David Beckham and Neymar have been discussing an Inter Miami transfer for the Brazilian superstar and they aren’t being coy about it at all.

That’s because they’ve both admitted it won’t happen for quite a long time. The main thing here to remember is that they both want it to happen, so bookmark this page and share it when Neymar arrives in MLS at Inter Miami in 2030.

Speaking on a video posted by YouTube channel Legends on Legends via Otro, Becks and Neymar sit down for a lovely chat and the new MLS side fronted by Beckham and his ownership group, who enter the league in 2020, obviously came up.

“America has a huge opportunity because they have many other sports that are the number one, two or three sport. Soccer, now, is growing very quickly and I think it’s a real opportunity for America to have great players there. So I’m going to get you to sign a piece of paper after. A blank piece of paper. It’s going to be a contract for Miami, for ten years’ time. We’re not going to pay much,” Beckham laughed.

Neymar joined in with the banter but on a more serious note revealed he wants to sign for Inter Miami and all Beckham has to do is give him a call to get it going in the future.

“Deal. Deal. I was the one who asked to play for his team. I want to. I told him already. I told him I will play there one day,” Neymar said. “No, but I believe it is a great opportunity for the country to grow its soccer. As I said before, I already have my contract with David. A few years from now, I will be there. We’re in this together. He is my president.”

So, that’s that sorted then. There is a little tongue in cheek with this chat between Beckham and Neymar but there’s obviously a connection there and this could happen.

Neymar is currently 28 years old so I predict that in less than eight years time we will see him ripping it up in MLS with Inter Miami.

The Brazilian superstar will certainly be interested in Miami’s lifestyle and this transfer is one which makes sense for everyone, as long as Inter Miami can get the right financial package together to entice Neymar to MLS.

