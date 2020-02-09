More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

Mexicans Abroad: Tecatito draws eyes in flashy performance against Benfica

By Joel SoriaFeb 9, 2020, 9:53 PM EST
Leave a comment

He didn’t score, nor did he assist, but Jesus “Tecatito” Corona skills captivated the eyes of many over the weekend.

The skillful 27-year-old Porto winger pulled off his best imitation of Neymar on Saturday, toying Benfica’s Rafa Silva with his fancy footwork. Tecatito wound up playing all 90 minutes, but failed to register a goal or assists against the rivals.

Here is a list of several other Mexico national team affiliates making a name for themselves (or not) outside of Mexico this weekend.

Premier League

Raul Jimenez, Wolverhampton Wanderers —  Jimenez and Wolves were inactive this weekend but return to action on Friday as they host Leicester City.

La Liga

Hector Herrera, Atletico Madrid — Herrera was not called up by Atletico, who won 1-0 over Granada on Saturday.

Andres Guardado, Real Betis —  Guardado, who is injured, did not feature for Real Betis on Sunday against Barcelona. 

Diego Lainez, Real Betis — The 19-year-old was not called up by Betis on Sunday.

Nestor Araujo, Celta Vigo — Araujo started and played 90 minutes in Celta’s 2-1 win over Sevilla on Sunday. The defender recorded two clearances, one blocked shot and one tackle.

Serie A

Hirving “Chucky” Lozano, Napoli —  After a three-game absence, Lozano featured for Gennaro Gattuso’s side, recording 14 minutes of playing time in Napoli’s 3-2 loss to Lecce on Sunday. Chucky registered one shot on target.

Primeira Liga

Jesus “Tecatito” Corona, FC Porto — Tecatito started and played all 90 minutes in Porto’s 3-2 victory over Benfica on Saturday. During the match, he did this:

Eredivisie

Erick Gutierrez, PSV Eindhoven —  Gutierrez was left on the bench in PSV’s 3-0 win over Willem II Tilburg on Saturday.

Edson Alvarez, Ajax — Ajax’s match against FC Utrecht this weekend was postponed.

Jupiler Pro League

Omar Govea, Zulte Waregem — Govea and Zulte loss 4-0 to Charleroi on Saturday.

Elsewhere around the globe:

Ulises Davila, Wellington Phoenix – On Friday, Davila started and played all 90 minutes in Wellington’s 4-2 loss to Perth Glory.

USWNT cruise past Canada, win Olympic qualifying finale (video)

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaFeb 9, 2020, 8:53 PM EST
Leave a comment

Lynn Williams, Lindsey Horan and Megan Rapinoe all contributed goals in the second half as the U.S. women’s national team rolled past Canada 3-0 to win the CONCACAF qualifying tournament finale on Sunday at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Both teams had already qualified to the 2020 Olympics heading into Sunday’s final via seminal wins on Friday – the USWNT 4-0 win over Mexico and Canada’s 1-0 victory over Costa Rica.

It’s the Stars and Stripes’ fifth CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying title after winning five-straight games, scoring 25 goals along the way and conceding none. All in all, the USWNT are unbeaten in their last 28 games – 25-0-3.

Alyssa Naeher recorded three saves in a game in which Canada won the possession battle but was outshot by their opponents.

In the 71st minute, Horan scored her sixth goal of the tournament, while with three minutes to go in regular time, Rapinoe upped her all-time goal count to 51 after finishing a fine through ball from Williams.

Winner of four goal medals (1996, 2004, 2008 and 2012), the USWNT will make their seventh appearance in the summer Olympics this year.

La Liga roundup: Messi fuels Barcelona win over Real Betis (video)

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaFeb 9, 2020, 7:52 PM EST
Leave a comment

Lionel Messi’s genius in Barcelona’s win over Real Betis highlights La Liga’s Sunday action.

[ FOLLOW: PST’s La Liga coverage ]

Real Betis 2-3 Barcelona

Lionel Messi assisted three times on Sunday in Quique Setien’s anticipated return to the Estadio Benito Villamarin, as Barcelona edged Real Betis 3-2.

The victory marks Barcelona’s second consecutive league win, who remain three points behind league leaders – and winners on Sunday – Real Madrid.

