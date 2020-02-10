More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

Premier League standings prediction (refreshed)

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 10, 2020, 1:04 PM EST
Leave a comment

Okay, it is that dreaded time of the year when I revisit my preseason 2019-20 Premier League standings prediction and look at what I predicted in August and how that has panned out.

Spoiler alert: I didn’t see Liverpool’s total dominance coming, Tottenham’s early season collapse or Sheffield United’s amazing season. Did anybody else? Exactly.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule

Kyle Bonn and Joel Soria both picked Liverpool to win the title in their preseason prediction, while Andy Edwards was the only writer who didn’t have Sheffield United being relegated. Nobody had Leicester City higher than ninth (sorry, Brendan and Jamie. We know what happens when you talk s*** to the latter…) and none of us saw Watford’s dreadful first half of the season coming as the lowest we had them finishing was in 13th.

Given all of these shocks, it proves that the Premier League is so difficult to predict, especially when it comes to the newly-promoted teams and those teams bunched together in the midtable.

That is why it feels like I need a shot at redemption with 13 Premier League matchweeks to go this season. Looking at the remaining games for all 20 Premier League teams, I’ve put a lot of thought into how the standings will look on the final day of the season on May 17.

Below is a look at my preseason predictions and underneath is my refreshed prediction.

Joe Prince-Wright‘s PL table prediction (August 9, 2019, preseason)

1. Man City
2. Tottenham
3. Liverpool
4. Man United
5. Chelsea
6. Wolves
7. Arsenal
8. Everton
9. Leicester
10. West Ham
11. Aston Villa
12. Southampton
13. Watford
14. Burnley
15. Bournemouth
16. Newcastle
17. Crystal Palace
18. Sheffield United
19. Brighton
20. Norwich City

Joe Prince-Wright’s PL table prediction (Feb. 10, 2020, revisited)

1. Liverpool – 100 points
2. Man City – 82 points
3. Leicester – 71 points
4. Tottenham – 64 points
5. Chelsea – 63 points
6. Man United – 60 points
7. Wolves – 59 points
8. Sheffield United – 59 points
9. Southampton – 54 points
10. Arsenal – 51 points
11. Everton – 50 points
12. Burnley – 49 points
13. Newcastle – 49 points
14. Crystal Palace – 42 points
15. Watford – 40 points
16. Brighton – 40 points
17. Aston Villa – 38 points
18. West Ham – 36 points
19. Bournemouth – 36 points
20. Norwich City – 29 points

Net spend for Premier League top six, European giants revealed

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 10, 2020, 12:02 PM EST
Leave a comment

Net spend is so often a topic debated by fans and the focus is on the Premier League’s top six and European giants when it comes to who has spent and made the most cash over the last two transfer window.

The guys over at the CIES Football Observatory have focused on just that with their wonderful graphics which look at the money spent and acquired in terms of transfer fees.

When you focus on the Premier League’s top six there is a clear winner in terms of net spend but it is slightly skewed as Chelsea weren’t allowed to spend over the 2019 summer window due to their transfer ban.

Chelsea made $223.7 million, while Liverpool were way behind in second as they made $19.6 million. None of their other traditional ‘top six’ teams made a profit over the last two windows with Man City spending $88 million, Arsenal spending $92.7 million, Tottenham spending $153 million and Man United the biggest net spenders of the English powerhouses at $164 million.

However, the biggest net spending team in the Premier League over the last 12 months is… Aston Villa. The newly-promoted side have spent $184.4 million on new players as Dean Smith has totally overhauled his squad. It makes sense when you actually think about it but to see Villa’s name ahead of Barcelona and only behind Real Madrid in the list of the biggest net-spending teams in Europe is a shock.

Below are the positive and negative balances (prices are in Euros) for teams from Europe, with Chelsea, Benfica, Ajax, Sporting Lisbon and RB Salzburg leading the way.

As for the biggest spenders, Real Madrid, Aston Villa (!), Barcelona, Man United and Tottenham are top of that category.

Dele Alli issues apology over coronavirus video

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 10, 2020, 10:40 AM EST
Leave a comment

Tottenham Hotspur and England midfielder Dele Alli has issued an apology after he posted a video on social media appearing to mock coronavirus.

Alli posted a video on snapchat where he appeared to mock an Asian man and made jokes about the coronavirus. The Spurs midfielder was wearing a facemask in an airport ahead of a short vacation during their winter break when he posted the video, which was quickly deleted.

