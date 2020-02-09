Americans Abroad: Chandler registers brace in goal-heavy weekend

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

A handful of Americans scored over the last three days, making it one of the most action-packed weekends for Americans abroad this year.

Timothy Chandler scored a brace for Eintracht Frankfurt, while Duane Holmes added a goal in Derby County’s thrilling win against Swansea City.

In Belgium, Chris Durkin made the scoresheet, along with Shaq Moore in Spain’s second division.

Here is a list of several other USMNT affiliates making a name for themselves (or not) abroad this weekend.

Premier League

Christian Pulisic, Chelsea — Pulisic and Chelsea were inactive this weekend.

DeAndre Yedlin, Newcastle — Yedlin and Newcastle were inactive this weekend.

EFL Championship

Antonee Robinson, Wigan Athletic — Robinson did not dress for Wigan on Saturday, days after a failed move to AC Milan. Chelsea, Newcastle and Aston Villa are reportedly monitoring the fullback as a possible summer signing, however.

Duane Holmes, Derby County — Holmes started and scored a goal in Derby’s 3-2 win over Swansea City on Saturday.

Matt Miazga, Reading (loan from Chelsea) — The 24-year-old is out with a hamstring injury. There is no timeline on his return.

Eric Lichaj, Hull City — The Tiger’s captain played 70 minutes in Hull City’s 1-1 draw with Reading.

Geoff Cameron, QPR — The 34-year-old defender did not dress for QPR on Saturday.

Tim Ream, Fulham — Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 1-0 win over Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers, Luton Town (loan Tottenham Hotspur) — Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes in Luton’s 1-0 loss to Cardiff City on Saturday.

Bundesliga

Timmy Chandler, Eintracht Frankfurt — Chandler, arguably, had his best game this season. The defender scored two goals in Frankfurt’s 5-0 thumping of Augsburg on Friday.

John Brooks, Wolfsburg – The 26-year-old defender was left on the bench in Wolfsburg’s draw.

Weston McKennie, Schalke — McKennie started and played 90 minutes in Schalke’s 1-1 draw with Paderborn on Saturday.

Zack Steffen and Alfredo Morales, Fortuna Dusseldorf — Steffen is out with an injury, while Morales started and played 90 minutes on Saturday.

Josh Sargent, Werder Bremen — Sargent came off the bench and played 21 minutes in Werder Bremen’s 2-0 loss.

Tyler Adams, RB Leipzig — Adams started and played 90 minutes as a fullback in RB Leipzig’s 0-0 draw with Bayern Munich.

Fabian Johnson, Borussia Mönchengladbach — Borussia Mönchengladbach’s match this weekend was postponed.

Eredivisie

Sergino Dest, Ajax — Ajax’s match this weekend was postponed.

Haji Wright, VVV-Venlo — The 21-year-old striker came off the bench and played a minute in Venlo’s 1-1 draw with Heerenveen on Saturday.

Ligue 1

Timothy Weah, Lille — Weah didn’t feature for Lille on Friday.

Theoson Jordan-Siebatcheu, Rennes — Jordon-Siebatcheu didn’t feature for Rennes on Saturday.

Honorable Mentions

Chris Durkin, Sint-Truiden — played 90 minutes and scored a goal in Sint-Truiden’s 5-2 win over Eupen on Saturday.

Chris Richards, Bayern II — played 90 minutes and scored a goal in Bayern II’s 4-2 win over Viktoria Koln on Saturday.

Shaq Moore, Tenerife — started and played 85 minutes in Tenerife’s 4-2 win over Extremadura on Saturday.

