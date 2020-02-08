More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

VIDEO: Doucoure’s stunning solo goal

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 8, 2020, 1:20 PM EST
Watford took the lead at Brighton and Hove Albion in stunning fashion as Abdoulaye Doucoure scored an incredible solo goal.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule

After Etienne Capoue intercepted a pass from Aaron Mooy on the halfway line, Doucoure raced towards goal and the French midfielder galloped forward with purpose before he smashed an unstoppable effort into the top corner to make it 1-0.

Click play on the video above and get ready to hit repeat as Doucoure put Watford in a great position in their relegation six-pointer at the Amex Stadium.

VIDEO: Emre Can’s amazing goal on Dortmund debut

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 8, 2020, 1:39 PM EST
Emre Can is at it again as he marked his Borussia Dortmund debut with a simply amazing goal against Bayer Leverkusen.

[ MORE: Bundesliga schedule  ] 

Can, 26, joined Dortmund from Juventus on transfer deadline day and on he delivered a moment of pure magic on his debut for the Bundesliga title contenders.

The former Leverkusen midfielder picked up the ball 35 yards out and with nothing else on he curled home a superb shot into the top corner as the home fans could only stand and applaud the genius of the former Bayern Munich and Liverpool midfielder.

Watch the goal in the video below as Can is used to scoring goals of an audacious variety. 

He has hardly played all season long at Juve and if this is what a rusty Can can do, imagine what a fit Can can do. Try and say that 10 times fast…

Ancelotti: Europe the target for surging Everton

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 8, 2020, 12:43 PM EST
Everton have quietly had quite the resurgence since Carlo Ancelotti has taken charge and the surging Toffees are now pushing hard to qualify for Europe.

Ancelotti was a happy man after Everton beat Crystal Palace 3-1 at Goodison Park on Saturday as the trio of Richarlison, Bernard and Dominic Calvert-Lewin caused Palace’s defense problems all game long.

Everton have now won five of Ancelotti’s first eight games in charge and they’ve lost just once in 11 Premier League games since Marco Silva was fired in December as they’ve climbed to seventh and are within one point of fifth place.

Is qualifying for the Europa League now their main aim?

“This is the target, since I arrived the team did a fantastic job, now we have a possibility to think about Europa League,” Ancelotti told BT Sport.

“In the 30 days since I arrived here I have to be happy. The players and staff did a fantastic job but the Europa League has to be the target. When I arrived the spirit was good and after that we have quality in the squad. At this moment everything is OK but this is football and sometimes it is unpredictable,” Ancelotti told the BBC.

There are still some issues for Ancelotti to work on and although he has tightened things up defensively, which began under caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson, Everton are still making plenty of individual errors at the back.

Jordan Pickford‘s horrendous mistake allowed Christian Benteke to make it 1-1 and although he made up for that error with a fine save moments later, there were still some stray passes and lapses in concentration which will concern Ancelotti, just as it did after they coughed up two late goals to somehow draw 2-2 against Newcastle in their previous home match.

That said, at the other end of the pitch Everton’s attacking unit is looking razor sharp as Richarlison and Calvert-Lewin have struck up a strong partnership in recent months and Gylfi Sigurdsson, Bernard and Theo Walcott are all contributing on a regular basis.

Everton’s schedule isn’t the easiest in the next month as they play Arsenal, Man United, Chelsea and Liverpool in their next four games but they have momentum and as long as they can keep it tight at the back their attacking players have the quality to hurt opposition teams.

After everything that has happened to Everton this season, Ancelotti’s calm demeanor has spread throughout the team and there is an air of growing confidence about their chances of reaching Europe once again.

Carlo, Fantastico. Carlo, Magnifico. Indeed.

Watch Live: Brighton v. Watford

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 8, 2020, 12:00 PM EST
Brighton and Hove Albion host Watford on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com) at the Amex Stadium.

The Seagulls and Hornets are embroiled in a relegation scrap and this is what you call a six-pointer in the Premier League.

Brighton have played lovely stuff all season long under new manager Graham Potter but a lack of clinical edge has seen them slump towards the bottom three and are just two points off the top zone.

Nigel Pearson had a huge impact early on at Watford but they’ve lost two in a row in the Premier League and are two points from safety heading into this game.

In team news Brighton start with Glenn Murray up top once again with the veteran striker fresh from signing his new contract. Dan Burn returns from injury for the Seagulls as he is one of four players to come into the starting lineup alongside Shane Duffy, Solly March and Ezequiel Schelotto. Potter has gone for a 3-4-3 formation.

Watford make one change as Will Hughes comes in for Nathaniel Chalobah in central midfield.

LINEUPS

Neymar to miss PSG v. Lyon due to rib injury

Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 8, 2020, 11:27 AM EST
PARIS (AP) Neymar will miss Paris Saint-Germain’s home game against Lyon in the French league on Sunday as he continues to recover from a rib injury.

The Brazil star hurt his ribs in a physical encounter against Montpellier last weekend and missed league leader PSG’s trip to play Nantes on Tuesday night.

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel said Neymar trained normally on Saturday morning but “it’s too early for him to play” against Lyon.

Tuchel did not say whether Neymar would be ready for the French Cup quarterfinal away to Dijon on Wednesday.

PSG has a league game at Amiens next Saturday before traveling to face Borussia Dortmund three days later in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 game on Feb. 18.

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports