Okay, it is that dreaded time of the year when I revisit my preseason 2019-20 Premier League standings prediction and look at what I predicted in August and how that has panned out.
Spoiler alert: I didn’t see Liverpool’s total dominance coming, Tottenham’s early season collapse or Sheffield United’s amazing season. Did anybody else? Exactly.
[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]
Kyle Bonn and Joel Soria both picked Liverpool to win the title in their preseason prediction, while Andy Edwards was the only writer who didn’t have Sheffield United being relegated. Nobody had Leicester City higher than ninth (sorry, Brendan and Jamie. We know what happens when you talk s*** to the latter…) and none of us saw Watford’s dreadful first half of the season coming as the lowest we had them finishing was in 13th.
Given all of these shocks, it proves that the Premier League is so difficult to predict, especially when it comes to the newly-promoted teams and those teams bunched together in the midtable.
That is why it feels like I need a shot at redemption with 13 Premier League matchweeks to go this season. Looking at the remaining games for all 20 Premier League teams, I’ve put a lot of thought into how the standings will look on the final day of the season on May 17.
Below is a look at my preseason predictions and underneath is my refreshed prediction.
Joe Prince-Wright‘s PL table prediction (August 9, 2019, preseason)
1. Man City
2. Tottenham
3. Liverpool
4. Man United
5. Chelsea
6. Wolves
7. Arsenal
8. Everton
9. Leicester
10. West Ham
11. Aston Villa
12. Southampton
13. Watford
14. Burnley
15. Bournemouth
16. Newcastle
17. Crystal Palace
18. Sheffield United
19. Brighton
20. Norwich City
Joe Prince-Wright’s PL table prediction (Feb. 10, 2020, revisited)
1. Liverpool – 100 points
2. Man City – 82 points
3. Leicester – 71 points
4. Tottenham – 64 points
5. Chelsea – 63 points
6. Man United – 60 points
7. Wolves – 59 points
8. Sheffield United – 59 points
9. Southampton – 54 points
10. Arsenal – 51 points
11. Everton – 50 points
12. Burnley – 49 points
13. Newcastle – 49 points
14. Crystal Palace – 42 points
15. Watford – 40 points
16. Brighton – 40 points
17. Aston Villa – 38 points
18. West Ham – 36 points
19. Bournemouth – 36 points
20. Norwich City – 29 points