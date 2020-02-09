More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Bayern Munich v. RB Leipzig recap and video highlights
Photo by Matthias Balk/picture alliance via Getty Images

Bayern Munich, Leipzig wasteful in scoreless draw

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 9, 2020, 2:14 PM EST
Chances were wasted at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig staged a 0-0 draw on Sunday, as the table-leading hosts maintained their one-point lead on the second-place visitors.

American midfielder Tyler Adams went 90 minutes for Leipzig, making two interceptions and three tackles. He completed just 53 percent of his passes, also blocking a shot and registering a key pass (Stats).

Bayern was the better team in the first 45 minutes, and Leipzig would’ve been content to get to the team room with zeroes on the scoreboard.

The second half changed that, with Leipzig missing two gilt-edged chances. The most surprising was when a lively Christopher Nkunku cut a pass across the 18 to a wide-open Timo Werner.

The Bundesliga’s second-leading scorer thumped it wide.

Hungarian international Péter Gulácsi was also influential in the second half, making an incredible save off a 1-2 between Leon Goretzka and Robert Lewandowski.

He was credited with two saves on the day.

Bayern will feel it should’ve claimed all the points on the day, though RBL center back Dayot Upamecano joined Gulacsi in making life difficult for the serial champions.

Elsewhere, Koln’s visit to Borussia Monchengladbach was postponed, leaving ‘Gladbach three points behind Leipzig and four back of Bayern.

Bayern doesn’t play fellow title chasers Borussia Dortmund or Gladbach until April.

STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Bayern Munich 21 13 4 4 58 23 35 7-2-2 6-2-2 43
 RB Leipzig 21 12 6 3 53 25 28 6-3-1 6-3-2 42
 Borussia Dortmund 21 11 6 4 59 32 27 7-3-0 4-3-4 39
 Mönchengladbach 20 12 3 5 38 23 15 8-1-1 4-2-4 39
 Bayer Leverkusen 21 11 4 6 35 27 8 5-4-2 6-0-4 37
 FC Schalke 04 21 9 8 4 32 27 5 5-5-1 4-3-3 35
 1899 Hoffenheim 21 10 3 8 31 32 -1 5-1-5 5-2-3 33
 SC Freiburg 21 9 5 7 30 30 0 5-2-3 4-3-4 32
 Eintracht Frankfurt 21 8 4 9 37 31 6 6-3-2 2-1-7 28
 VfL Wolfsburg 21 7 7 7 25 26 -1 3-5-3 4-2-4 28
 1. FC Union Berlin 21 8 2 11 25 32 -7 6-0-4 2-2-7 26
 FC Augsburg 21 7 5 9 33 44 -11 5-2-3 2-3-6 26
 1. FC Köln 20 7 2 11 27 38 -11 5-1-4 2-1-7 23
 Hertha BSC Berlin 21 6 5 10 25 37 -12 3-2-6 3-3-4 23
 FSV Mainz 05 21 7 0 14 31 48 -17 3-0-7 4-0-7 21
 Fortuna Düsseldorf 21 4 5 12 20 42 -22 3-2-5 1-3-7 17
 Werder Bremen 21 4 5 12 25 48 -23 1-2-7 3-3-5 17
 SC Paderborn 21 4 4 13 26 45 -19 2-1-8 2-3-5 16

The 2 Robbies podcast: Wilder, Ancelotti, winter break, and Storm Ciara

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 9, 2020, 1:41 PM EST
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe take a deep dive into an unusual week in the Premier League. A combination of the winter break and storm Ciara disrupt an already staggered fixture schedule, the Manchester City match was postponed due to extreme weather (00:45).

Chris Wilder‘s Blades reclaim 5th spot (11:00). There were mixed fortunes for two of the elder statesmen of the Premier League, Carlo Ancelotti continued his Everton revival while Roy Hodgson failed to snap his winless streak (20:00).

And finally, points were shared between Brighton & Hove Albion and Watford in a crucial relegation match-up (30:15).

Man City has big reschedule headache after West Ham postponement

Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 9, 2020, 12:32 PM EST
Storm Ciara has turned Manchester City’s nightmarish schedule into a full-blown terror.

City was unable to host West Ham United on Sunday due to weather concerns, and it’s challenging to see where a rescheduled date could sit.

Assuming City stays alive in Europe and the FA Cup, the Premier League giants’ only open dates between now and the season’s final day come during Champions League off-weeks.

As BBC reporter Simon Stone points out, that’s a problem unless the winter break is cut short.

 

The only good Fortune here is that West Ham United’s only matches come in Premier League play.

Here is City’s fixture list the rest of the way.

Feb. 22 – at Leicester (PL)
Feb. 26 – at Real Madrid (UCL)
March 1 – v. Aston Villa (League Cup)
March 4 – at Sheffield Wednesday (FA Cup)
March 8 – at Manchester United (PL)
March 14 – v. Burnley (PL)
March 17 – v. Real Madrid (UCL)
March 21 – at Chelsea (PL) / FA Cup quarterfinal
April 4- v. Liverpool (PL)
April 7/8 – UCL quarterfinal first legs
April 11 – at Southampton (PL)
April 14/15 – UCL quarterfinal second legs
April 18 – v. Newcastle (PL) / FA Cup semifinal
April 25 – at Brighton (PL)
April 28/29 – UCL semifinal first legs
May 2 – v. Bournemouth (PL)
May 5/6 – UCL semifinal second legs
May 9 – at Watford (PL)
May 17 – v. Norwich City (PL)

It seems UEFA will have to be okay with City facing West Ham between March 8-14, because of the FA Cup. If City wins at Sheffield Wednesday on March 4, as expected, then the Premier League will need to move the March 21 match with Chelsea.