The match got off to a burning start as Sergio Canales converted from the spot six minutes in after a handball was called by VAR on Clément Lenglet, who wound up exiting the pitch after cumulated yellow cards in the 79th minute.

Just three minutes later, Frenkie de Jong canceled out Betis’ lead with a delicate finish of his own. Nabil Fekir, however, would put the home side up with a long-range shot in the 26th minute. Setien’s return to Seville was off to a rocky start.

Like in many cases in the past, Messi’s dominance would wind up saving Barcelona.

The Argentine’s desperate ball into the box was pushed in by Sergio Busquets in the final seconds of the first half, while his lofting cross was met by Lenglet’s well-placed header in the second half to give the Blaugrana the much-needed victory.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Espanyol 1-0 Mallorca

Real Sociedad 1-0 Athletic Bilbao

Osasuna 1-4 Real Madrid 

Celta Vigo 2-1 Sevilla

Serie A roundup: Inter pull off stunning Derby della Madonnina win, top Serie A (video)

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaFeb 9, 2020, 6:10 PM EST
Leave a comment

Inter Milan’s thrilling comeback win against rivals AC Milan highlights Sunday’s busy Serie A action.

 [ MORE: Serie A scores, schedule ]

Inter Milan 4-2 AC Milan

Four unanswered, second-half goals sent Nerazzurri players and fans into sheer pandemonium at the San Siro, as Inter Milan pulled off a comeback for the ages against arch-rivals AC Milan on Sunday.

 

Stefan de Vrij and Romelu Lukaku scored the final pair of goals for Antonio Conte‘s side, who saw themselves down two goals at halftime. The famous 4-2 victory puts Inter above Juventus, making them the new leaders of Serie A.

In his return to the derby, Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored and assisted Ante Rebic, giving the Rossoneri’s a comfortable lead going into the break. The 38-year-old was ultimately unable to extend his unbeaten streak at the San Siro since his January move, with Milan’s defense crumbling a few minutes into the final 45 minutes.

In two minutes within the first 10 minutes of the latter half, two, rapid-fire strikes from Marcelo Brozovic and Matias Vecino saw Inter back on level terms.

The loss marks Milan’s first in five consecutive Serie A bouts, first in seven throughout all competitions.

Tied with Juventus at 54 points but ahead with a better goal differential, Inter set their sights on Lazio, who they face midweek in the semifinals of the Coppa Italia. AC Milan, who are 10th in the table, await Juventus in the same competition.

Elsewhere in Serie A 

SPAL 1-2 Sassuolo

Brescia 1-1 Udinese

Napoli 2-3 Lecce 

Genoa 1-0 Cagliari 

Parma 0-1 Lazio

Report: Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish ready for Manchester United move

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaFeb 9, 2020, 4:39 PM EST
1 Comment

Aston Villa’s self-produced star and Birmingham native, Jack Grealish, is set for a Villa Park exit this summer.

Grealish, 24, has given Manchester United’s brass’ proposed deal the thumbs up, and has begun house-hunting in Manchester, according to Goal.com. It is believed that neither Villa or United have began talks on said transfer, however.

Thus far, Grealish has displayed indisputable loyalty towards his boyhood club, opting for a Villa Park stay amid interest from top-five English sides over the course of past transfer windows. That is reportedly set to come to an end this summer, as United are willing to offer the attacker far more than the reported $110,000-per-week deal he currently has at Villa Park.

A lifelong Villa supporter, Grealish has been with the club since the age of six, making his debut with the senior team in 2012. Throughout the years, the Englishman has made 146 appearances for Villa, scoring 22 goals.

Perhaps since late 2018, Grealish hasn’t been any closer to moving out of Aston. It was then that the central attacking midfielder, playing in the Championship at the time, missed out on a move to then-Mauricio Pochettino‘s Tottenham, which ultimately fell short last minute.

“I thought I was gone as well!,” Grealish said after Villa’s promotion to the Premier League last spring. “That’s why I was waving goodbye to the fans, but I think everything happens for a reason.”

Grealish’s seven goals and five assists this season have been vital for the West Midlands club this season, who currently sit one point above the relegation zone.