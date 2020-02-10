More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

Inter and Lazio posing serious threat to Juve’s eight-year reign

Associated PressFeb 10, 2020, 1:57 PM EST
ROME — All of a sudden, it’s a three-way race for the Serie A title.

 [ MORE: Serie A scores, schedule

With Inter Milan and Lazio both posting victories on Sunday, a day after Juventus’ surprise loss at Hellas Verona, the Bianconeri’s eight-year hold on the Italian league is facing a serious challenge.

Inter and Juventus are level on points, with Lazio one behind.

Inter should have the most confidence after coming from two goals down to beat AC Milan 4-2 in the Milan derby.

Lazio’s 1-0 win at Parma extended the Roman club’s unbeaten streak to a club-record 18 matches. The club is 11 points ahead of fourth-place Atalanta – with the top four qualifying for the Champions League.

“At this point when we’re only one point behind we’ve got to aim for more than just the Champions League,” Lazio winger Luis Alberto said. “We’re right there and we’re going to fight for it until the end. Juventus remains the favorite but we’re going to try to create some trouble.”

There are some worrisome numbers for Juventus, which has only the fourth-best attack and the third-best defense in terms of goals for and against.

But Juventus will be favored to jump back in front next weekend when it hosts relegation-threatened Brescia while Inter visits Lazio.

VERONA COMEBACKS

Verona’s current eight-game unbeaten run began in December by eliminating a three-goal deficit in a 3-3 draw with Torino.

Verona coach Ivan Jurić is known for pushing his team so hard in preseason training that players often get sick with exhaustion. The hard work paid off in a 2-1 comeback win against Juventus, which was sealed by a decisive penalty from substitute Giampaolo Pazzini.

Pazzini, a 35-year-old former Italy striker, has remained with Verona through two seasons in Serie B — including last season when Verona was promoted after winning a Serie B playoff by erasing a 3-0 first-leg deficit against Cittadella in the final.

BARROW AND BOGA

African players Musa Barrow and Jérémie Boga had two of the best performances of the weekend.

Barrow, a 21-year-old Gambia forward, scored twice for Bologna in a 3-2 win at Roma in his first start since joining on loan from Atalanta – raising his tally to three goals in four matches with his new club.

Boga, a 23-year-old French-born midfielder who represents Ivory Coast, earned a penalty and then scored a 90th-minute winner in Sassuolo’s 2-1 comeback victory at Spal.

Already known for his dribbling expertise, Boga’s intuitive run to redirect a long cross from Domenico Berardi with a header for the winner showed that he’s a complete player.

Having come up through Chelsea’s youth system, Boga transferred to Sassuolo in 2018 but the London club included a clause in the deal that allows it to buy him back – an increasingly likely prospect considering his recent performances.

Old problems undermining Dortmund’s Bundesliga title bid

Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 10, 2020, 2:30 PM EST
BERLIN — Erling Haaland’s sensational start only papered over the cracks at Borussia Dortmund.

The 19-year-old Haaland scored a hat trick in his debut in only 23 minutes. He racked up seven goals in his first three games. But the tall Norwegian striker was held scoreless for the first time on Saturday as Dortmund slumped to a 4-3 loss, hurting the club’s Bundesliga title bid.

It wasn’t Haaland’s fault – the team’s problems are at the other end of the field.

[ MORE: Bundesliga schedule  ] 

Dortmund was leading 3-2 at Bayer Leverkusen but conceded two goals in 81 seconds, only days after it was knocked out of the German Cup in a 3-2 loss at struggling Werder Bremen.

“When you concede so many goals and put yourself in such stupid positions, you can’t win games,” Dortmund player-manager Sebastian Kehl said. “The third goal was deserved, we had the game under control, but then we were way too passive. We have to keep doing well going forward and defend together. It’s not only a problem for defenders. It’s about all the work when we don’t have the ball.”

Dortmund’s work with the ball is fine. The team has scored 19 goals in four Bundesliga games since the midseason break. Along with Haaland, the team boasts an impressive attacking lineup in Marco Reus, Julian Brandt, Jadon Sancho, Thorgan Hazard and emerging talent Giovanni Reyna. World Cup winner Mario Götze has remained mostly an unused substitute on the bench.

But mistakes in midfield and defense have been costly all season. Manuel Akanji, Mats Hummels, Raphaël Guerreiro and Axel Witsel were at fault against Leverkusen, though no Dortmund player is blameless over the whole season.

Dortmund has already conceded 32 goals in 21 league games – a lot more than any of its title-chasing rivals.

Dortmund coach Lucien Favre has tried variations from his favored 4-3-3 formation, switching at times to three defenders with two wingers dropping back to help out, but the issues remain.

“We’re not closing down crosses. We’re not attacking the ball. We’re not decisive enough defending in the penalty area,” Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said. “We’ve had these problems for a while. That’s the main reason we’re not higher in the table.”

Dortmund signed Germany international Emre Can from Juventus to help ease its defensive worries. The 26-year-old Can scored a brilliant goal in his debut against former club Leverkusen but was in no mood to celebrate.

“That’s not how you win games,” Can said of conceding the two late goals. “The team has a lot of potential but has to learn one thing – when you go in front, you have to play dirtier.”

