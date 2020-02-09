Report: Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish ready for Manchester United move

Aston Villa’s self-produced star and Birmingham native, Jack Grealish, is set for a Villa Park exit this summer.

Grealish, 24, has given Manchester United’s brass’ proposed deal the thumbs up, and has begun house-hunting in Manchester, according to Goal.com. It is believed that neither Villa or United have began talks on said transfer, however.

Thus far, Grealish has displayed indisputable loyalty towards his boyhood club, opting for a Villa Park stay amid interest from top-five English sides over the course of past transfer windows. That is reportedly set to come to an end this summer, as United are willing to offer the attacker far more than the reported $110,000-per-week deal he currently has at Villa Park.

A lifelong Villa supporter, Grealish has been with the club since the age of six, making his debut with the senior team in 2012. Throughout the years, the Englishman has made 146 appearances for Villa, scoring 22 goals.

Perhaps since late 2018, Grealish hasn’t been any closer to moving out of Aston. It was then that the central attacking midfielder, playing in the Championship at the time, missed out on a move to then-Mauricio Pochettino‘s Tottenham, which ultimately fell short last minute.

“I thought I was gone as well!,” Grealish said after Villa’s promotion to the Premier League last spring. “That’s why I was waving goodbye to the fans, but I think everything happens for a reason.”

Grealish’s seven goals and five assists this season have been vital for the West Midlands club this season, who currently sit one point above the relegation zone.

