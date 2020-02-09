More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

Man City has big reschedule headache after West Ham postponement

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 9, 2020, 12:32 PM EST
Storm Ciara has turned Manchester City’s nightmarish schedule into a full-blown terror.

City was unable to host West Ham United on Sunday due to weather concerns, and it’s challenging to see where a rescheduled date could sit.

Assuming City stays alive in Europe and the FA Cup, the Premier League giants’ only open dates between now and the season’s final day come during Champions League off-weeks.

As BBC reporter Simon Stone points out, that’s a problem unless the winter break is cut short.

 

The only good Fortune here is that West Ham United’s only matches come in Premier League play.

Here is City’s fixture list the rest of the way.

Feb. 22 – at Leicester (PL)
Feb. 26 – at Real Madrid (UCL)
March 1 – v. Aston Villa (League Cup)
March 4 – at Sheffield Wednesday (FA Cup)
March 8 – at Manchester United (PL)
March 14 – v. Burnley (PL)
March 17 – v. Real Madrid (UCL)
March 21 – at Chelsea (PL) / FA Cup quarterfinal
April 4- v. Liverpool (PL)
April 7/8 – UCL quarterfinal first legs
April 11 – at Southampton (PL)
April 14/15 – UCL quarterfinal second legs
April 18 – v. Newcastle (PL) / FA Cup semifinal
April 25 – at Brighton (PL)
April 28/29 – UCL semifinal first legs
May 2 – v. Bournemouth (PL)
May 5/6 – UCL semifinal second legs
May 9 – at Watford (PL)
May 17 – v. Norwich City (PL)

It seems UEFA will have to be okay with City facing West Ham between March 8-14, because of the FA Cup. If City wins at Sheffield Wednesday on March 4, as expected, then the Premier League will need to move the March 21 match with Chelsea.

The only guaranteed opening right now is between Matchweek 37 and 38, as there’s no guaranteeing either side will be out of the UCL and FA Cup.

Short of making City field a league side on the day before or after an FA Cup side, like Liverpool did with kids due to FIFA Club World Cup congestion, it seems the only option. But that could also put Chelsea in a bind if it beats Liverpool.

Ugly stuff!

Europe-seeking Sheffield United show ‘real belief and drive’ (video)

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 9, 2020, 11:39 AM EST
Sheffield United did it again Sunday, claiming all three points in a 2-1 defeat of Bournemouth at Bramall Lane.

The match had a bit of everything, including threats of postponement as Storm Ciara wreaked havoc on football in Europe.

Blades went down early but got goals from Billy Sharp and John Lundstram to move back into fifth place on the Premier League table.

And now it’s simply impossible to ignore than Sheffield United may qualify for Europe in an even more impressive and improbable achievement than Burnley a couple of seasons ago.

“We’ve just rolled on and rolled onto the next game, took the defeats on the chin and tried to win the next game,” Wilder said. “We’re not a comfortable team and I’m not a comfortable manager. The points total, 39 points, at this stage of the season is fabulous from a promoted side but we go again. … We want to achieve something this season and we can’t take our foot off the gas. I know that and the players know that better than anybody. The performance today was that of real belief and drive.”

The match also saw manager Chris Wilder and Bournemouth’s Andrew Surman trade shoves on the touch line.

“I got a little bit frustrated, bits and pieces that went off this afternoon. I’m not used to it but maybe I need to get used to it a little bit more. It was nothing. We’re both passionate team and there’s certainly nothing between the benches.”

The Blades may well join Europe’s participants next season, and they’ll have a chance to collect more points with three bottom-half sides ahead, but the real test comes in the final eight fixtures. That’s when Sheffield United meets six Top Seven hopefuls.

Sheffield United fights back to bounce Bournemouth

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 9, 2020, 10:55 AM EST
Stop us if you’ve heard this one: Sheffield United got a second-half equalizer from Billy Sharp to sting Bournemouth.

This one came Sunday at Bramall Lane as part of a 2-1 Blades win over the Cherries, some 25 matchdays after his opening day leveller at the Vitality Stadium.

John Lundstram found the winner for the victorious Blades, getting an assist from ex-Cherries outcast Lys Mousset. United climbs into fifth with 39 points, two points behind Chelsea. The Blues have a match-in-hand.

Callum Wilson scored for Bournemouth, who remains two points clear of the drop zone.

Three things we learned

1. Death, taxes, and Billy Sharp equalizing versus Bournemouth: If Blades veteran striker Sharp leaves the side after one year, there’s a distinct possibility he walks away with two Premier League goals. Both would be equalizers against Bournemouth. The two points earned by those may be the difference in Sheffield United’s case for Europe. The four points dropped on their account could send Bournemouth to the Championship.

Sharp has scored two other goals against the Cherries in his career. They came in January and December of 2006 for Scunthorpe United in League One.

2006. Sharp has played against Bournemouth with three separate teams in the Top Three levels of English Football (Leeds United in the Championship, no goals).

