USMNT left back Robinson linked with Chelsea, 2 others

Wigan Athletic left back Antonee Robinson remains in the Football League Championship after a deadline day breakdown with AC Milan.
How long that will last is unknown.
A Sunday morning back pages report says USMNT back Robinson, 22, is wanted by Chelsea, Newcastle United, and Aston Villa in the summer transfer window.
Wigan said the breakdown in the move to Milan came down to Robinson’s medical not being finished in time.
[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]
Been a mad couple of days but whats done is done. Couldn’t get a better pick me up than @JoeWilliams0812 spooning in a corner and the boys winning away at Leeds, well played lads 🙌🏽💙💙
— Antonee robinson (@Antonee_Jedi) February 1, 2020
Robinson has seven caps for the USMNT after coming up through the ranks at Everton but never making a senior appearance for the Premier League outfit.
He spent the 2017/18 season on loan at Bolton Wanderers in the Championship, doing the same a season later at Wigan.
He impressed the Latics enough to earn a full transfer, and played 30 times this season before the failed eight-figure move to Italy. The Liverpool Echo claims Everton had a sell-on clause and missed on out 20 percent of the fee.
Overall, he’s made 90 appearances between Bolton and Wigan, with a goal and six assists.
A deeper dive into his stats sees a steady improvement from Robinson, who is now averaging 2.3 tackles and two interceptions per game. In three seasons, his passing has improved by eight percent while lowering how often he’s dispossessed.
The USMNT has struggled to find a long-term left-back replacement for DaMarcus Beasley for years. Sergino Dest has been mentioned as a possibility but plays on the right for Ajax. Eric Lichaj has been — some would say — criminally underutilized in recent seasons.
Robinson getting regular playing time is important. Chelsea certainly has a boatload of fixtures each year, while Newcastle has a long-term hole at left back.Follow @NicholasMendola