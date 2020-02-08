More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Serie A roundup: Atalanta comeback win ends 27-year Fiorentina drought (video)

By Joel SoriaFeb 8, 2020, 9:30 PM EST
Atalanta’s spellbinding victory against Fiorentina highlights Sunday’s busy Serie A action.

 [ MORE: Serie A scores, schedule ]

Fiorentina 1-2 Atalanta

Atalanta’s come-from-behind, 2-1 victory over Fiorentina ends a 27-year drought for the club.

With second-half goals from Duvan Zapata and Ruslan Malinovskiy, Atalanta earned their first Serie A victory in Florence since 1993.

“These are three very important, key points. We haven’t won here for 27 years, and we were up against an in-form team,” said Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini following the match.

Gasperini’s side, who take on Valencia in the Champions League Round of 16 later this month, are three points clear of fifth-place Roma. Atalanta host Roma next Saturday in league play.

“We have to exploit Roma’s difficulties and our home advantage in the next match,” Zapata said. “If we do well against the ‘Giallorossi’ it will set us up for the Champions League match against Valencia.”

Atalanta, who look to make it far in Europe’s main tournament while trying to book a ticket for next year’s version, are unbeaten in their last three but trail third-place Lazio by eight points. Fiorentina, winless in three, are nine points safe of the drop zone.

Elsewhere in Serie A 

Roma 2-3 Bologna

Torino 1-3 Sampdoria

Hellas Verona 2-1 Juventus 

‘Let’s do this’: Bradley Wright-Phillips announces his arrival to LAFC

By Joel SoriaFeb 8, 2020, 10:47 PM EST
Bradley Wright-Phillips is taking his talents to Los Angeles.

The New York Red Bulls legend, who left the club in November after seven seasons, is joining MLS Supporters’ Shield winners LAFC, according to his personal Twitter account.

The news comes after it was reported that the 34-year-old had joined LAFC’s preseason as a trialist in hopes securing a contract with Bob Bradley‘s side.

The forward, a two-time MLS Golden Boot winner, saw his productivity rates drop drastically last season as injuries became a common theme. Despite making 24 appearances, Wright-Phillips was limited to nine starts (1098 minutes in total), scoring only two goals all season.

At the end of the season, the Red Bulls decided to not offer the soon-to-be 35-year-old a new contract.

LAFC, in need of proven, attacking depth as they head into a busy 2020 which will include CONCACAF Champions League play, will get one of the league’s most prolific goalscorers in the Englishmen.

In seven seasons with the Red Bulls, Wright-Phillips scored 108 goals – the fastest player in MLS history to reach the century mark. In three out of the seven seasons, the attacker posted more than 20 goals, with the then-record-tying 27 goal campaign in 2014 the hallmark of the bunch.

LAFC have yet to release an official statement on the signing of Wright-Phillips.

La Liga roundup: Correa earns Atletico Madrid, Simeone second win of the year (video)

By Joel SoriaFeb 8, 2020, 8:24 PM EST
Atletico Madrid’s hard-earned victory over Granda highlights La Liga’s Saturday action.

[ FOLLOW: PST’s La Liga coverage ]

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Granada

Prior to Atletico Madrid’s 1-0 victory over a visiting Granda on Saturday, the club had yet to record a league victory since January 4 against Levante at the Wanda Metropolitano.

A sixth-minute strike from Angel Correa proved to be the determining factor for Los Colchoneros. Koke, back on the field after recovering from injury, set up the 24-year-old inside the box with a soft pass. Correa, with a Granda defender in closing in, struck the ball into the bottom left corner.

 

With Diego Costa and Joao Felix inactive with injuries, Correa, who increased his goal tally to four, and Vitolo spearheaded Diego Simeone’s 4-1-2-1-2 formation. The seldom seen tandem paid it forward.

Heading into Saturday matchup on a five-match winless streak, the pressure was looming on Simeone. So much that reports out of Spain signaling Atletico’s brass potentially hiring Mauricio Pochettino began to surface.

Simone, more than Atletico, needed the win to stay afloat in a couple of different areas.

“There are quite a few positive situations,” Simeone said after Atletico’s 1-0 win on Saturday. “We were coming from a not good time. We needed to win first and foremost. And that always generates a responsibility rather than pressure. We are once again an extraordinary stadium that generated that energy that is needed to get out of these bad times.”

Simeone and Atletico will try to build on the crucial victory on Friday, as they travel to Mestalla to take on Valencia. Granda, on the other hand, take on Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey semifinals midweek before hosting Real Valladolid on Saturday.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Getafe 3-0 Valencia

Valladolid 1-1 Villarreal

Levante 2-0 Leganes

Japan’s Honda says Brazilian fans attracted him to Botafogo

Associated PressFeb 8, 2020, 6:02 PM EST
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) Japanese star Keisuke Honda said the passion of Brazilian fans persuaded him to sign with Botafogo among other attractive offers from European and Asian clubs.

His decision received early vindication when he was met by about 1,000 chanting fans at the airport in Rio de Janeiro.

“At the airport, I have never seen that in my life,” Honda said on Saturday. “The passion of the people is what made me decide to play here.”

Thousands of more fans were on hand at Botafogo’s Nilton Santos Stadium for the midfielder’s introduction.

The 33-year-old Honda has been signed to the end of this year. He’s come from Vitesse in the Netherlands. He’s also played for CSKA Moscow, AC Milan, and Mexico’s Pachuca.

Honda is one of Japan’s most successful players, having played in three World Cups. He scored 37 goals in 98 matches for the national team.

Botafogo has struggled in recent seasons, often finishing near the bottom of the Brazilian league.

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo makes Juventus history, closes in on Serie A record (video)

By Joel SoriaFeb 8, 2020, 5:49 PM EST
Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first player in Juventus history to score in 10 consecutive Serie A matches.

Ronaldo, who celebrated his 35th birthday midweek, started an electric run from the centerline before finishing in elegant fashion in the 65th minute against Hellas Verona on Saturday. The Portuguese surpasses David Trezeguet’s goalscoring record of goals in nine consecutive matches set in 2005.

The goal also marked Ronaldo’s 20th Serie A goal of the season in the same number of appearances. It’s the Portuguese’s 11th season in a row with at least 20 goals.

Despite his goal, Hellas Verona pulled off a stunning upset, edging Juventus 2-1 with a 86th minute penalty from Giampaolo Pazzini.

Ronaldo, who revealed midweek that growing up he envisioned himself being a “fisherman in Madeira (Portugal)” at the age of 35, can make history in his next Serie A bout. If he were to score against Brescia, Ronaldo would tie Gabriel Bautista’s and Fabio Quagriella’s scoring streak record of goals in 11 consecutive Serie A appearances.