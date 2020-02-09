USWNT cruise past Canada, win Olympic qualifying finale (video)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Lynn Williams, Lindsey Horan and Megan Rapinoe all contributed goals in the second half as the U.S. women’s national team rolled past Canada 3-0 to win the CONCACAF qualifying tournament finale on Sunday at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Both teams had already qualified to the 2020 Olympics heading into Sunday’s final via seminal wins on Friday – the USWNT 4-0 win over Mexico and Canada’s 1-0 victory over Costa Rica.

It’s the Stars and Stripes’ fifth CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying title after winning five-straight games, scoring 25 goals along the way and conceding none. All in all, the USWNT are unbeaten in their last 28 games – 25-0-3.

Alyssa Naeher recorded three saves in a game in which Canada won the possession battle but was outshot by their opponents.

In the 71st minute, Horan scored her sixth goal of the tournament, while with three minutes to go in regular time, Rapinoe upped her all-time goal count to 51 after finishing a fine through ball from Williams.

Winner of four goal medals (1996, 2004, 2008 and 2012), the USWNT will make their seventh appearance in the summer Olympics this year.

