’s 11th season in a row with at least 20 goals.

Despite his goal, Hellas Verona pulled off a stunning upset, edging Juventus 2-1 with a 86th minute penalty from Giampaolo Pazzini.

Ronaldo, who revealed midweek that growing up he envisioned himself being a “fisherman in Madeira (Portugal)” at the age of 35, can make history in his next Serie A bout. If he were to score against Brescia, Ronaldo would tie Gabriel Bautista’s and Fabio Quagriella’s scoring streak record of goals in 11 consecutive Serie A appearances.

Graham Potter praises Brighton’s spirit: ‘Every point is what it is and we have to take it’

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaFeb 8, 2020, 4:32 PM EST
Leave a comment

Following Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Watford, Brighton and Hove Albion Premier League winless streak hits an uncomfortable 10 bouts.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule | Match Recap ]

For any side in the bottom third of the table, red flags and emergency sirens would be at a season-high. Brighton’s situation, however, is peculiar. The Seagulls are in a unique position: Doing what a few expected, they punched above their weight in the first half of the season, giving themselves a buffer if thing were to go south as the season progressed.

At Falmer Stadium, in typical Graham Potter fashion, Brighton controlled possession and the tempo of the match. Watford, a sturdy opponent despite their relegation-zone troubles, surprised the home side as Abdoulaye Doucoure pulled off an impecable solo goal. All signs pointed for a low-effort win by the Hornets.

Then, after a plethora of missed chances, Watford’s Adrian Mariappa sublimely put the ball behind his own net. The Seagulls tied in the 78th minute after Aaron Mooy‘s offensive push. Potter, following the match, recognized his team caught a break. To the BBC:

“We gave a lot in the game,” he said following Brighton’s second consecutive draw. “It was difficult to go behind when we had started quite well and were in the ascendancy.”

“The crowd got a little nervous and the atmosphere is difficult. I’m proud of the players because we took responsibility of the game. The character they showed, they accepted the challenge because you could go under at that point – it’s not easy to be the one that has to find the answers.”

Certainly, without the cushion, Potter and company would have channeled Nigel Pearson‘s forlorn sentiments. The 56-year-old manager described Watford’s draw as a “unfortunate” after working “exceptionally hard” for 90 minutes.

Instead, Potter expressed great admiration towards his players, mostly for the maturity they displayed during trying times.

“We were down on the scoreline, the lads desperately want to get points, get the win, we showed maturity. It’s not easy in the Premier League when you are down,” he added. “I am really proud of the players.”

“Every point is what it is and we have to take it. We will look to move forward, take a break now and move forward for Sheffield United.”

Brighton, Watford battle to draw

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 8, 2020, 2:37 PM EST
Leave a comment

Brighton and Hove Albion fought back to draw 1-1 against relegation rivals Watford at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Abdoulaye Doucoure gave Watford the lead in the first half but Brighton kept plugging away and eventually Adrian Mariappa scored a comical own goal to grab the Seagulls a point.

With the draw Graham Potter‘s side move on to 27 points and are in 15th, while Nigel Pearson‘s Watford have 24 points and sit in 19th place but are just one point from safety in the congested relegation scrap.

Three things we learned

1. Same old story for Brighton: The Seagulls dominated yet another game but couldn’t secure a first win in six and that is pretty much the story of their season. They keep the ball so well and it is remarkable how quickly their style has changed under Potter in his first season in charge but they just aren’t clinical and that is why they’re in a relegation scrap. Brighton had 67 percent possession and 10 shots to Watford’s two. Both of Watford’s efforts were on target and only two of Brighton’s were. That is where their biggest problem lies. The Seagulls get into some great positions but don’t pounce and make the most of their chances. That has to change if they’re going to stay up.

2. Watford fail to make most of big chance: With just over 10 minutes to go, Watford could see the smash and grab in sight. Then Mariappa slid in and scored a beauty of an own goal to cough up two points. Just like last week they’d collapsed as Watford were 2-0 up and cruising against Everton but they then lost 3-2. These are the kind of late setbacks you see happen to teams who end up going down season after season. You have to applaud the way Pearson has organized this team. They are tough to break down and better defensively but unless they go 3-0 up they don’t look like they can hold on to a lead right now. Watford’s confidence has taken a hit in recent weeks but they will be very happy with a point because they didn’t play well at all at Brighton.

3. Relegation battle remains wide open: From 19th place to 15th there are just three points in this and it is set to be an almighty scrap to avoid the drop. Watford are in 19th and Brighton in 15th, with West Ham, Aston Villa and Bournemouth in-between them. Teams in that area of the table are picking up points. That should set things up for a very tense finish because with the title sewn up for Liverpool, the real drama will be in seeing who can drag themselves away from the bottom three.

Man of the Match: Lewis Dunk – Held things together defensively and set the tone for Brighton being so dominant throughout. Dangerous from set pieces and always calm on the ball to get the Seagulls going.

Glenn Murray headed off target early on as Troy Deeney also had to head clear from inside his own six yard box.

Even though the home side had a lot of the ball early on it was Watford who took the lead in stunning fashion. Etienne Capoue intercepted Aaron Mooy‘s pass on the halfway line and Doucoure raced towards goal.

The French midfielder galloped forward with purpose and smashed an unstoppable effort into the top corner to make it 1-0.

Brighton tried to get back into the game as Solly March‘s cross was cleared and Murray continued to sniff around and cause a nuisance of himself.

Watford had a few counter attacks of their own but couldn’t quite find the final pass and Brighton wanted a penalty just before half time as Ezequiel Schelotto went down in the box with Gerard Deulofeu nearby. Nothing was given.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

In the second half Brighton kept dominating possession and Schelotto drilled across goal but Murray couldn’t get on the end of the cross.

Neal Maupay came on for the final 30 minutes as Brighton threw everything at Watford in the closing stages. Lewis Dunk almost got on the end of a cross as Brighton launched the ball forward at every opportunity.

Mooy was played in but his low shot was saved superbly down low by Ben Foster but moments later Brighton were level.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh‘s cross from the right was knocked into his own net by Mariappa as the Seagulls finally had the equalizer their pressured deserved.

Late on both teams were exhausted and neither could muster the energy to grab a winner.