Graham Potter praises Brighton’s spirit: ‘Every point is what it is and we have to take it’

Following Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Watford, Brighton and Hove Albion Premier League winless streak hits an uncomfortable 10 bouts.
For any side in the bottom third of the table, red flags and emergency sirens would be at a season-high. Brighton’s situation, however, is peculiar. The Seagulls are in a unique position: Doing what a few expected, they punched above their weight in the first half of the season, giving themselves a buffer if thing were to go south as the season progressed.
At Falmer Stadium, in typical Graham Potter fashion, Brighton controlled possession and the tempo of the match. Watford, a sturdy opponent despite their relegation-zone troubles, surprised the home side as Abdoulaye Doucoure pulled off an impecable solo goal. All signs pointed for a low-effort win by the Hornets.
Then, after a plethora of missed chances, Watford’s Adrian Mariappa sublimely put the ball behind his own net. The Seagulls tied in the 78th minute after Aaron Mooy‘s offensive push. Potter, following the match, recognized his team caught a break. To the BBC:
“We gave a lot in the game,” he said following Brighton’s second consecutive draw. “It was difficult to go behind when we had started quite well and were in the ascendancy.”
“The crowd got a little nervous and the atmosphere is difficult. I’m proud of the players because we took responsibility of the game. The character they showed, they accepted the challenge because you could go under at that point – it’s not easy to be the one that has to find the answers.”
Certainly, without the cushion, Potter and company would have channeled Nigel Pearson‘s forlorn sentiments. The 56-year-old manager described Watford’s draw as a “unfortunate” after working “exceptionally hard” for 90 minutes.
Instead, Potter expressed great admiration towards his players, mostly for the maturity they displayed during trying times.
“We were down on the scoreline, the lads desperately want to get points, get the win, we showed maturity. It’s not easy in the Premier League when you are down,” he added. “I am really proud of the players.”
“Every point is what it is and we have to take it. We will look to move forward, take a break now and move forward for Sheffield United.”