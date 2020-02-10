More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Unai Emery: Arsenal
Shaun Botteril / Getty Images

Unai Emery: Some Arsenal stars ‘asked for more than what they were giving back’

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 10, 2020, 4:06 PM EST
Former Arsenal boss Unai Emery is not holding back in discussing why the Gunners failed to get the job done on his watch.

Emery said “Arsenal was a club on a downward slope for two years” when he was hired and that the club took positive steps in reaching last season’s Europa League Final and finishing a point off the Top Four.

Arsenal had Champions’ League qualification in our grasp and it went wrong in the end.”

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Emery says that the exodus of four leaders this summer was too big of a problem to address by the time he was fired in December.

“We lost our four captains: Koscielny, Cech, Ramsey and Monreal,” Emery told France Football. “They were personalities that we missed this season to stay on the right track. And some stars did not have a good attitude and asked for more than what they were giving back.”

Well, those words point in the direction of several well-worn targets for fan unrest, don’t they Mesut? This is where Lionel Messi will have wanted Emery to name names.

Emery seems to accept that he played his part in the failure but also name-dropped the club’s biggest summer signing in addressed the terrible first half of this Premier League season.

“We needed time to succeed with our transition to a new Arsenal which is what I wanted,” he said. “For example, Nicolas Pepe, who was the club’s choice, clearly needed time to adapt. But I accept the rule of thumb and that I am poorly placed to criticize because I also benefited from such judgement in the past.”

This where we feel required to point out that Pepe must have some sort of personality issue with both of his coaches, because advanced stats say he’s been one of, if not, the most effective Gunner.

There’s a comparison to be made between the long rebuilds after the tenures of Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger at Manchester United and Arsenal. Certainly United was left in a better position, but Arsenal had the better replacement.

Either way, the ends of two eras have led to a pair of substandard new ones.

Lacazette, Ozil, Bellerin praises Arteta as Arsenal “more together now”

Arsenal
Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 10, 2020, 4:46 PM EST
Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette are praising new Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, just as comments from former boss Unai Emery mention disgruntled stars.

There’s no evidence that the two players had heard Emery blast “some stars” for a lack of effort during his tenure. If you want to connect some dots, though, it’s not a hard path for your pen.

“We are more together now,” Lacazette said from winter training camp in Dubai. “The way we think as well on the pitch and outside the pitch. Tactically we are better and we’re going to see a big improvement in the next few weeks.”

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Ozil echoed his sentiments, saying, “As a team, we are much happier and everyone wants to give everything for this club.”

Hector Bellerin is one of the leaders left over despite so many changes in North London, as Laurent Koscielny and Nacho Monreal departed in the summer.

Bellerin is not viewed by many (if any) as a malcontent, and says things are just better now.

“Mikel has always been very tactical in his work and in his whole life, he’s very professional with very clear ideas,” he said via Arsenal.com. “It’s very early doors in time. [Mikel] has a new philosophy and the way he has implemented it in the last few games that we’ve played, there’s been a big change.”

Arsenal hosts Newcastle in its first match back from break.

Old problems undermining Dortmund’s Bundesliga title bid

Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 10, 2020, 2:30 PM EST
BERLIN — Erling Haaland’s sensational start only papered over the cracks at Borussia Dortmund.

The 19-year-old Haaland scored a hat trick in his debut in only 23 minutes. He racked up seven goals in his first three games. But the tall Norwegian striker was held scoreless for the first time on Saturday as Dortmund slumped to a 4-3 loss, hurting the club’s Bundesliga title bid.

It wasn’t Haaland’s fault – the team’s problems are at the other end of the field.

[ MORE: Bundesliga schedule  ] 

Dortmund was leading 3-2 at Bayer Leverkusen but conceded two goals in 81 seconds, only days after it was knocked out of the German Cup in a 3-2 loss at struggling Werder Bremen.

“When you concede so many goals and put yourself in such stupid positions, you can’t win games,” Dortmund player-manager Sebastian Kehl said. “The third goal was deserved, we had the game under control, but then we were way too passive. We have to keep doing well going forward and defend together. It’s not only a problem for defenders. It’s about all the work when we don’t have the ball.”

Dortmund’s work with the ball is fine. The team has scored 19 goals in four Bundesliga games since the midseason break. Along with Haaland, the team boasts an impressive attacking lineup in Marco Reus, Julian Brandt, Jadon Sancho, Thorgan Hazard and emerging talent Giovanni Reyna. World Cup winner Mario Götze has remained mostly an unused substitute on the bench.

But mistakes in midfield and defense have been costly all season. Manuel Akanji, Mats Hummels, Raphaël Guerreiro and Axel Witsel were at fault against Leverkusen, though no Dortmund player is blameless over the whole season.

Dortmund has already conceded 32 goals in 21 league games – a lot more than any of its title-chasing rivals.

Dortmund coach Lucien Favre has tried variations from his favored 4-3-3 formation, switching at times to three defenders with two wingers dropping back to help out, but the issues remain.

“We’re not closing down crosses. We’re not attacking the ball. We’re not decisive enough defending in the penalty area,” Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said. “We’ve had these problems for a while. That’s the main reason we’re not higher in the table.”

Dortmund signed Germany international Emre Can from Juventus to help ease its defensive worries. The 26-year-old Can scored a brilliant goal in his debut against former club Leverkusen but was in no mood to celebrate.

“That’s not how you win games,” Can said of conceding the two late goals. “The team has a lot of potential but has to learn one thing – when you go in front, you have to play dirtier.”

