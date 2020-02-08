More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Watch Live: Brighton v. Watford

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 8, 2020, 12:00 PM EST
Brighton and Hove Albion host Watford on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com) at the Amex Stadium.

The Seagulls and Hornets are embroiled in a relegation scrap and this is what you call a six-pointer in the Premier League.

Brighton have played lovely stuff all season long under new manager Graham Potter but a lack of clinical edge has seen them slump towards the bottom three and are just two points off the top zone.

Nigel Pearson had a huge impact early on at Watford but they’ve lost two in a row in the Premier League and are two points from safety heading into this game.

In team news Brighton start with Glenn Murray up top once again with the veteran striker fresh from signing his new contract. Dan Burn returns from injury for the Seagulls as he is one of four players to come into the starting lineup alongside Shane Duffy, Solly March and Ezequiel Schelotto. Potter has gone for a 3-4-3 formation.

Watford make one change as Will Hughes comes in for Nathaniel Chalobah in central midfield.

LINEUPS

Ancelotti: Europe the target for surging Everton

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 8, 2020, 12:43 PM EST
Everton have quietly had quite the resurgence since Carlo Ancelotti has taken charge and the surging Toffees are now pushing hard to qualify for Europe.

Ancelotti was a happy man after Everton beat Crystal Palace 3-1 at Goodison Park on Saturday as the trio of Richarlison, Bernard and Dominic Calvert-Lewin caused Palace’s defense problems all game long.

Everton have now won five of Ancelotti’s first eight games in charge and they’ve lost just once in 11 Premier League games since Marco Silva was fired in December as they’ve climbed to seventh and are within one point of fifth place.

Is qualifying for the Europa League now their main aim?

“This is the target, since I arrived the team did a fantastic job, now we have a possibility to think about Europa League,” Ancelotti told BT Sport.

“In the 30 days since I arrived here I have to be happy. The players and staff did a fantastic job but the Europa League has to be the target. When I arrived the spirit was good and after that we have quality in the squad. At this moment everything is OK but this is football and sometimes it is unpredictable,” Ancelotti told the BBC.

There are still some issues for Ancelotti to work on and although he has tightened things up defensively, which began under caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson, Everton are still making plenty of individual errors at the back.

Jordan Pickford‘s horrendous mistake allowed Christian Benteke to make it 1-1 and although he made up for that error with a fine save moments later, there were still some stray passes and lapses in concentration which will concern Ancelotti, just as it did after they coughed up two late goals to somehow draw 2-2 against Newcastle in their previous home match.

That said, at the other end of the pitch Everton’s attacking unit is looking razor sharp as Richarlison and Calvert-Lewin have struck up a strong partnership in recent months and Gylfi Sigurdsson, Bernard and Theo Walcott are all contributing on a regular basis.

Everton’s schedule isn’t the easiest in the next month as they play Arsenal, Man United, Chelsea and Liverpool in their next four games but they have momentum and as long as they can keep it tight at the back their attacking players have the quality to hurt opposition teams.

After everything that has happened to Everton this season, Ancelotti’s calm demeanor has spread throughout the team and there is an air of growing confidence about their chances of reaching Europe once again.

Carlo, Fantastico. Carlo, Magnifico. Indeed.

Neymar to miss PSG v. Lyon due to rib injury

Associated PressFeb 8, 2020, 11:27 AM EST
PARIS (AP) Neymar will miss Paris Saint-Germain’s home game against Lyon in the French league on Sunday as he continues to recover from a rib injury.

The Brazil star hurt his ribs in a physical encounter against Montpellier last weekend and missed league leader PSG’s trip to play Nantes on Tuesday night.

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel said Neymar trained normally on Saturday morning but “it’s too early for him to play” against Lyon.

Tuchel did not say whether Neymar would be ready for the French Cup quarterfinal away to Dijon on Wednesday.

PSG has a league game at Amiens next Saturday before traveling to face Borussia Dortmund three days later in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 game on Feb. 18.

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Ighalo to stay in UK due to coronavirus restrictions

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 8, 2020, 10:50 AM EST
Odion Ighalo will stay in the UK due to possible tighter restrictions regarding coronavirus.

It is believed increased restrictions could be placed on travellers who have been in mainland China within the past fortnight.

The Nigerian striker, who signed on loan for Manchester United on transfer deadline day on Jan. 31. from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua, has been in the UK over the last week after arriving from China.

However, United have revealed he will not travel with the rest of the squad as they spend time in Spain at a training camp during their Premier League winter break.

Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explained to MUTV why Ighalo will not travel to Spain.

