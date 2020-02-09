Europe-seeking Sheffield United show ‘real belief and drive’ (video)

Sheffield United did it again Sunday, claiming all three points in a 2-1 defeat of Bournemouth at Bramall Lane.
The match had a bit of everything, including threats of postponement as Storm Ciara wreaked havoc on football in Europe.
Blades went down early but got goals from Billy Sharp and John Lundstram to move back into fifth place on the Premier League table.
And now it’s simply impossible to ignore than Sheffield United may qualify for Europe in an even more impressive and improbable achievement than Burnley a couple of seasons ago.
“We’ve just rolled on and rolled onto the next game, took the defeats on the chin and tried to win the next game,” Wilder said. “We’re not a comfortable team and I’m not a comfortable manager. The points total, 39 points, at this stage of the season is fabulous from a promoted side but we go again. … We want to achieve something this season and we can’t take our foot off the gas. I know that and the players know that better than anybody. The performance today was that of real belief and drive.”
The match also saw manager Chris Wilder and Bournemouth’s Andrew Surman trade shoves on the touch line.
“I got a little bit frustrated, bits and pieces that went off this afternoon. I’m not used to it but maybe I need to get used to it a little bit more. It was nothing. We’re both passionate team and there’s certainly nothing between the benches.”
The Blades may well join Europe’s participants next season, and they’ll have a chance to collect more points with three bottom-half sides ahead, but the real test comes in the final eight fixtures. That’s when Sheffield United meets six Top Seven hopefuls.
