Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Report: Liverpool made $38M January bid for Chukwueze

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 10, 2020, 6:22 PM EST
Villarreal turned down a Liverpool bid for phenom Samuel Chukwueze during last month’s transfer window, according to a report.

France Football says that Liverpool bid $38 million for Chukwueze in January, a figure just under half of his reported $71 million release clause.

Chukwueze, 20, features as a right wing but can play across the front three. He is a member of the Golden Boy Award short list.

The report mentions that Liverpool insured their left wing with Takumi Minamino and has center forward depth with Divock Origi, but wanted Chukwueze as insurance for Mohamed Salah.

Chukwueze has four goals and four assists in 26 matches this season, averaging 1.5 shots, 1.2 key passes, and 1.8 successful dribbles per La Liga outing.

The Nigerian international has 12 caps, his two goals coming across his last seven appearances for the Super Eagles.

Chelsea also had rumored interested in Chukwueze.

Woodward ‘pleased with the progress being made’ in Man Utd project

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 10, 2020, 5:31 PM EST
Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward released a lengthy statement lauding the club’s transfer process, including manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the long-term plan.

While the United manager has struggled after a hot start in charge of the Red Devils, his chairman seems to see him as part of the solution.

Woodward points to the acquisitions and financial outlay that brought Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, and Bruno Fernandes to Old Trafford, and says it’s only going to get better.

He says that Solskjaer and his staff are in lockstep with the club’s transfer staff. From ManUtd.com:

“Significant work has already been done – and investments made – to strengthen the Academy and we’re pleased with the progress being made behind-the-scenes to ensure we have the right players, the right infrastructure, and the right culture to sustain long-term success.

“Similarly, there has been extensive work on our recruitment process, with considerable investment in scouting, data and analytics. The Recruitment Department is working to a clear plan and philosophy, along with Ole and his coaching staff. Our focus is on bringing in a combination of experience and the best young players with potential to develop further, fusing graduates from our Academy with high-quality acquisitions.”

It hasn’t been a great time for Woodward, whose house was shockingly attacked while he was not home (his family was in the building).

Speaking frankly, United’s current plight is down to long-term mistakes, and Woodward’s been at the wheel. Maguire’s price tag was hilarious, but all three of the aforementioned transfers make them better.

According to The Manchester Evening News, “United have promised ‘unequivocal’ backing for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, despite an unconvincing 11 months as permanent manager.”

That’s saying something. United should have a ton of money to spend this summer, assuming a sale of Paul Pogba amongst others. Marcus Rashford getting fit and Mason Greenwood maturing could give them a terrific attack in front of Fernandes.

Whether Solskjaer is the right man to execute that, who knows? One would have to think that Sir Alex Ferguson is on board with the way things are going now, as he still seems to loom over proceedings.

But come next season, when United is looking at something like $400 million in transfer outlay under Solskjaer, you better believe the fuse will be lit if the Red Devils aren’t firmly in the top four.

Lacazette, Ozil, Bellerin praises Arteta as Arsenal ‘more together now’

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 10, 2020, 4:46 PM EST
Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette are praising new Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, just as comments from former boss Unai Emery mention disgruntled stars.

There’s no evidence that the two players had heard Emery blast “some stars” for a lack of effort during his tenure. If you want to connect some dots, though, it’s not a hard path for your pen.

“We are more together now,” Lacazette said from winter training camp in Dubai. “The way we think as well on the pitch and outside the pitch. Tactically we are better and we’re going to see a big improvement in the next few weeks.”

Ozil echoed his sentiments, saying, “As a team, we are much happier and everyone wants to give everything for this club.”

Hector Bellerin is one of the leaders left over despite so many changes in North London, as Laurent Koscielny and Nacho Monreal departed in the summer.

Bellerin is not viewed by many (if any) as a malcontent, and says things are just better now.

“Mikel has always been very tactical in his work and in his whole life, he’s very professional with very clear ideas,” he said via Arsenal.com. “It’s very early doors in time. [Mikel] has a new philosophy and the way he has implemented it in the last few games that we’ve played, there’s been a big change.”

Arsenal hosts Newcastle in its first match back from break.

Unai Emery: Some Arsenal stars ‘asked for more than what they were giving back’

Unai Emery: Arsenal
Shaun Botteril / Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 10, 2020, 4:06 PM EST
Former Arsenal boss Unai Emery is not holding back in discussing why the Gunners failed to get the job done on his watch.

