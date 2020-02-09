More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
La Liga roundup: Messi fuels Barcelona win over Real Betis (video)

By Joel SoriaFeb 9, 2020, 7:52 PM EST
Lionel Messi’s genius in Barcelona’s win over Real Betis highlights La Liga’s Sunday action.

Real Betis 2-3 Barcelona

Lionel Messi assisted three times on Sunday in Quique Setien’s anticipated return to the Estadio Benito Villamarin, as Barcelona edged Real Betis 3-2.

The victory marks Barcelona’s second consecutive league win, who remain three points behind league leaders – and winners on Sunday – Real Madrid.

The match got off to a burning start as Sergio Canales converted from the spot six minutes in after a handball was called by VAR on Clément Lenglet, who wound up exiting the pitch after cumulated yellow cards in the 79th minute.

Just three minutes later, Frenkie de Jong canceled out Betis’ lead with a delicate finish of his own. Nabil Fekir, however, would put the home side up with a long-range shot in the 26th minute. Setien’s return to Seville was off to a rocky start.

Like in many cases in the past, Messi’s dominance would wind up saving Barcelona.

The Argentine’s desperate ball into the box was pushed in by Sergio Busquets in the final seconds of the first half, while his lofting cross was met by Lenglet’s well-placed header in the second half to give the Blaugrana the much-needed victory.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Espanyol 1-0 Mallorca

Real Sociedad 1-0 Athletic Bilbao

Osasuna 1-4 Real Madrid 

Celta Vigo 2-1 Sevilla

Serie A roundup: Inter pull off stunning Derby della Madonnina win, top Serie A (video)

By Joel SoriaFeb 9, 2020, 6:10 PM EST
Inter Milan’s thrilling comeback win against rivals AC Milan highlights Sunday’s busy Serie A action.

 [ MORE: Serie A scores, schedule ]

Inter Milan 4-2 AC Milan

Four unanswered, second-half goals sent Nerazzurri players and fans into sheer pandemonium at the San Siro, as Inter Milan pulled off a comeback for the ages against arch-rivals AC Milan on Sunday.

 

Stefan de Vrij and Romelu Lukaku scored the final pair of goals for Antonio Conte‘s side, who saw themselves down two goals at halftime. The famous 4-2 victory puts Inter above Juventus, making them the new leaders of Serie A.

In his return to the derby, Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored and assisted Ante Rebic, giving the Rossoneri’s a comfortable lead going into the break. The 38-year-old was ultimately unable to extend his unbeaten streak at the San Siro since his January move, with Milan’s defense crumbling a few minutes into the final 45 minutes.

In two minutes within the first 10 minutes of the latter half, two, rapid-fire strikes from Marcelo Brozovic and Matias Vecino saw Inter back on level terms.

The loss marks Milan’s first in five consecutive Serie A bouts, first in seven throughout all competitions.

Tied with Juventus at 54 points but ahead with a better goal differential, Inter set their sights on Lazio, who they face midweek in the semifinals of the Coppa Italia. AC Milan, who are 10th in the table, await Juventus in the same competition.

Elsewhere in Serie A 

SPAL 1-2 Sassuolo

Brescia 1-1 Udinese

Napoli 2-3 Lecce 

Genoa 1-0 Cagliari 

Parma 0-1 Lazio

Report: Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish ready for Manchester United move

By Joel SoriaFeb 9, 2020, 4:39 PM EST
Aston Villa’s self-produced star and Birmingham native, Jack Grealish, is set for a Villa Park exit this summer.

Grealish, 24, has given Manchester United’s brass’ proposed deal the thumbs up, and has begun house-hunting in Manchester, according to Goal.com. It is believed that neither Villa or United have began talks on said transfer, however.

Thus far, Grealish has displayed indisputable loyalty towards his boyhood club, opting for a Villa Park stay amid interest from top-five English sides over the course of past transfer windows. That is reportedly set to come to an end this summer, as United are willing to offer the attacker far more than the reported $110,000-per-week deal he currently has at Villa Park.

A lifelong Villa supporter, Grealish has been with the club since the age of six, making his debut with the senior team in 2012. Throughout the years, the Englishman has made 146 appearances for Villa, scoring 22 goals.