Chinese accents were heard in the video before Alli looked at the camera towards an unsuspecting man of Asian appearance, then panned to a bottle of antiseptic hand wash, which was captioned: “This virus gunna have to be quicker than that to catch me.”

The Premier League star posted this apology on Chinese social media platform Weibo.

“I’d like to apologise for the video I posted on Snapchat yesterday,” Alli said. “It wasn’t funny. I realised that immediately and took it down. I let myself down and the club. I don’t want you guys to have that impression of me. It isn’t something that should be joked about. Sending all my love and thoughts and prayers for everyone in China.”

Josh King opens up on failed Man United transfer

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 10, 2020, 9:43 AM EST
Leave a comment

Josh King has opened up on a failed deadline day transfer to his beloved Man United as Bournemouth decided not to sell their Norwegian striker.

King, 28, was the subject of an initial loan offer from United as his countryman Ole Gunnar Solskjaer scrambled around for a striker late in the January window. It is known that Bournemouth rejected the loan offer given their position in a relegation scrap and King was valued at more than $52 million.

United didn’t come in with another bid for King as they instead signed Odion Ighalo on a short-term loan as they try to plug the considerable gap left by Marcus Rashford‘s injury.

As for King, the former Man United academy graduate told Norwegian outlet TV2 that at one point he thought the deal was going to happen and he understandably seemed keen to return to the club he joined as a teenager.

“I have to be a little careful about what I am saying here,” King said. “A small part of me believed it could happen, and of course it was a bit emotional for me considering I had moved to England as a 16-year old to try and fulfil my dreams and to achieve my goals. I aimed to do so at Manchester United, and when it didn’t happen I made a choice and left. And when you hear after all that, that you are linked with Manchester United and that there was an offer on the table, then of course the same feelings you had as a 16-year old come back to you.”

King’s manager at Bournemouth, Eddie Howe, admitted on deadline day that he totally understood King’s connection with United and in particular Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who coached him in the reserve team.

After first moving to Blackburn Rovers and then Bournemouth the speedy striker had carved out a name for himself in the Premier League with the Cherries and he is their top goalscorer since they were promoted to the top flight.

To see this move break down will have been very tough for King. He is now a proven Premier League striker who delivers trickery, pace and goals drifting in from wide areas and he scored a superb winner against Man United earlier this season and could have slotted into their team long-term rather than just being a short term solution.

King may not get another chance for a move ‘home’ to Old Trafford and there’s no doubt he will have a ‘what if?’ feeling in the back of his mind for some time. Probably the rest of his life.

That said, if Bournemouth do get relegated this season perhaps King may find himself at Old Trafford next season as Solskjaer is clearly a huge fan of his.

Beckham, Neymar ‘agree’ to Inter Miami transfer

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 10, 2020, 8:47 AM EST
Leave a comment

David Beckham and Neymar have been discussing an Inter Miami transfer for the Brazilian superstar and they aren’t being coy about it at all.

That’s because they’ve both admitted it won’t happen for quite a long time. The main thing here to remember is that they both want it to happen, so bookmark this page and share it when Neymar arrives in MLS at Inter Miami in 2030.

Speaking on a video posted by YouTube channel Legends on Legends via Otro, Becks and Neymar sit down for a lovely chat and the new MLS side fronted by Beckham and his ownership group, who enter the league in 2020, obviously came up.

“America has a huge opportunity because they have many other sports that are the number one, two or three sport. Soccer, now, is growing very quickly and I think it’s a real opportunity for America to have great players there. So I’m going to get you to sign a piece of paper after. A blank piece of paper. It’s going to be a contract for Miami, for ten years’ time. We’re not going to pay much,” Beckham laughed.

Neymar joined in with the banter but on a more serious note revealed he wants to sign for Inter Miami and all Beckham has to do is give him a call to get it going in the future.

“Deal. Deal. I was the one who asked to play for his team. I want to. I told him already. I told him I will play there one day,” Neymar said. “No, but I believe it is a great opportunity for the country to grow its soccer. As I said before, I already have my contract with David. A few years from now, I will be there. We’re in this together. He is my president.”

So, that’s that sorted then. There is a little tongue in cheek with this chat between Beckham and Neymar but there’s obviously a connection there and this could happen.

Neymar is currently 28 years old so I predict that in less than eight years time we will see him ripping it up in MLS with Inter Miami.

The Brazilian superstar will certainly be interested in Miami’s lifestyle and this transfer is one which makes sense for everyone, as long as Inter Miami can get the right financial package together to entice Neymar to MLS.