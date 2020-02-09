Bayern Munich, Leipzig wasteful in scoreless draw

Chances were wasted at the Allianz Arena.
Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig staged a 0-0 draw on Sunday, as the table-leading hosts maintained their one-point lead on the second-place visitors.
American midfielder Tyler Adams went 90 minutes for Leipzig, making two interceptions and three tackles. He completed just 53 percent of his passes, also blocking a shot and registering a key pass (Stats).
Bayern was the better team in the first 45 minutes, and Leipzig would’ve been content to get to the team room with zeroes on the scoreboard.
The second half changed that, with Leipzig missing two gilt-edged chances. The most surprising was when a lively Christopher Nkunku cut a pass across the 18 to a wide-open Timo Werner.
The Bundesliga’s second-leading scorer thumped it wide.
Hungarian international Péter Gulácsi was also influential in the second half, making an incredible save off a 1-2 between Leon Goretzka and Robert Lewandowski.
He was credited with two saves on the day.
Bayern will feel it should’ve claimed all the points on the day, though RBL center back Dayot Upamecano joined Gulacsi in making life difficult for the serial champions.
Elsewhere, Koln’s visit to Borussia Monchengladbach was postponed, leaving ‘Gladbach three points behind Leipzig and four back of Bayern.
Bayern doesn’t play fellow title chasers Borussia Dortmund or Gladbach until April.
STANDINGS
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Home
|Away
|PTS
|Bayern Munich
|21
|13
|4
|4
|58
|23
|35
|7-2-2
|6-2-2
|43
|RB Leipzig
|21
|12
|6
|3
|53
|25
|28
|6-3-1
|6-3-2
|42
|Borussia Dortmund
|21
|11
|6
|4
|59
|32
|27
|7-3-0
|4-3-4
|39
|Mönchengladbach
|20
|12
|3
|5
|38
|23
|15
|8-1-1
|4-2-4
|39
|Bayer Leverkusen
|21
|11
|4
|6
|35
|27
|8
|5-4-2
|6-0-4
|37
|FC Schalke 04
|21
|9
|8
|4
|32
|27
|5
|5-5-1
|4-3-3
|35
|1899 Hoffenheim
|21
|10
|3
|8
|31
|32
|-1
|5-1-5
|5-2-3
|33
|SC Freiburg
|21
|9
|5
|7
|30
|30
|0
|5-2-3
|4-3-4
|32
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|21
|8
|4
|9
|37
|31
|6
|6-3-2
|2-1-7
|28
|VfL Wolfsburg
|21
|7
|7
|7
|25
|26
|-1
|3-5-3
|4-2-4
|28
|1. FC Union Berlin
|21
|8
|2
|11
|25
|32
|-7
|6-0-4
|2-2-7
|26
|FC Augsburg
|21
|7
|5
|9
|33
|44
|-11
|5-2-3
|2-3-6
|26
|1. FC Köln
|20
|7
|2
|11
|27
|38
|-11
|5-1-4
|2-1-7
|23
|Hertha BSC Berlin
|21
|6
|5
|10
|25
|37
|-12
|3-2-6
|3-3-4
|23
|FSV Mainz 05
|21
|7
|0
|14
|31
|48
|-17
|3-0-7
|4-0-7
|21
|Fortuna Düsseldorf
|21
|4
|5
|12
|20
|42
|-22
|3-2-5
|1-3-7
|17
|Werder Bremen
|21
|4
|5
|12
|25
|48
|-23
|1-2-7
|3-3-5
|17
|SC Paderborn
|21
|4
|4
|13
|26
|45
|-19
|2-1-8
|2-3-5
|16