2. Lucky charm Lundstram scores in new role: John Lundstram lost his place in the Starting XI when Blades added record signing Sander Berge, but that didn’t stop him from affecting the proceedings. Lundstram came on for Berge in the 61st minute to snap in his fourth league goal, and the Blades are 5-0 when he scores or assists this season.

3. Feisty affair extends off the field: Fourth official Jon Moss had a busy day, first having to okay a pitch soaked by Storm Ciara and then having to break up a clash caused by Storm Wilder. Blades boss Chris was upset by remonstrations after John Egan was whistled for a foul on Dan Gosling, and Cherries veteran Andrew Surman was ready to get in the mix.

Man of the Match:  Sharp? United’s four best players on the day were either subs or subbed off: Berge, Lundstram, Sharp, Mousset. Team win.

A scrappy match early, Callum Wilson missed a back-post bid to make it 1-0 in the 11th minute.

Callum Wilson got his goal two minutes later, as Harry Wilson‘s shot was blocked and his surname-sharing striker belted the rebound into the top of the goal.

The Blades’ Billy Sharp couldn’t find an equalizer from a very tight angle in the 15th minute.

One of the most notable moments from the rest of the half was a venomous slide tackle on Harry Wilson by Enda Stevens which earned a yellow card.

Chances were few and far between on a weather-hobbled day, but Blades found their way in stoppage time.

A sequence of control saw Oliver Norwood‘s 45th minute hit turned off Nathan Ake but went wide of the frame and Aaron Ramsdale made a great save on the ensuing corner.

That’s when Sharp did his magic, located at the back post off another corner. He smashed home a pinball in the second minute of stoppage.

John Egan was whistled for a foul after going boot-to-boot with Dan Gosling, leading to a touchline spat and yellow cards to Andrew Surman and Blades boss Chris Wilder.

Bournemouth’s Ryan Fraser earned a 61st-minute corner that Ake snapped just wide of the frame.

Henderson then stopped another Fraser bid, this one a 71st-minute rocket from about 10 yards. That helped set up the moment for Lundstram’s winner off an assist from ex-Bournemouth man Lys Mousset.

Report: Juventus ready to sell Aaron Ramsey after one season

Aaron Ramsey
Photo by Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 9, 2020, 10:06 AM EST
Could Aaron Ramsey be returning to England?

A report from Italy says Juventus is willing to sell the 29-year-old Welshman after an injury-riddle start to his time in Serie A.

Ramsey opted to sign with the Turin side on a free transfer, earning a rich deal from the serial Serie A champs.

Any exit carries a word of caution for those hoping he might their club: Ramsey’s had a reported salary of around $162,000 per week. He’d have to agree to a new deal, as few will be willing to pay that wage.

As we’ve seen with Gareth Bale, a club wanting to sell a big-wage player and the player willing to take a pay cut can be mutually exclusive concepts.

Who would have the money to meet his expectations? Would Mikel Arteta‘s return to Arsenal and new leadership move the meter? Arsenal was speaking about a new deal for the Welshman before a seeming change in attitude. Only Mesut Ozil, Alexandre Lacazette, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang make more than Ramsey’s reported wage. PSG? Manchester United?

Ramsey has two goals in 19 matches for Juve, none since an early November goal at Lokomotiv Moscow in the Champions League.

His lack of playing time is certainly a concern for Wales, who is preparing for EURO 2020. Ramsey has 16 goals and seven assists in 60 caps.

USMNT left back Robinson linked with Chelsea, 2 others

Antonee Robinson
Antonee Robinson
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 9, 2020, 8:56 AM EST
Wigan Athletic left back Antonee Robinson remains in the Football League Championship after a deadline day breakdown with AC Milan.

How long that will last is unknown.

A Sunday morning back pages report says USMNT back Robinson, 22, is wanted by Chelsea, Newcastle United, and Aston Villa in the summer transfer window.

Wigan said the breakdown in the move to Milan came down to Robinson’s medical not being finished in time.

Robinson has seven caps for the USMNT after coming up through the ranks at Everton but never making a senior appearance for the Premier League outfit.

He spent the 2017/18 season on loan at Bolton Wanderers in the Championship, doing the same a season later at Wigan.

He impressed the Latics enough to earn a full transfer, and played 30 times this season before the failed eight-figure move to Italy. The Liverpool Echo claims Everton had a sell-on clause and missed on out 20 percent of the fee.

Overall, he’s made 90 appearances between Bolton and Wigan, with a goal and six assists.

A deeper dive into his stats sees a steady improvement from Robinson, who is now averaging 2.3 tackles and two interceptions per game. In three seasons, his passing has improved by eight percent while lowering how often he’s dispossessed.

The USMNT has struggled to find a long-term left-back replacement for DaMarcus Beasley for years. Sergino Dest has been mentioned as a possibility but plays on the right for Ajax. Eric Lichaj has been — some would say — criminally underutilized in recent seasons.

Robinson getting regular playing time is important. Chelsea certainly has a boatload of fixtures each year, while Newcastle has a long-term hole at left back.