Report: Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish ready for Manchester United move

Aston Villa’s self-produced star and Birmingham native, Jack Grealish, is set for a Villa Park exit this summer.
Grealish, 24, has given Manchester United’s brass’ proposed deal the thumbs up, and has begun house-hunting in Manchester, according to Goal.com. It is believed that neither Villa or United have began talks on said transfer, however.
Thus far, Grealish has displayed indisputable loyalty towards his boyhood club, opting for a Villa Park stay amid interest from top-five English sides over the course of past transfer windows. That is reportedly set to come to an end this summer, as United are willing to offer the attacker far more than the reported $110,000-per-week deal he currently has at Villa Park.
A lifelong Villa supporter, Grealish has been with the club since the age of six, making his debut with the senior team in 2012. Throughout the years, the Englishman has made 146 appearances for Villa, scoring 22 goals.
Perhaps since late 2018, Grealish hasn’t been any closer to moving out of Aston. It was then that the central attacking midfielder, playing in the Championship at the time, missed out on a move to then-Mauricio Pochettino‘s Tottenham, which ultimately fell short last minute.
“I thought I was gone as well!,” Grealish said after Villa’s promotion to the Premier League last spring. “That’s why I was waving goodbye to the fans, but I think everything happens for a reason.”
Grealish’s seven goals and five assists this season have been vital for the West Midlands club this season, who currently sit one point above the relegation zone.
Chances were wasted at the Allianz Arena.
Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig staged a 0-0 draw on Sunday, as the table-leading hosts maintained their one-point lead on the second-place visitors.
American midfielder Tyler Adams went 90 minutes for Leipzig, making two interceptions and three tackles. He completed just 53 percent of his passes, also blocking a shot and registering a key pass (Stats).
[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]
Bayern was the better team in the first 45 minutes, and Leipzig would’ve been content to get to the team room with zeroes on the scoreboard.
The second half changed that, with Leipzig missing two gilt-edged chances. The most surprising was when a lively Christopher Nkunku cut a pass across the 18 to a wide-open Timo Werner.
The Bundesliga’s second-leading scorer thumped it wide.
Hungarian international Péter Gulácsi was also influential in the second half, making an incredible save off a 1-2 between Leon Goretzka and Robert Lewandowski.
He was credited with two saves on the day.
Bayern will feel it should’ve claimed all the points on the day, though RBL center back Dayot Upamecano joined Gulacsi in making life difficult for the serial champions.
Elsewhere, Koln’s visit to Borussia Monchengladbach was postponed, leaving ‘Gladbach three points behind Leipzig and four back of Bayern.
Bayern doesn’t play fellow title chasers Borussia Dortmund or Gladbach until April.
STANDINGS
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe take a deep dive into an unusual week in the Premier League. A combination of the winter break and storm Ciara disrupt an already staggered fixture schedule, the Manchester City match was postponed due to extreme weather (00:45).
Chris Wilder‘s Blades reclaim 5th spot (11:00). There were mixed fortunes for two of the elder statesmen of the Premier League, Carlo Ancelotti continued his Everton revival while Roy Hodgson failed to snap his winless streak (20:00).
[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]
And finally, points were shared between Brighton & Hove Albion and Watford in a crucial relegation match-up (30:15).
To listen to more lively conversations and passionate debate from Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe, subscribe to The 2 Robbies Podcast on Apple Podcasts or anywhere you listen to podcasts.
And you can follow them on Twitter @The2RobbiesNBC here.
[ Click here for The 2 Robbies archive ]
Storm Ciara has turned Manchester City’s nightmarish schedule into a full-blown terror.
City was unable to host West Ham United on Sunday due to weather concerns, and it’s challenging to see where a rescheduled date could sit.
[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]
Assuming City stays alive in Europe and the FA Cup, the Premier League giants’ only open dates between now and the season’s final day come during Champions League off-weeks.
As BBC reporter Simon Stone points out, that’s a problem unless the winter break is cut short.
The only good Fortune here is that West Ham United’s only matches come in Premier League play.
Here is City’s fixture list the rest of the way.
Feb. 22 – at Leicester (PL)
Feb. 26 – at Real Madrid (UCL)
March 1 – v. Aston Villa (League Cup)
March 4 – at Sheffield Wednesday (FA Cup)
March 8 – at Manchester United (PL)
March 14 – v. Burnley (PL)
March 17 – v. Real Madrid (UCL)
March 21 – at Chelsea (PL) / FA Cup quarterfinal
April 4- v. Liverpool (PL)
April 7/8 – UCL quarterfinal first legs
April 11 – at Southampton (PL)
April 14/15 – UCL quarterfinal second legs
April 18 – v. Newcastle (PL) / FA Cup semifinal
April 25 – at Brighton (PL)
April 28/29 – UCL semifinal first legs
May 2 – v. Bournemouth (PL)
May 5/6 – UCL semifinal second legs
May 9 – at Watford (PL)
May 17 – v. Norwich City (PL)
It seems UEFA will have to be okay with City facing West Ham between March 8-14, because of the FA Cup. If City wins at Sheffield Wednesday on March 4, as expected, then the Premier League will need to move the March 21 match with Chelsea.
The only guaranteed opening right now is between Matchweek 37 and 38, as there’s no guaranteeing either side will be out of the UCL and FA Cup.
Short of making City field a league side on the day before or after an FA Cup side, like Liverpool did with kids due to FIFA Club World Cup congestion, it seems the only option. But that could also put Chelsea in a bind if it beats Liverpool.
Ugly stuff!
Sheffield United did it again Sunday, claiming all three points in a 2-1 defeat of Bournemouth at Bramall Lane.
The match had a bit of everything, including threats of postponement as Storm Ciara wreaked havoc on football in Europe.
[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]
Blades went down early but got goals from Billy Sharp and John Lundstram to move back into fifth place on the Premier League table.
And now it’s simply impossible to ignore than Sheffield United may qualify for Europe in an even more impressive and improbable achievement than Burnley a couple of seasons ago.
“We’ve just rolled on and rolled onto the next game, took the defeats on the chin and tried to win the next game,” Wilder said. “We’re not a comfortable team and I’m not a comfortable manager. The points total, 39 points, at this stage of the season is fabulous from a promoted side but we go again. … We want to achieve something this season and we can’t take our foot off the gas. I know that and the players know that better than anybody. The performance today was that of real belief and drive.”
The match also saw manager Chris Wilder and Bournemouth’s Andrew Surman trade shoves on the touch line.
“I got a little bit frustrated, bits and pieces that went off this afternoon. I’m not used to it but maybe I need to get used to it a little bit more. It was nothing. We’re both passionate team and there’s certainly nothing between the benches.”
The Blades may well join Europe’s participants next season, and they’ll have a chance to collect more points with three bottom-half sides ahead, but the real test comes in the final eight fixtures. That’s when Sheffield United meets six Top Seven hopefuls.