“Odion will stay in Manchester, because he arrived from China in the last 14 days,” Solskjaer said. “Because of the situation in China, we’re not sure if he’d be allowed back into England if he leaves the country again, so he’s staying here working with a personal coach, individual programme and his family then can settle in England as well. Of course he might have liked to have come with the players and got to know them, but the risk [of potential border restrictions tightening], we don’t want to take that.”

United added that this is “simply a precautionary measure as the situation continues to be monitored.”

Ighalo has been training with Olympians in Manchester to try and get himself up to speed as quickly as possible.

The Chinese Super League was due to start this week so he was only in preseason before he sealed his surprise move to the team who grew up supporting.

This is a smart move from Solskjaer and United as they scrambled around to find a striker on a short-term loan deal to help deal with the injury to Marcus Rashford, so why would they jeopardize Ighalo’s availability?

With restrictions tightening all the time due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in China and other regions, leaving Ighalo in Manchester to work on his fitness to be ready for United’s trip to Chelsea on Feb. 17 makes perfect sense.

Everton beat lackluster Crystal Palace

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 8, 2020, 9:30 AM EST
Everton beat Crystal Palace 3-1 at Goodison Park on Saturday as Carlo Ancelotti continues to work his magic on the Toffees.

Bernard and Richarlison twice gave Everton the lead with classy goals after Christian Benteke had briefly drawn a poor Palace side level thanks in part to a big mistake from Jordan Pickford.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin continued his great form to make it 3-1 late on and he could have added another too. With the win Everton move on to 36 points and up to seventh in the table, while Palace are six points off the drop zone but have played a game more than most of their rivals.

3 things we learned

1. Everton in European battle: All of a sudden Everton are one point off fifth place. Carlo Ancelotti has won five of his first eight Premier League games in charge of the Toffees and they have lost just once under the veteran Italian coach so far, and that was 2-1 at Man City. At the start of this season under Marco Silva they were supposed to be in a push for European qualification. Finally they are and if the Toffees can clean up sloppy defensive errors they can sustain this push for Europa League qualification. They have a tough run of games coming up but they have momentum.

2. Palace, Zaha low on confidence: There is always one team which sinks towards the relegation scrap and it looks like being Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha has gone off the boil and that has coincided with Palace not winning any of their last seven games, winning just one of their last 11 in the PL and they’ve now lost three straight. The Eagles have gone from top six hopefuls to relegation candidates in a matter of a month. Scoring goals has been a problem all season long as Zaha has three goals all season and Jordan Ayew is their top scorer with six. Palace now have a slightly more favorable run of games but their next four against Newcastle, Brighton, Watford and Bournemouth now seem like must win.

3. Richarlison’s quality clear: Many people raised several eyebrows when Barcelona reportedly put in a $105 million bid for Richarlison late in the January transfer window. But should we be that surprised? The Brazilian striker is just 22 years old and he already has 27 PL goals in 97 appearances in the competition and Palace couldn’t handle his direct running and threat in the air and in the box. Alongside Calvert-Lewin he has someone to feed in attack and the duo have a great understanding.

Man of the Match: Richarlison – Scored a superb goal, his header lead to another and ran Palace’s defense ragged.

Lucas Digne‘s free kick was pushed away by Vicente Guaita early on as Everton took the game to Palace.

At the other end Palace hit the post from a tight angle as Patrick Van Aanholt‘s low effort took a deflection onto the woodwork.

Everton deservedly took the lead less than halfway through the first half as Theo Walcott whipped in a delicious cross from the right and Bernard was on hand to volley home at the Gwladys Street End.

That was Walcott’s final act of the game as he was forced off through injury and Djibril Sidibe replaced him after a short delay as he took his time in the tunnel area.

Bernard almost set up Dominic Calvert-Lewin who couldn’t get on the end of the ball as the attempted a diving header.

Palace started the second half well as Yerry Mina failed to clear and Zaha failed to make the most of a good opportunity at the back post.

Zaha then played in Benteke after Palace won a few second balls and the Belgian striker sent a tame effort on target which somehow squeezed through Jordan Pickford and in. It was Benteke’s first Premier League goal in 34 games and it sprung Palace into life.

Moments later a corner caused havoc at the near post as the ball hit Benteke and then hit the post as Everton were all over the place defensively.

Everton then regained the lead as a long ball forward was flicked on by Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison raced onto it and finished calmly into the bottom corner.

In the closing stages the game turned into an end-to-end encounter as Benteke was then denied brilliantly by Pickford who spread himself to save his header from close range.

Gylfi Sigurdsson was then denied just as brilliantly by Vicente Guaita as he danced through the Palace defense but the Spanish goalkeeper saved his dinked effort.

Everton dominated late on and Richarlison’s header from a corner hit the bar and Calvert-Lewin was on hand to wrap up the win with his sixth goal in eight games under Ancelotti.