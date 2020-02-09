More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Man City-West Ham postponed

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 9, 2020, 7:21 AM EST
Leave a comment

Manchester City’s match with West Ham United has been postponed due to Storm Ciara.

The 11:30 a.m. ET kickoff at the Etihad Stadium was set to pit the relegation-threatened Irons against the snakebit second-place Citizens.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

In its place, NBCSN will provide plenty of Premier League coverage to help sate your top-flight appetite.

Bournemouth and Sheffield United will go ahead as planned at 9 a.m. ET (Watch live on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

A rescheduled date for the match has not been announced, and ProSoccerTalk will announce any details as soon as they are available.

Storm Ciara has also cause postponements for four Eredivisie matches, Women’s Super League matches including the North London Derby, and a Bundesliga match between Borussia Monchengladbach and Koln. The first-place fight between RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich is set to go forward.

According to Sky Sports:

Dozens of domestic and international flights have been cancelled as Storm Ciara is set to batter the UK and Ireland with heavy rain and winds of more than 80 miles per hour.

Weather warnings have been issued across the country for Sunday amid forecasts of very strong gusts and the risk of flooding.

Hope all of our friends overseas stay safe during the rough weather.

Watch Live: Bournemouth v. Sheffield United

Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 9, 2020, 8:07 AM EST
Leave a comment

Bournemouth and Sheffield United will go ahead as planned at 9 a.m. ET Sunday despite Storm Ciara concerns causing the postponement of Man City-West Ham (Watch live on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

A match that would’ve been pegged as a possible relegation bout before the season sees Sheffield United aiming for fifth place with a win.

[ STREAM: Bournemouth v. Sheffield United ]

The Cherries open the day just two points clear of the drop zone and can climb 15th with a win thanks to Brighton’s Saturday draw with Watford.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Blades record signing Sander Berge starts in an unchanged side for manager Chris Wilder, while Andrew Surman is the only change to Eddie Howe‘s XI.

LINEUPS

Bournemouth

Sheffield United

PL Sunday preview: Bournemouth travel to Sheffield United; City host West Ham

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaFeb 9, 2020, 12:01 AM EST
Leave a comment

Sunday’s slate of Premier League fixtures promise to have a wide-range of action, as a pair of top-six sides host a pair of bottom dwellers.

[ STREAM: Every PL match live ]

Sheffield United vs. Bournemouth  — 9:00 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

90 minutes against Bournemouth stands in the way from Sheffield United packing their bags and heading off to Dubai for their winter break for a week. 13 matches and a a handful of wins also stands in the way from Sheffield United from qualifying for European competition next season.

The Blades, who are easily the healthiest side in the league, head into Sunday’s match with two thirds of a season for the ages: 36 points in 25 matches, one point behind fifth-place Tottenham – all on their first year back in the league.

Despite the European conversation around the Blades, the mythical 40-point mark remains the objective for Chris Wilder. Once there, they’ll take it one match at a time.

“Forty has always been a big number for a newly-promoted side,” he said leading up to Sunday’s bout. “After we get that it’ll always be about the next three points.”

Eddie Howe‘s Bournemouth, with two consecutive wins under their belts, could be in worse shape. The two-point cushion between (and the back-to-back wins) has been a morale boost for the side, which may be an x-factor on Sunday.

“I don’t think anything has necessarily changed,” Howe said. “We won the game against Brighton, it was a key game. It was a battling performance, a performance full of heart. Villa was a much-improved overall performance. The challenge now is to back it up.”

INJURIES: Sheffield United — OUT: None | Bournemouth — OUT: Danjuma (ankle), Brooks (ankle), Daniels (knee), Kelly (hamstring), Mepham (knee); SUSPENDED: Lerma (one match)

Manchester City vs. West Ham — 11:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

You can’t talk Manchester City without brining up their 22-point deficit to leaders Liverpool. You just can’t. Not even Pep Guardiola was able to circumvent the conversation leading up to Sunday’s game against a depleted West Ham. 