Dortmund can be grateful that the top two – Bayern Munich and Leipzig – held each other to a scoreless draw on Saturday. Dortmund remains third, four points behind Bayern, which leads Leipzig by a point.

But the next games could be decisive for Favre. Dortmund faces a tough game against Eintracht Frankfurt at home on Friday before it welcomes Paris Saint-Germain and former coach Thomas Tuchel for a reunion in the last 16 of the Champions League next Tuesday.

Premier League standings prediction (refreshed)

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 10, 2020, 1:04 PM EST
Okay, it is that dreaded time of the year when I revisit my preseason 2019-20 Premier League standings prediction and look at what I predicted in August and how that has panned out.

Spoiler alert: I didn’t see Liverpool’s total dominance coming, Tottenham’s early season collapse or Sheffield United’s amazing season. Did anybody else? Exactly.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule

Kyle Bonn and Joel Soria both picked Liverpool to win the title in their preseason prediction, while Andy Edwards was the only writer who didn’t have Sheffield United being relegated. Nobody had Leicester City higher than ninth (sorry, Brendan and Jamie. We know what happens when you talk s*** to the latter…) and none of us saw Watford’s dreadful first half of the season coming as the lowest we had them finishing was in 13th.

Given all of these shocks, it proves that the Premier League is so difficult to predict, especially when it comes to the newly-promoted teams and those teams bunched together in the midtable.

That is why it feels like I need a shot at redemption with 13 Premier League matchweeks to go this season. Looking at the remaining games for all 20 Premier League teams, I’ve put a lot of thought into how the standings will look on the final day of the season on May 17.

Below is a look at my preseason predictions and underneath is my refreshed prediction.

Joe Prince-Wright‘s PL table prediction (August 9, 2019, preseason)

1. Man City
2. Tottenham
3. Liverpool
4. Man United
5. Chelsea
6. Wolves
7. Arsenal
8. Everton
9. Leicester
10. West Ham
11. Aston Villa
12. Southampton
13. Watford
14. Burnley
15. Bournemouth
16. Newcastle
17. Crystal Palace
18. Sheffield United
19. Brighton
20. Norwich City

Joe Prince-Wright’s PL table prediction (Feb. 10, 2020, revisited)

1. Liverpool – 100 points
2. Man City – 82 points
3. Leicester – 71 points
4. Tottenham – 64 points
5. Chelsea – 63 points
6. Man United – 60 points
7. Wolves – 59 points
8. Sheffield United – 59 points
9. Southampton – 54 points
10. Arsenal – 51 points
11. Everton – 50 points
12. Burnley – 49 points
13. Newcastle – 49 points
14. Crystal Palace – 42 points
15. Watford – 40 points
16. Brighton – 40 points
17. Aston Villa – 38 points
18. West Ham – 36 points
19. Bournemouth – 36 points
20. Norwich City – 29 points

Net spend for Premier League top six, European giants revealed

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 10, 2020, 12:02 PM EST
Net spend is so often a topic debated by fans and the focus is on the Premier League’s top six and European giants when it comes to who has spent and made the most cash over the last two transfer window.

The guys over at the CIES Football Observatory have focused on just that with their wonderful graphics which look at the money spent and acquired in terms of transfer fees.

When you focus on the Premier League’s top six there is a clear winner in terms of net spend but it is slightly skewed as Chelsea weren’t allowed to spend over the 2019 summer window due to their transfer ban.

Chelsea made $223.7 million, while Liverpool were way behind in second as they made $19.6 million. None of their other traditional ‘top six’ teams made a profit over the last two windows with Man City spending $88 million, Arsenal spending $92.7 million, Tottenham spending $153 million and Man United the biggest net spenders of the English powerhouses at $164 million.

However, the biggest net spending team in the Premier League over the last 12 months is… Aston Villa. The newly-promoted side have spent $184.4 million on new players as Dean Smith has totally overhauled his squad. It makes sense when you actually think about it but to see Villa’s name ahead of Barcelona and only behind Real Madrid in the list of the biggest net-spending teams in Europe is a shock.

Below are the positive and negative balances (prices are in Euros) for teams from Europe, with Chelsea, Benfica, Ajax, Sporting Lisbon and RB Salzburg leading the way.

As for the biggest spenders, Real Madrid, Aston Villa (!), Barcelona, Man United and Tottenham are top of that category.

Dele Alli issues apology over coronavirus video

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 10, 2020, 10:40 AM EST
Tottenham Hotspur and England midfielder Dele Alli has issued an apology after he posted a video on social media appearing to mock coronavirus.

Alli posted a video on snapchat where he appeared to mock an Asian man and made jokes about the coronavirus. The Spurs midfielder was wearing a facemask in an airport ahead of a short vacation during their winter break when he posted the video, which was quickly deleted.

Chinese accents were heard in the video before Alli looked at the camera towards an unsuspecting man of Asian appearance, then panned to a bottle of antiseptic hand wash, which was captioned: “This virus gunna have to be quicker than that to catch me.”

The Premier League star posted this apology on Chinese social media platform Weibo.

“I’d like to apologise for the video I posted on Snapchat yesterday,” Alli said. “It wasn’t funny. I realised that immediately and took it down. I let myself down and the club. I don’t want you guys to have that impression of me. It isn’t something that should be joked about. Sending all my love and thoughts and prayers for everyone in China.”