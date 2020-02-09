Mexicans Abroad: Tecatito draws eyes in flashy performance against Benfica

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

He didn’t score, nor did he assist, but Jesus “Tecatito” Corona skills captivated the eyes of many over the weekend.

The skillful 27-year-old Porto winger pulled off his best imitation of Neymar on Saturday, toying Benfica’s Rafa Silva with his fancy footwork. Tecatito wound up playing all 90 minutes, but failed to register a goal or assists against the rivals.

Here is a list of several other Mexico national team affiliates making a name for themselves (or not) outside of Mexico this weekend.

Premier League

Raul Jimenez, Wolverhampton Wanderers — Jimenez and Wolves were inactive this weekend but return to action on Friday as they host Leicester City.

La Liga

Hector Herrera, Atletico Madrid — Herrera was not called up by Atletico, who won 1-0 over Granada on Saturday.

Andres Guardado, Real Betis — Guardado, who is injured, did not feature for Real Betis on Sunday against Barcelona.

Diego Lainez, Real Betis — The 19-year-old was not called up by Betis on Sunday.

Nestor Araujo, Celta Vigo — Araujo started and played 90 minutes in Celta’s 2-1 win over Sevilla on Sunday. The defender recorded two clearances, one blocked shot and one tackle.

Serie A

Hirving “Chucky” Lozano, Napoli — After a three-game absence, Lozano featured for Gennaro Gattuso’s side, recording 14 minutes of playing time in Napoli’s 3-2 loss to Lecce on Sunday. Chucky registered one shot on target.

Primeira Liga

Jesus “Tecatito” Corona, FC Porto — Tecatito started and played all 90 minutes in Porto’s 3-2 victory over Benfica on Saturday. During the match, he did this:

Eredivisie

Erick Gutierrez, PSV Eindhoven — Gutierrez was left on the bench in PSV’s 3-0 win over Willem II Tilburg on Saturday.

Edson Alvarez, Ajax — Ajax’s match against FC Utrecht this weekend was postponed.

Jupiler Pro League

Omar Govea, Zulte Waregem — Govea and Zulte loss 4-0 to Charleroi on Saturday.

Elsewhere around the globe:

Ulises Davila, Wellington Phoenix – On Friday, Davila started and played all 90 minutes in Wellington’s 4-2 loss to Perth Glory.