The only guaranteed opening right now is between Matchweek 37 and 38, as there’s no guaranteeing either side will be out of the UCL and FA Cup.

Short of making City field a league side on the day before or after an FA Cup side, like Liverpool did with kids due to FIFA Club World Cup congestion, it seems the only option. But that could also put Chelsea in a bind if it beats Liverpool.

Ugly stuff!

Europe-seeking Sheffield United show ‘real belief and drive’ (video)

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 9, 2020, 11:39 AM EST
Sheffield United did it again Sunday, claiming all three points in a 2-1 defeat of Bournemouth at Bramall Lane.

The match had a bit of everything, including threats of postponement as Storm Ciara wreaked havoc on football in Europe.

Blades went down early but got goals from Billy Sharp and John Lundstram to move back into fifth place on the Premier League table.

And now it’s simply impossible to ignore than Sheffield United may qualify for Europe in an even more impressive and improbable achievement than Burnley a couple of seasons ago.

“We’ve just rolled on and rolled onto the next game, took the defeats on the chin and tried to win the next game,” Wilder said. “We’re not a comfortable team and I’m not a comfortable manager. The points total, 39 points, at this stage of the season is fabulous from a promoted side but we go again. … We want to achieve something this season and we can’t take our foot off the gas. I know that and the players know that better than anybody. The performance today was that of real belief and drive.”

The match also saw manager Chris Wilder and Bournemouth’s Andrew Surman trade shoves on the touch line.

“I got a little bit frustrated, bits and pieces that went off this afternoon. I’m not used to it but maybe I need to get used to it a little bit more. It was nothing. We’re both passionate team and there’s certainly nothing between the benches.”

The Blades may well join Europe’s participants next season, and they’ll have a chance to collect more points with three bottom-half sides ahead, but the real test comes in the final eight fixtures. That’s when Sheffield United meets six Top Seven hopefuls.

Sheffield United fights back to bounce Bournemouth

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 9, 2020, 10:55 AM EST
Stop us if you’ve heard this one: Sheffield United got a second-half equalizer from Billy Sharp to sting Bournemouth.

This one came Sunday at Bramall Lane as part of a 2-1 Blades win over the Cherries, some 25 matchdays after his opening day leveller at the Vitality Stadium.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

John Lundstram found the winner for the victorious Blades, getting an assist from ex-Cherries outcast Lys Mousset. United climbs into fifth with 39 points, two points behind Chelsea. The Blues have a match-in-hand.

Callum Wilson scored for Bournemouth, who remains two points clear of the drop zone.

Three things we learned

1. Death, taxes, and Billy Sharp equalizing versus Bournemouth: If Blades veteran striker Sharp leaves the side after one year, there’s a distinct possibility he walks away with two Premier League goals. Both would be equalizers against Bournemouth. The two points earned by those may be the difference in Sheffield United’s case for Europe. The four points dropped on their account could send Bournemouth to the Championship.

Sharp has scored two other goals against the Cherries in his career. They came in January and December of 2006 for Scunthorpe United in League One.

2006. Sharp has played against Bournemouth with three separate teams in the Top Three levels of English Football (Leeds United in the Championship, no goals).

2. Lucky charm Lundstram scores in new role: John Lundstram lost his place in the Starting XI when Blades added record signing Sander Berge, but that didn’t stop him from affecting the proceedings. Lundstram came on for Berge in the 61st minute to snap in his fourth league goal, and the Blades are 5-0 when he scores or assists this season.

3. Feisty affair extends off the field: Fourth official Jon Moss had a busy day, first having to okay a pitch soaked by Storm Ciara and then having to break up a clash caused by Storm Wilder. Blades boss Chris was upset by remonstrations after John Egan was whistled for a foul on Dan Gosling, and Cherries veteran Andrew Surman was ready to get in the mix.

Man of the Match:  Sharp? United’s four best players on the day were either subs or subbed off: Berge, Lundstram, Sharp, Mousset. Team win.

A scrappy match early, Callum Wilson missed a back-post bid to make it 1-0 in the 11th minute.

Callum Wilson got his goal two minutes later, as Harry Wilson‘s shot was blocked and his surname-sharing striker belted the rebound into the top of the goal.

The Blades’ Billy Sharp couldn’t find an equalizer from a very tight angle in the 15th minute.

One of the most notable moments from the rest of the half was a venomous slide tackle on Harry Wilson by Enda Stevens which earned a yellow card.

Chances were few and far between on a weather-hobbled day, but Blades found their way in stoppage time.

A sequence of control saw Oliver Norwood‘s 45th minute hit turned off Nathan Ake but went wide of the frame and Aaron Ramsdale made a great save on the ensuing corner.

That’s when Sharp did his magic, located at the back post off another corner. He smashed home a pinball in the second minute of stoppage.

John Egan was whistled for a foul after going boot-to-boot with Dan Gosling, leading to a touchline spat and yellow cards to Andrew Surman and Blades boss Chris Wilder.

Bournemouth’s Ryan Fraser earned a 61st-minute corner that Ake snapped just wide of the frame.

Henderson then stopped another Fraser bid, this one a 71st-minute rocket from about 10 yards. That helped set up the moment for Lundstram’s winner off an assist from ex-Bournemouth man Lys Mousset.