Football League Championship
Photo by Dave Howarth - CameraSport via Getty Images

Race for Premier League promotion has very fine margins

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 10, 2020, 10:02 PM EST
The race for Premier League promotion has been anything but straight-forward.

Yes, West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United have been leading the pack for much of the season, but neither has been able to pull away from the pack.

The Baggies enter a midweek matchday with a four-point lead on Leeds and third-place Fulham, which is wild considering Leeds has lost four of five and has just two wins since Dec. 14. West Brom is 3W-5D-3L since Matchweek 21.

Despite this, Leeds has not left the automatic promotion spots since Matchweek 17 and the Baggies have been top two since the 11th week of the season.

The top two could change on Tuesday, and Leeds could sit as low as fifth.

Leeds’ 55 points are level with Fulham, and fourth-place Nottingham Forest is a single point back of both. Brentford is fifth, with 53 points.

The Bees host Leeds on Tuesday, while Nottingham Forest will welcome Charlton Athletic.

Fulham and West Brom won’t play their 32nd matches of the season until Wednesday.

Championship fixtures

2:45 p.m. ET Tuesday
Blackburn Rovers v. Hull City
Wigan Athletic v. Middlesbrough
Nottingham Forest v. Charlton Athletic
Brentford v. Leeds United
Swansea City v. QPR
Barnsley v. Birmingham City

2:45 p.m. ET Wednesday
Millwall v. Fulham
Bristol City v. Derby County
Luton Town v. Sheffield Wednesday
Huddersfield Town v. Cardiff City

3 p.m. ET Wednesday
Stoke City v. Preston North End
Reading v. West Bromwich Albion

Report: Barca to sell Coutinho with five Premier League clubs on alert

Philippe Coutinho
Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 10, 2020, 10:50 PM EST
Barcelona wants to give Quique Setien a huge war chest to rebuild the Blaugranas, and that means a yard sale.

A price tag of around $100 million is being put on Philippe Coutinho, as The Express says Bayern Munich will pass on their $132 option to buy him after this season’s loan.

Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, and Chelsea are being linked with the 27-year-old, according to The Express.

Which of those make sense?

Coutinho turns 28 this summer, and several of the sides mentioned angle for youth when they splash the big cash.

Liverpool sold Coutinho for $192 million in 2018 and would still count $92 million in profit if they met Barca’s asking price, but my goodness even that is a big expense.

He knows Jurgen Klopp‘s system, and has made more than 200 appearances for the Anfield set (54 goals, 45 assists). The Express report says Klopp would rather capture Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz which, of course, is true of every team with a lot of money.

Coutinho has seven goals and eight assists in 27 matches for Bayern after collecting 21 and 11 in two seasons with Barcelona.

Will he be able to reclaim the form that saw him dazzle the Premier League in producing 13 goals and seven assists during his last Premier League season?

Yeah, we think so. We argued at the time that Liverpool should sell to Barca due to his exaggerated status at Anfield not matching his impact on matches. He was very good, but not irreplaceable.

But is it worth the price?

MLS, Inter Miami lose key argument in Inter Milan lawsuit

Photo by Marco Bello/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 10, 2020, 9:04 PM EST
The myriad twists and turns on David Beckham’s path to bring a Major League Soccer team to Miami have gone in a new direction.

Beckham and his partners named their club Inter Miami CF, and a certain Serie A giant was not impressed.

Inter Milan is suing MLS for trademark infringement, claiming that the term “Inter” is synonymous with its club and no one else.

That logic is pretty sound, and Monday was a good day for that lawsuit.

Inter Miami lost a key battle in the fight to keep its name, according to Law.com, which says the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) dismissed one of the MLS club’s two arguments. Law.com says that MLS will appeal the decision, and likely lose.

Article writer David Winker says that Inter Milan had to “overcome a heavy burden” to prevail in this argument against “likely confusion”, and the USPTO found that the Italian club did just that. From Law.com:

The USPTO found that MLS’ claim that there are a number of clubs around the world that use Inter in their name — SC Internacional of Porto Alegre, Brazil, Inter Nashville FC, Inter Atlanta FC, FC Inter Turku (Finland), NK Inter Zapresic (Croatia), Inter Leipzig (Germany) and Inter de Grand-Goave (Haiti)— did not meet its burden to show that MLS has valid proprietary, or ownership, right in the name, Inter.

That’s a tough argument, especially including a three-year-old NPSL side (Inter Nashville) and a youth club (Inter Atlanta FC).

The other argument is that Inter is “merely descriptive.” The article claims that adjectives like “spicy” mustard and “refreshing” iced tea cannot be trademarked, and Inter says this is nothing like that.

In effect, it will come down to Inter Milan convincing the USPTO that consumers think of Inter Milan when they hear the term Inter.

We’re not lawyers, so we’ll leave that to them, but it would not be a surprise to see MLS lose the suit and Inter Miami change its name. And Winker says the decision could come around the end of 2020.

