More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

Watch Live: Everton v. Crystal Palace

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 8, 2020, 7:19 AM EST
Leave a comment

Everton host Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as a win for either team would push them up the table and away from the congested pack of teams in midtable.

WATCH LIVE ONLINE

Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton will be buoyed by their dramatic late 3-2 win at Watford last weekdramatic late 3-2 win at Watford last week as they rallied from two goals and a man down.

Palace lose at home to Sheffield United last time out and Roy Hodgson’s side last won in the Premier League on Boxing Day. Wilfried Zaha was the subject of interest from Everton in the summer and the Palace star may well be on the move this summer.

In team news Everton make four changes, while Palace start with Benteke up top.

Click on the link above to watch the game live.

LINEUPS

 

Ancelotti: Europe the target for surging Everton

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 8, 2020, 12:43 PM EST
Leave a comment

Everton have quietly had quite the resurgence since Carlo Ancelotti has taken charge and the surging Toffees are now pushing hard to qualify for Europe.

Ancelotti was a happy man after Everton beat Crystal Palace 3-1 at Goodison Park on Saturday as the trio of Richarlison, Bernard and Dominic Calvert-Lewin caused Palace’s defense problems all game long.

Everton have now won five of Ancelotti’s first eight games in charge and they’ve lost just once in 11 Premier League games since Marco Silva was fired in December as they’ve climbed to seventh and are within one point of fifth place.

Is qualifying for the Europa League now their main aim?

“This is the target, since I arrived the team did a fantastic job, now we have a possibility to think about Europa League,” Ancelotti told BT Sport.

“In the 30 days since I arrived here I have to be happy. The players and staff did a fantastic job but the Europa League has to be the target. When I arrived the spirit was good and after that we have quality in the squad. At this moment everything is OK but this is football and sometimes it is unpredictable,” Ancelotti told the BBC.

There are still some issues for Ancelotti to work on and although he has tightened things up defensively, which began under caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson, Everton are still making plenty of individual errors at the back.

Jordan Pickford‘s horrendous mistake allowed Christian Benteke to make it 1-1 and although he made up for that error with a fine save moments later, there were still some stray passes and lapses in concentration which will concern Ancelotti, just as it did after they coughed up two late goals to somehow draw 2-2 against Newcastle in their previous home match.

That said, at the other end of the pitch Everton’s attacking unit is looking razor sharp as Richarlison and Calvert-Lewin have struck up a strong partnership in recent months and Gylfi Sigurdsson, Bernard and Theo Walcott are all contributing on a regular basis.

Everton’s schedule isn’t the easiest in the next month as they play Arsenal, Man United, Chelsea and Liverpool in their next four games but they have momentum and as long as they can keep it tight at the back their attacking players have the quality to hurt opposition teams.

After everything that has happened to Everton this season, Ancelotti’s calm demeanor has spread throughout the team and there is an air of growing confidence about their chances of reaching Europe once again.

Carlo, Fantastico. Carlo, Magnifico. Indeed.

Watch Live: Brighton v. Watford

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 8, 2020, 12:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

Brighton and Hove Albion host Watford on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com) at the Amex Stadium.

The Seagulls and Hornets are embroiled in a relegation scrap and this is what you call a six-pointer in the Premier League.

WATCH LIVE ONLINE

Brighton have played lovely stuff all season long under new manager Graham Potter but a lack of clinical edge has seen them slump towards the bottom three and are just two points off the top zone.

Nigel Pearson had a huge impact early on at Watford but they’ve lost two in a row in the Premier League and are two points from safety heading into this game.

In team news Brighton start with Glenn Murray up top once again with the veteran striker fresh from signing his new contract. Dan Burn returns from injury for the Seagulls as he is one of four players to come into the starting lineup alongside Shane Duffy, Solly March and Ezequiel Schelotto. Potter has gone for a 3-4-3 formation.

Watford make one change as Will Hughes comes in for Nathaniel Chalobah in central midfield.

LINEUPS

Neymar to miss PSG v. Lyon due to rib injury

Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 8, 2020, 11:27 AM EST
Leave a comment

PARIS (AP) Neymar will miss Paris Saint-Germain’s home game against Lyon in the French league on Sunday as he continues to recover from a rib injury.

The Brazil star hurt his ribs in a physical encounter against Montpellier last weekend and missed league leader PSG’s trip to play Nantes on Tuesday night.

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel said Neymar trained normally on Saturday morning but “it’s too early for him to play” against Lyon.

Tuchel did not say whether Neymar would be ready for the French Cup quarterfinal away to Dijon on Wednesday.

PSG has a league game at Amiens next Saturday before traveling to face Borussia Dortmund three days later in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 game on Feb. 18.

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Ighalo to stay in UK due to coronavirus restrictions

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 8, 2020, 10:50 AM EST
Leave a comment

Odion Ighalo will stay in the UK due to possible tighter restrictions regarding coronavirus.

It is believed increased restrictions could be placed on travellers who have been in mainland China within the past fortnight.

The Nigerian striker, who signed on loan for Manchester United on transfer deadline day on Jan. 31. from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua, has been in the UK over the last week after arriving from China.

However, United have revealed he will not travel with the rest of the squad as they spend time in Spain at a training camp during their Premier League winter break.

Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explained to MUTV why Ighalo will not travel to Spain.

“Odion will stay in Manchester, because he arrived from China in the last 14 days,” Solskjaer said. “Because of the situation in China, we’re not sure if he’d be allowed back into England if he leaves the country again, so he’s staying here working with a personal coach, individual programme and his family then can settle in England as well. Of course he might have liked to have come with the players and got to know them, but the risk [of potential border restrictions tightening], we don’t want to take that.”

United added that this is “simply a precautionary measure as the situation continues to be monitored.”

Ighalo has been training with Olympians in Manchester to try and get himself up to speed as quickly as possible.

The Chinese Super League was due to start this week so he was only in preseason before he sealed his surprise move to the team who grew up supporting.

This is a smart move from Solskjaer and United as they scrambled around to find a striker on a short-term loan deal to help deal with the injury to Marcus Rashford, so why would they jeopardize Ighalo’s availability?

With restrictions tightening all the time due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in China and other regions, leaving Ighalo in Manchester to work on his fitness to be ready for United’s trip to Chelsea on Feb. 17 makes perfect sense.