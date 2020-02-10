Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward released a lengthy statement lauding the club’s transfer process, including manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the long-term plan.

While the United manager has struggled after a hot start in charge of the Red Devils, his chairman seems to see him as part of the solution.

Woodward points to the acquisitions and financial outlay that brought Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, and Bruno Fernandes to Old Trafford, and says it’s only going to get better.

He says that Solskjaer and his staff are in lockstep with the club’s transfer staff. From ManUtd.com:

“Significant work has already been done – and investments made – to strengthen the Academy and we’re pleased with the progress being made behind-the-scenes to ensure we have the right players, the right infrastructure, and the right culture to sustain long-term success. “Similarly, there has been extensive work on our recruitment process, with considerable investment in scouting, data and analytics. The Recruitment Department is working to a clear plan and philosophy, along with Ole and his coaching staff. Our focus is on bringing in a combination of experience and the best young players with potential to develop further, fusing graduates from our Academy with high-quality acquisitions.”

It hasn’t been a great time for Woodward, whose house was shockingly attacked while he was not home (his family was in the building).

Speaking frankly, United’s current plight is down to long-term mistakes, and Woodward’s been at the wheel. Maguire’s price tag was hilarious, but all three of the aforementioned transfers make them better.

According to The Manchester Evening News, “United have promised ‘unequivocal’ backing for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, despite an unconvincing 11 months as permanent manager.”

That’s saying something. United should have a ton of money to spend this summer, assuming a sale of Paul Pogba amongst others. Marcus Rashford getting fit and Mason Greenwood maturing could give them a terrific attack in front of Fernandes.

Whether Solskjaer is the right man to execute that, who knows? One would have to think that Sir Alex Ferguson is on board with the way things are going now, as he still seems to loom over proceedings.

But come next season, when United is looking at something like $400 million in transfer outlay under Solskjaer, you better believe the fuse will be lit if the Red Devils aren’t firmly in the top four.