Perhaps since late 2018, Grealish hasn’t been any closer to moving out of Aston. It was then that the central attacking midfielder, playing in the Championship at the time, missed out on a move to then-Mauricio Pochettino‘s Tottenham, which ultimately fell short last minute.

“I thought I was gone as well!,” Grealish said after Villa’s promotion to the Premier League last spring. “That’s why I was waving goodbye to the fans, but I think everything happens for a reason.”

Grealish’s seven goals and five assists this season have been vital for the West Midlands club this season, who currently sit one point above the relegation zone.

Bayern Munich, Leipzig wasteful in scoreless draw

Bayern Munich v. RB Leipzig recap and video highlights
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 9, 2020, 2:14 PM EST
Chances were wasted at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig staged a 0-0 draw on Sunday, as the table-leading hosts maintained their one-point lead on the second-place visitors.

American midfielder Tyler Adams went 90 minutes for Leipzig, making two interceptions and three tackles. He completed just 53 percent of his passes, also blocking a shot and registering a key pass (Stats).

Bayern was the better team in the first 45 minutes, and Leipzig would’ve been content to get to the team room with zeroes on the scoreboard.

The second half changed that, with Leipzig missing two gilt-edged chances. The most surprising was when a lively Christopher Nkunku cut a pass across the 18 to a wide-open Timo Werner.

The Bundesliga’s second-leading scorer thumped it wide.

Hungarian international Péter Gulácsi was also influential in the second half, making an incredible save off a 1-2 between Leon Goretzka and Robert Lewandowski.

He was credited with two saves on the day.

Bayern will feel it should’ve claimed all the points on the day, though RBL center back Dayot Upamecano joined Gulacsi in making life difficult for the serial champions.

Elsewhere, Koln’s visit to Borussia Monchengladbach was postponed, leaving ‘Gladbach three points behind Leipzig and four back of Bayern.

Bayern doesn’t play fellow title chasers Borussia Dortmund or Gladbach until April.

STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Bayern Munich 21 13 4 4 58 23 35 7-2-2 6-2-2 43
 RB Leipzig 21 12 6 3 53 25 28 6-3-1 6-3-2 42
 Borussia Dortmund 21 11 6 4 59 32 27 7-3-0 4-3-4 39
 Mönchengladbach 20 12 3 5 38 23 15 8-1-1 4-2-4 39
 Bayer Leverkusen 21 11 4 6 35 27 8 5-4-2 6-0-4 37
 FC Schalke 04 21 9 8 4 32 27 5 5-5-1 4-3-3 35
 1899 Hoffenheim 21 10 3 8 31 32 -1 5-1-5 5-2-3 33
 SC Freiburg 21 9 5 7 30 30 0 5-2-3 4-3-4 32
 Eintracht Frankfurt 21 8 4 9 37 31 6 6-3-2 2-1-7 28
 VfL Wolfsburg 21 7 7 7 25 26 -1 3-5-3 4-2-4 28
 1. FC Union Berlin 21 8 2 11 25 32 -7 6-0-4 2-2-7 26
 FC Augsburg 21 7 5 9 33 44 -11 5-2-3 2-3-6 26
 1. FC Köln 20 7 2 11 27 38 -11 5-1-4 2-1-7 23
 Hertha BSC Berlin 21 6 5 10 25 37 -12 3-2-6 3-3-4 23
 FSV Mainz 05 21 7 0 14 31 48 -17 3-0-7 4-0-7 21
 Fortuna Düsseldorf 21 4 5 12 20 42 -22 3-2-5 1-3-7 17
 Werder Bremen 21 4 5 12 25 48 -23 1-2-7 3-3-5 17
 SC Paderborn 21 4 4 13 26 45 -19 2-1-8 2-3-5 16

The 2 Robbies podcast: Wilder, Ancelotti, winter break, and Storm Ciara

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 9, 2020, 1:41 PM EST
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe take a deep dive into an unusual week in the Premier League. A combination of the winter break and storm Ciara disrupt an already staggered fixture schedule, the Manchester City match was postponed due to extreme weather (00:45).

Chris Wilder‘s Blades reclaim 5th spot (11:00). There were mixed fortunes for two of the elder statesmen of the Premier League, Carlo Ancelotti continued his Everton revival while Roy Hodgson failed to snap his winless streak (20:00).

And finally, points were shared between Brighton & Hove Albion and Watford in a crucial relegation match-up (30:15).