Emery said “Arsenal was a club on a downward slope for two years” when he was hired and that the club took positive steps in reaching last season’s Europa League Final and finishing a point off the Top Four.

Arsenal had Champions’ League qualification in our grasp and it went wrong in the end.”

Emery says that the exodus of four leaders this summer was too big of a problem to address by the time he was fired in December.

“We lost our four captains: Koscielny, Cech, Ramsey and Monreal,” Emery told France Football. “They were personalities that we missed this season to stay on the right track. And some stars did not have a good attitude and asked for more than what they were giving back.”

Well, those words point in the direction of several well-worn targets for fan unrest, don’t they Mesut? This is where Lionel Messi will have wanted Emery to name names.

Emery seems to accept that he played his part in the failure but also name-dropped the club’s biggest summer signing in addressed the terrible first half of this Premier League season.

“We needed time to succeed with our transition to a new Arsenal which is what I wanted,” he said. “For example, Nicolas Pepe, who was the club’s choice, clearly needed time to adapt. But I accept the rule of thumb and that I am poorly placed to criticize because I also benefited from such judgement in the past.”

This where we feel required to point out that Pepe must have some sort of personality issue with both of his coaches, because advanced stats say he’s been one of, if not, the most effective Gunner.

There’s a comparison to be made between the long rebuilds after the tenures of Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger at Manchester United and Arsenal. Certainly United was left in a better position, but Arsenal had the better replacement.

Either way, the ends of two eras have led to a pair of substandard new ones.

Old problems undermining Dortmund’s Bundesliga title bid

Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 10, 2020, 2:30 PM EST
BERLIN — Erling Haaland’s sensational start only papered over the cracks at Borussia Dortmund.

The 19-year-old Haaland scored a hat trick in his debut in only 23 minutes. He racked up seven goals in his first three games. But the tall Norwegian striker was held scoreless for the first time on Saturday as Dortmund slumped to a 4-3 loss, hurting the club’s Bundesliga title bid.

It wasn’t Haaland’s fault – the team’s problems are at the other end of the field.

Dortmund was leading 3-2 at Bayer Leverkusen but conceded two goals in 81 seconds, only days after it was knocked out of the German Cup in a 3-2 loss at struggling Werder Bremen.

“When you concede so many goals and put yourself in such stupid positions, you can’t win games,” Dortmund player-manager Sebastian Kehl said. “The third goal was deserved, we had the game under control, but then we were way too passive. We have to keep doing well going forward and defend together. It’s not only a problem for defenders. It’s about all the work when we don’t have the ball.”

Dortmund’s work with the ball is fine. The team has scored 19 goals in four Bundesliga games since the midseason break. Along with Haaland, the team boasts an impressive attacking lineup in Marco Reus, Julian Brandt, Jadon Sancho, Thorgan Hazard and emerging talent Giovanni Reyna. World Cup winner Mario Götze has remained mostly an unused substitute on the bench.

But mistakes in midfield and defense have been costly all season. Manuel Akanji, Mats Hummels, Raphaël Guerreiro and Axel Witsel were at fault against Leverkusen, though no Dortmund player is blameless over the whole season.

Dortmund has already conceded 32 goals in 21 league games – a lot more than any of its title-chasing rivals.

Dortmund coach Lucien Favre has tried variations from his favored 4-3-3 formation, switching at times to three defenders with two wingers dropping back to help out, but the issues remain.

“We’re not closing down crosses. We’re not attacking the ball. We’re not decisive enough defending in the penalty area,” Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said. “We’ve had these problems for a while. That’s the main reason we’re not higher in the table.”

Dortmund signed Germany international Emre Can from Juventus to help ease its defensive worries. The 26-year-old Can scored a brilliant goal in his debut against former club Leverkusen but was in no mood to celebrate.

“That’s not how you win games,” Can said of conceding the two late goals. “The team has a lot of potential but has to learn one thing – when you go in front, you have to play dirtier.”

Dortmund can be grateful that the top two – Bayern Munich and Leipzig – held each other to a scoreless draw on Saturday. Dortmund remains third, four points behind Bayern, which leads Leipzig by a point.

But the next games could be decisive for Favre. Dortmund faces a tough game against Eintracht Frankfurt at home on Friday before it welcomes Paris Saint-Germain and former coach Thomas Tuchel for a reunion in the last 16 of the Champions League next Tuesday.