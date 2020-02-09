Serie A roundup: Inter pull off stunning Derby della Madonnina win, top Serie A (video)

Inter Milan’s thrilling comeback win against rivals AC Milan highlights Sunday’s busy Serie A action.

Inter Milan 4-2 AC Milan

Four unanswered, second-half goals sent Nerazzurri players and fans into sheer pandemonium at the San Siro, as Inter Milan pulled off a comeback for the ages against arch-rivals AC Milan on Sunday.

Stefan de Vrij and Romelu Lukaku scored the final pair of goals for Antonio Conte‘s side, who saw themselves down two goals at halftime. The famous 4-2 victory puts Inter above Juventus, making them the new leaders of Serie A.

In his return to the derby, Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored and assisted Ante Rebic, giving the Rossoneri’s a comfortable lead going into the break. The 38-year-old was ultimately unable to extend his unbeaten streak at the San Siro since his January move, with Milan’s defense crumbling a few minutes into the final 45 minutes.

In two minutes within the first 10 minutes of the latter half, two, rapid-fire strikes from Marcelo Brozovic and Matias Vecino saw Inter back on level terms.

The loss marks Milan’s first in five consecutive Serie A bouts, first in seven throughout all competitions.

Tied with Juventus at 54 points but ahead with a better goal differential, Inter set their sights on Lazio, who they face midweek in the semifinals of the Coppa Italia. AC Milan, who are 10th in the table, await Juventus in the same competition.

Elsewhere in Serie A

SPAL 1-2 Sassuolo

Brescia 1-1 Udinese

Napoli 2-3 Lecce

Genoa 1-0 Cagliari

Parma 0-1 Lazio

