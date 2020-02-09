Serie A roundup: Inter pull off stunning Derby della Madonnina win, top Serie A (video)

Four unanswered, second-half goals sent Nerazzurri players and fans into sheer pandemonium at the San Siro, as Inter Milan pulled off a comeback for the ages against arch-rivals AC Milan on Sunday.
Stefan de Vrij and Romelu Lukaku scored the final pair of goals for Antonio Conte‘s side, who saw themselves down two goals at halftime. The famous 4-2 victory puts Inter above Juventus, making them the new leaders of Serie A.
In his return to the derby, Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored and assisted Ante Rebic, giving the Rossoneri’s a comfortable lead going into the break. The 38-year-old was ultimately unable to extend his unbeaten streak at the San Siro since his January move, with Milan’s defense crumbling a few minutes into the final 45 minutes.
In two minutes within the first 10 minutes of the latter half, two, rapid-fire strikes from Marcelo Brozovic and Matias Vecino saw Inter back on level terms.
The loss marks Milan’s first in five consecutive Serie A bouts, first in seven throughout all competitions.
Tied with Juventus at 54 points but ahead with a better goal differential, Inter set their sights on Lazio, who they face midweek in the semifinals of the Coppa Italia. AC Milan, who are 10th in the table, await Juventus in the same competition.
Aston Villa’s self-produced star and Birmingham native, Jack Grealish, is set for a Villa Park exit this summer.
Grealish, 24, has given Manchester United’s brass’ proposed deal the thumbs up, and has begun house-hunting in Manchester, according to Goal.com. It is believed that neither Villa or United have began talks on said transfer, however.
Thus far, Grealish has displayed indisputable loyalty towards his boyhood club, opting for a Villa Park stay amid interest from top-five English sides over the course of past transfer windows. That is reportedly set to come to an end this summer, as United are willing to offer the attacker far more than the reported $110,000-per-week deal he currently has at Villa Park.
A lifelong Villa supporter, Grealish has been with the club since the age of six, making his debut with the senior team in 2012. Throughout the years, the Englishman has made 146 appearances for Villa, scoring 22 goals.
Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig staged a 0-0 draw on Sunday, as the table-leading hosts maintained their one-point lead on the second-place visitors.
American midfielder Tyler Adams went 90 minutes for Leipzig, making two interceptions and three tackles. He completed just 53 percent of his passes, also blocking a shot and registering a key pass (Stats).
Assuming City stays alive in Europe and the FA Cup, the Premier League giants’ only open dates between now and the season’s final day come during Champions League off-weeks.
As BBC reporter Simon Stone points out, that’s a problem unless the winter break is cut short.
Re today’s postponement. Excluding Champions League weeks (UEFA prefer no clashes) there are two free midweeks to end of season and @ManCity already have two games to rearrange. Reaching FA Cup 6th round and semis would result in further postponements.
The only good Fortune here is that West Ham United’s only matches come in Premier League play.
Here is City’s fixture list the rest of the way.
Feb. 22 – at Leicester (PL)
Feb. 26 – at Real Madrid (UCL)
March 1 – v. Aston Villa (League Cup)
March 4 – at Sheffield Wednesday (FA Cup)
March 8 – at Manchester United (PL)
March 14 – v. Burnley (PL)
March 17 – v. Real Madrid (UCL)
March 21 – at Chelsea (PL) / FA Cup quarterfinal
April 4- v. Liverpool (PL)
April 7/8 – UCL quarterfinal first legs
April 11 – at Southampton (PL)
April 14/15 – UCL quarterfinal second legs
April 18 – v. Newcastle (PL) / FA Cup semifinal
April 25 – at Brighton (PL)
April 28/29 – UCL semifinal first legs
May 2 – v. Bournemouth (PL)
May 5/6 – UCL semifinal second legs
May 9 – at Watford (PL)
May 17 – v. Norwich City (PL)
It seems UEFA will have to be okay with City facing West Ham between March 8-14, because of the FA Cup. If City wins at Sheffield Wednesday on March 4, as expected, then the Premier League will need to move the March 21 match with Chelsea.
The only guaranteed opening right now is between Matchweek 37 and 38, as there’s no guaranteeing either side will be out of the UCL and FA Cup.
Short of making City field a league side on the day before or after an FA Cup side, like Liverpool did with kids due to FIFA Club World Cup congestion, it seems the only option. But that could also put Chelsea in a bind if it beats Liverpool.