Dortmund can be grateful that the top two – Bayern Munich and Leipzig – held each other to a scoreless draw on Saturday. Dortmund remains third, four points behind Bayern, which leads Leipzig by a point.

But the next games could be decisive for Favre. Dortmund faces a tough game against Eintracht Frankfurt at home on Friday before it welcomes Paris Saint-Germain and former coach Thomas Tuchel for a reunion in the last 16 of the Champions League next Tuesday.

Inter and Lazio posing serious threat to Juve’s eight-year reign

Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 10, 2020, 1:57 PM EST
ROME — All of a sudden, it’s a three-way race for the Serie A title.

 [ MORE: Serie A scores, schedule

With Inter Milan and Lazio both posting victories on Sunday, a day after Juventus’ surprise loss at Hellas Verona, the Bianconeri’s eight-year hold on the Italian league is facing a serious challenge.

Inter and Juventus are level on points, with Lazio one behind.

Inter should have the most confidence after coming from two goals down to beat AC Milan 4-2 in the Milan derby.

Lazio’s 1-0 win at Parma extended the Roman club’s unbeaten streak to a club-record 18 matches. The club is 11 points ahead of fourth-place Atalanta – with the top four qualifying for the Champions League.

“At this point when we’re only one point behind we’ve got to aim for more than just the Champions League,” Lazio winger Luis Alberto said. “We’re right there and we’re going to fight for it until the end. Juventus remains the favorite but we’re going to try to create some trouble.”

There are some worrisome numbers for Juventus, which has only the fourth-best attack and the third-best defense in terms of goals for and against.

But Juventus will be favored to jump back in front next weekend when it hosts relegation-threatened Brescia while Inter visits Lazio.

VERONA COMEBACKS

Verona’s current eight-game unbeaten run began in December by eliminating a three-goal deficit in a 3-3 draw with Torino.

Verona coach Ivan Jurić is known for pushing his team so hard in preseason training that players often get sick with exhaustion. The hard work paid off in a 2-1 comeback win against Juventus, which was sealed by a decisive penalty from substitute Giampaolo Pazzini.

Pazzini, a 35-year-old former Italy striker, has remained with Verona through two seasons in Serie B — including last season when Verona was promoted after winning a Serie B playoff by erasing a 3-0 first-leg deficit against Cittadella in the final.

BARROW AND BOGA

African players Musa Barrow and Jérémie Boga had two of the best performances of the weekend.

Barrow, a 21-year-old Gambia forward, scored twice for Bologna in a 3-2 win at Roma in his first start since joining on loan from Atalanta – raising his tally to three goals in four matches with his new club.

Boga, a 23-year-old French-born midfielder who represents Ivory Coast, earned a penalty and then scored a 90th-minute winner in Sassuolo’s 2-1 comeback victory at Spal.

Already known for his dribbling expertise, Boga’s intuitive run to redirect a long cross from Domenico Berardi with a header for the winner showed that he’s a complete player.

Having come up through Chelsea’s youth system, Boga transferred to Sassuolo in 2018 but the London club included a clause in the deal that allows it to buy him back – an increasingly likely prospect considering his recent performances.

Premier League standings prediction (refreshed)

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 10, 2020, 1:04 PM EST
Okay, it is that dreaded time of the year when I revisit my preseason 2019-20 Premier League standings prediction and look at what I predicted in August and how that has panned out.

Spoiler alert: I didn’t see Liverpool’s total dominance coming, Tottenham’s early season collapse or Sheffield United’s amazing season. Did anybody else? Exactly.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule

Kyle Bonn and Joel Soria both picked Liverpool to win the title in their preseason prediction, while Andy Edwards was the only writer who didn’t have Sheffield United being relegated. Nobody had Leicester City higher than ninth (sorry, Brendan and Jamie. We know what happens when you talk s*** to the latter…) and none of us saw Watford’s dreadful first half of the season coming as the lowest we had them finishing was in 13th.

Given all of these shocks, it proves that the Premier League is so difficult to predict, especially when it comes to the newly-promoted teams and those teams bunched together in the midtable.

That is why it feels like I need a shot at redemption with 13 Premier League matchweeks to go this season. Looking at the remaining games for all 20 Premier League teams, I’ve put a lot of thought into how the standings will look on the final day of the season on May 17.

Below is a look at my preseason predictions and underneath is my refreshed prediction.

Joe Prince-Wright‘s PL table prediction (August 9, 2019, preseason)

1. Man City
2. Tottenham
3. Liverpool
4. Man United
5. Chelsea
6. Wolves
7. Arsenal
8. Everton
9. Leicester
10. West Ham
11. Aston Villa
12. Southampton
13. Watford
14. Burnley
15. Bournemouth
16. Newcastle
17. Crystal Palace
18. Sheffield United
19. Brighton
20. Norwich City

Joe Prince-Wright’s PL table prediction (Feb. 10, 2020, revisited)

1. Liverpool – 100 points
2. Man City – 82 points
3. Leicester – 71 points
4. Tottenham – 64 points
5. Chelsea – 63 points
6. Man United – 60 points
7. Wolves – 59 points
8. Sheffield United – 59 points
9. Southampton – 54 points
10. Arsenal – 51 points
11. Everton – 50 points
12. Burnley – 49 points
13. Newcastle – 49 points
14. Crystal Palace – 42 points
15. Watford – 40 points
16. Brighton – 40 points
17. Aston Villa – 38 points
18. West Ham – 36 points
19. Bournemouth – 36 points
20. Norwich City – 29 points