Can you imagine? With all the fan fare, the jersey launch, and the tickets sales, a club would have to change its name within a season of play?

Don’t get me wrong: I think the name Inter Miami is a rough choice. But if both clubs met in the Club World Cup, would anyone confuse the two? To be sure, all references to Inter would be laid upon the Italian side and that’s the point of the lawsuit, but…

Wow.

With Messi’s set pieces, Barcelona finds a way to get back on track

Barcelona
Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 10, 2020, 7:20 PM EST
MADRID (AP) Under pressure and needing a victory, Barcelona didn’t mind leaving aside its ball-possession game for a while.

It was with set pieces that the team salvaged a crucial win this weekend to get back on track after a turbulent start to the year under coach Quique Setién.

Lionel Messi had three assists – two from free kicks – as Barcelona twice came from behind to defeat Real Betis 3-2 in Seville on Sunday. The victory kept the Catalan club three points behind Spanish league leader Real Madrid, which earlier had won 4-1 at Osasuna.

Barcelona didn’t fully abandon its traditional passing game, but it only got the goals it needed at Benito Villamarín Stadium thanks to the set pieces. The team was losing 2-1 when Messi found Sergio Busquets inside the area for the equalizer just before halftime, and after the break it was a header from Clement Lenglet off another cross from Messi that gave Barcelona the win.

“What hurts the most is that their team can score a thousand different ways but we conceded two goals from free kicks far from the area,” Real Betis coach Rubi said.

Barcelona continued to improve despite the narrow victory, relieving some of the pressure over Setién since he replaced Ernesto Valverde at the beginning of the year.

“We’ve played more games and had more time to practice under him,” Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto said. “After a change, you always need some time to adapt, but it’s a lot easier to work after victories.”

Next for Barcelona will be a league game at home against third-place Getafe, which has been playing some of the best soccer in Spain recently.

GETAFE’S RUN

Getafe again has become the sensation of the Spanish league.

For the second straight season, the modest club from southern Madrid is hanging around near the top of the standings, contending for a Champions League spot and outplaying some more traditional Spanish teams.

Getafe is in third place after 23 matches, ahead of Atlético Madrid, Sevilla and Valencia. It trails second-place Barcelona by seven points and Real Madrid by 10.

“It’s a tough team to beat,” Valencia coach Albert Celades said. “It plays very solidly on defense and it doesn’t concede many goals. When a team is in third place like that, it’s because it does a lot of things well, there is no doubt about that.”

Valencia was Getafe’s latest victim on Saturday, routed 3-0. In the previous round, Getafe had won 2-0 at Athletic Bilbao.

Getafe was in contention for a Champions League spot until the end of last season, holding on to fourth place until being overcome by Valencia with two rounds to go. It will face Ajax in the round of 32 of this season’s Europa League.

EFFECTIVE STRIKERS

Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak and Espanyol’s Raúl de Tomás have been among the hottest strikers in Europe.

Isak has scored eight goals in his last six games, including one in Sociedad’s 2-1 win over Athletic Bilbao in the Basque Country derby in the Spanish league on Sunday. A few days earlier he had scored twice in the team’s stunning 4-3 win at Real Madrid in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey.

The 20-year-old Isak, who already plays for Sweden’s national team, joined Sociedad from Borussia Dortmund last year.

De Tomás, Espanyol’s most expensive transfer after joining from Benfica in January, has scored in each of his first five matches with the Barcelona club. His latest goal was a 58th-minute winner against Granada on Sunday, giving his team its first home victory in the Spanish league this season.

He was signed for a reported 20 million euros ($21.9 million) plus add-ons, surpassing the nearly 10 million euros ($10.9 million) the Spanish club had paid for Matías Vargas last year.

The 25-year-old de Tomás has a contract with Espanyol until 2026. He used to play in the youth squads of Real Madrid before joining second-division club Rayo Vallecano on a loan. He was eventually sold to Benfica for 20 million euros ($21.9 million).

Report: Liverpool made $38M January bid for Chukwueze

Liverpool transfer
Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 10, 2020, 6:22 PM EST
Villarreal turned down a Liverpool bid for phenom Samuel Chukwueze during last month’s transfer window, according to a report.

France Football says that Liverpool bid $38 million for Chukwueze in January, a figure just under half of his reported $71 million release clause.

Chukwueze, 20, features as a right wing but can play across the front three. He is a member of the Golden Boy Award short list.

The report mentions that Liverpool insured their left wing with Takumi Minamino and has center forward depth with Divock Origi, but wanted Chukwueze as insurance for Mohamed Salah.

Chukwueze has four goals and four assists in 26 matches this season, averaging 1.5 shots, 1.2 key passes, and 1.8 successful dribbles per La Liga outing.

The Nigerian international has 12 caps, his two goals coming across his last seven appearances for the Super Eagles.

Chelsea also had rumored interested in Chukwueze.