Serie A roundup: Atalanta comeback win ends 27-year Fiorentina drought (video)

Atalanta’s spellbinding victory against Fiorentina highlights Sunday’s busy Serie A action.

Fiorentina 1-2 Atalanta

Atalanta’s come-from-behind, 2-1 victory over Fiorentina ends a 27-year drought for the club.

With second-half goals from Duvan Zapata and Ruslan Malinovskiy, Atalanta earned their first Serie A victory in Florence since 1993.

“These are three very important, key points. We haven’t won here for 27 years, and we were up against an in-form team,” said Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini following the match.

Gasperini’s side, who take on Valencia in the Champions League Round of 16 later this month, are three points clear of fifth-place Roma. Atalanta host Roma next Saturday in league play.

“We have to exploit Roma’s difficulties and our home advantage in the next match,” Zapata said. “If we do well against the ‘Giallorossi’ it will set us up for the Champions League match against Valencia.”

Atalanta, who look to make it far in Europe’s main tournament while trying to book a ticket for next year’s version, are unbeaten in their last three but trail third-place Lazio by eight points. Fiorentina, winless in three, are nine points safe of the drop zone.

Elsewhere in Serie A

Roma 2-3 Bologna

Torino 1-3 Sampdoria

Hellas Verona 2-1 Juventus

