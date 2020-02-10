Net spend for Premier League top six, European giants revealed

Net spend is so often a topic debated by fans and the focus is on the Premier League’s top six and European giants when it comes to who has spent and made the most cash over the last two transfer window.
The guys over at the CIES Football Observatory have focused on just that with their wonderful graphics which look at the money spent and acquired in terms of transfer fees.
When you focus on the Premier League’s top six there is a clear winner in terms of net spend but it is slightly skewed as Chelsea weren’t allowed to spend over the 2019 summer window due to their transfer ban.
Chelsea made $223.7 million, while Liverpool were way behind in second as they made $19.6 million. None of their other traditional ‘top six’ teams made a profit over the last two windows with Man City spending $88 million, Arsenal spending $92.7 million, Tottenham spending $153 million and Man United the biggest net spenders of the English powerhouses at $164 million.
However, the biggest net spending team in the Premier League over the last 12 months is… Aston Villa. The newly-promoted side have spent $184.4 million on new players as Dean Smith has totally overhauled his squad. It makes sense when you actually think about it but to see Villa’s name ahead of Barcelona and only behind Real Madrid in the list of the biggest net-spending teams in Europe is a shock.
Below are the positive and negative balances (prices are in Euros) for teams from Europe, with Chelsea, Benfica, Ajax, Sporting Lisbon and RB Salzburg leading the way.
As for the biggest spenders, Real Madrid, Aston Villa (!), Barcelona, Man United and Tottenham are top of that category.