“We cannot deny the gap is big,” he said. “We didn’t expect to be 22 points behind but it’s the reality. We have to accept it and learn from it.”

The question then becomes: Can Manchester City, without Raheem Sterling and all of its flaws, finish the season second best? Leicester City are currently only two points behind, while Chelsea have much ground to make up 10 points back.

It’s far too early to know the answer, but matches like Sunday’s at the Etihad, against inferior opponents, can’t be taken for granted. Guardiola and company have fallen for that too many times this season. They can’t afford to do so again, surely.

As expected, West Ham, who are desperately trying to get out of the relegation threat, are ready to leave it all out on the field, even if the odds stack against them. They have no choice.

“The ones coming up at the moment look much harder, but it’s where we are at the end of the season that will really count,” Irons manager David Moyes said ahead of Sunday’s clash.

INJURIES: Manchester City — OUT: Sané (knee), Sterling (hamstring); SUSPENDED: Zinchenko (one match) | West Ham — OUT: Felipe Anderson (back), Yarmolenko (thigh), Wilshere (hernia)

‘Let’s do this’: Bradley Wright-Phillips announces his arrival to LAFC

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaFeb 8, 2020, 10:47 PM EST
Leave a comment

Bradley Wright-Phillips is taking his talents to Los Angeles.

The New York Red Bulls legend, who left the club in November after seven seasons, is joining MLS Supporters’ Shield winners LAFC, according to his personal Twitter account.

The news comes after it was reported that the 34-year-old had joined LAFC’s preseason as a trialist in hopes securing a contract with Bob Bradley‘s side.

The forward, a two-time MLS Golden Boot winner, saw his productivity rates drop drastically last season as injuries became a common theme. Despite making 24 appearances, Wright-Phillips was limited to nine starts (1098 minutes in total), scoring only two goals all season.

At the end of the season, the Red Bulls decided to not offer the soon-to-be 35-year-old a new contract.

LAFC, in need of proven, attacking depth as they head into a busy 2020 which will include CONCACAF Champions League play, will get one of the league’s most prolific goalscorers in the Englishmen.

In seven seasons with the Red Bulls, Wright-Phillips scored 108 goals – the fastest player in MLS history to reach the century mark. In three out of the seven seasons, the attacker posted more than 20 goals, with the then-record-tying 27 goal campaign in 2014 the hallmark of the bunch.

LAFC have yet to release an official statement on the signing of Wright-Phillips.

Serie A roundup: Atalanta comeback win ends 27-year Fiorentina drought (video)

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaFeb 8, 2020, 9:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

Atalanta’s spellbinding victory against Fiorentina highlights Sunday’s busy Serie A action.

 [ MORE: Serie A scores, schedule ]

Fiorentina 1-2 Atalanta

Atalanta’s come-from-behind, 2-1 victory over Fiorentina ends a 27-year drought for the club.

With second-half goals from Duvan Zapata and Ruslan Malinovskiy, Atalanta earned their first Serie A victory in Florence since 1993.

“These are three very important, key points. We haven’t won here for 27 years, and we were up against an in-form team,” said Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini following the match.

Gasperini’s side, who take on Valencia in the Champions League Round of 16 later this month, are three points clear of fifth-place Roma. Atalanta host Roma next Saturday in league play.

“We have to exploit Roma’s difficulties and our home advantage in the next match,” Zapata said. “If we do well against the ‘Giallorossi’ it will set us up for the Champions League match against Valencia.”

Atalanta, who look to make it far in Europe’s main tournament while trying to book a ticket for next year’s version, are unbeaten in their last three but trail third-place Lazio by eight points. Fiorentina, winless in three, are nine points safe of the drop zone.

Elsewhere in Serie A 

Roma 2-3 Bologna

Torino 1-3 Sampdoria

Hellas Verona 2-1 Juventus 