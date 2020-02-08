‘Let’s do this’: Bradley Wright-Phillips announces his arrival to LAFC

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Bradley Wright-Phillips is taking his talents to Los Angeles.

The New York Red Bulls legend, who left the club in November after seven seasons, is joining MLS Supporters’ Shield winners LAFC, according to his personal Twitter account.

The news comes after it was reported that the 34-year-old had joined LAFC’s preseason as a trialist in hopes securing a contract with Bob Bradley‘s side.

The forward, a two-time MLS Golden Boot winner, saw his productivity rates drop drastically last season as injuries became a common theme. Despite making 24 appearances, Wright-Phillips was limited to nine starts (1098 minutes in total), scoring only two goals all season.

At the end of the season, the Red Bulls decided to not offer the soon-to-be 35-year-old a new contract.

LAFC, in need of proven, attacking depth as they head into a busy 2020 which will include CONCACAF Champions League play, will get one of the league’s most prolific goalscorers in the Englishmen.

In seven seasons with the Red Bulls, Wright-Phillips scored 108 goals – the fastest player in MLS history to reach the century mark. In three out of the seven seasons, the attacker posted more than 20 goals, with the then-record-tying 27 goal campaign in 2014 the hallmark of the bunch.

LAFC have yet to release an official statement on the signing of Wright-Phillips.

