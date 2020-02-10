More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Liverpool's Klopp rips AFCON move
Getty Images

Sadio Mane hands Liverpool fitness boost

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 10, 2020, 7:53 AM EST
Runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool didn’t exactly need a boost but they’ve got one anyway as Sadio Mane has returned to training after a hamstring injury.

Mane, 27, injured his hamstring in the 2-1 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Jan. 23 and although Jurgen Klopp feared a lengthy layoff for his top goalscorer this season, the Senegalese winger is back training.

Liverpool, who have won 24 of their 25 Premier League games this season and remain unbeaten as they sit 22 points clear at the top of the table, head to Norwich City on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com) and Mane could be in the squad.

James Milner also took part in training as Liverpool’s first team squad returned to action after their eight-day break during the winter break.

Klopp’s decision to give his team time off during the Premier League winter break despite having an FA Cup replay to play angered many but a U20 side managed by Neil Critchley (Klopp also took a break) beat Shrewsbury Town 1-0 last week and everything is going Liverpool’s way this season.

The reigning European and World champs now have a hectic schedule of games coming up between now and late March when the international break kicks in.

Liverpool travel to Norwich this weekend, then travel to play Atletico Madrid in their UEFA Champions League last 16 first leg clash on Tuesday, as they then host West Ham, travel to Watford and Chelsea (FA Cup fifth round), host Bournemouth, Atletico and Crystal Palace and have a big derby at Everton amongst that.

Those nine games come in the space of 35 days, so that’s a game every four days, on average, between now and late March.

Klopp will need his entire squad fit and ready to challenge on all fronts but rushing Mane back will not be an option. His importance to Liverpool has been clear for all to see this season and even though Mane will want to at least be available for the UCL clash at Atletico a week from now, Klopp will be cautious.

Americans Abroad: Chandler registers brace in goal-heavy weekend

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaFeb 9, 2020, 11:30 PM EST
A handful of Americans scored over the last three days, making it one of the most action-packed weekends for Americans abroad this year.

Timothy Chandler scored a brace for Eintracht Frankfurt, while Duane Holmes added a goal in Derby County’s thrilling win against Swansea City.

In Belgium, Chris Durkin made the scoresheet, along with Shaq Moore in Spain’s second division.

Here is a list of several other USMNT affiliates making a name for themselves (or not) abroad this weekend.

Premier League

Christian Pulisic, Chelsea — Pulisic and Chelsea were inactive this weekend.

DeAndre Yedlin, Newcastle — Yedlin and Newcastle were inactive this weekend.

EFL Championship

Antonee Robinson, Wigan Athletic —  Robinson did not dress for Wigan on Saturday, days after a failed move to AC Milan. Chelsea, Newcastle and Aston Villa are reportedly monitoring the fullback as a possible summer signing, however. 

Duane Holmes, Derby County — Holmes started and scored a goal in Derby’s 3-2 win over Swansea City on Saturday.

Matt Miazga, Reading (loan from Chelsea) — The 24-year-old is out with a hamstring injury. There is no timeline on his return.

Eric Lichaj, Hull City — The Tiger’s captain played 70 minutes  in Hull City’s 1-1 draw with Reading.

Geoff Cameron, QPR — The 34-year-old defender did not dress for QPR on Saturday.

Tim Ream, Fulham — Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 1-0 win over Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers, Luton Town (loan Tottenham Hotspur) — Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes in Luton’s 1-0 loss to Cardiff City on Saturday.

Bundesliga

Timmy Chandler, Eintracht Frankfurt — Chandler, arguably, had his best game this season. The defender scored two goals in Frankfurt’s 5-0 thumping of Augsburg on Friday.

John Brooks, Wolfsburg – The 26-year-old defender was left on the bench in Wolfsburg’s draw.

Weston McKennie, Schalke —  McKennie started and played 90 minutes in Schalke’s 1-1 draw with Paderborn on Saturday.

Zack Steffen and Alfredo Morales, Fortuna Dusseldorf — Steffen is out with an injury, while Morales started and played 90 minutes on Saturday. 

Josh Sargent, Werder Bremen  Sargent came off the bench and played 21 minutes in Werder Bremen’s 2-0 loss.

Tyler Adams, RB Leipzig — Adams started and played 90 minutes as a fullback in RB Leipzig’s 0-0 draw with Bayern Munich.

Fabian Johnson, Borussia Mönchengladbach — Borussia Mönchengladbach’s match this weekend was postponed.

Eredivisie

Sergino Dest, Ajax — Ajax’s match this weekend was postponed.

Haji Wright, VVV-Venlo — The 21-year-old striker came off the bench and played a minute in Venlo’s 1-1 draw with Heerenveen on Saturday.

Ligue 1

Timothy Weah, Lille — Weah didn’t feature for Lille on Friday.

Theoson Jordan-Siebatcheu, Rennes — Jordon-Siebatcheu didn’t feature for Rennes on Saturday.

Honorable Mentions

Chris Durkin, Sint-Truiden — played 90 minutes and scored a goal in Sint-Truiden’s 5-2 win over Eupen on Saturday.

Chris Richards, Bayern II — played 90 minutes and scored a goal in Bayern II’s 4-2 win over Viktoria Koln on Saturday.

Shaq Moore, Tenerife — started and played 85 minutes in Tenerife’s 4-2 win over Extremadura on Saturday.

Mexicans Abroad: Tecatito draws eyes in flashy performance against Benfica

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaFeb 9, 2020, 9:53 PM EST
He didn’t score, nor did he assist, but Jesus “Tecatito” Corona skills captivated the eyes of many over the weekend.

The skillful 27-year-old Porto winger pulled off his best imitation of Neymar on Saturday, toying Benfica’s Rafa Silva with his fancy footwork. Tecatito wound up playing all 90 minutes, but failed to register a goal or assists against the rivals.

Here is a list of several other Mexico national team affiliates making a name for themselves (or not) outside of Mexico this weekend.

Premier League

Raul Jimenez, Wolverhampton Wanderers —  Jimenez and Wolves were inactive this weekend but return to action on Friday as they host Leicester City.

La Liga

Hector Herrera, Atletico Madrid — Herrera was not called up by Atletico, who won 1-0 over Granada on Saturday.

Andres Guardado, Real Betis —  Guardado, who is injured, did not feature for Real Betis on Sunday against Barcelona. 

Diego Lainez, Real Betis — The 19-year-old was not called up by Betis on Sunday.

Nestor Araujo, Celta Vigo — Araujo started and played 90 minutes in Celta’s 2-1 win over Sevilla on Sunday. The defender recorded two clearances, one blocked shot and one tackle.

Serie A

Hirving “Chucky” Lozano, Napoli —  After a three-game absence, Lozano featured for Gennaro Gattuso’s side, recording 14 minutes of playing time in Napoli’s 3-2 loss to Lecce on Sunday. Chucky registered one shot on target.

Primeira Liga

Jesus “Tecatito” Corona, FC Porto — Tecatito started and played all 90 minutes in Porto’s 3-2 victory over Benfica on Saturday. During the match, he did this:

Eredivisie

Erick Gutierrez, PSV Eindhoven —  Gutierrez was left on the bench in PSV’s 3-0 win over Willem II Tilburg on Saturday.

Edson Alvarez, Ajax — Ajax’s match against FC Utrecht this weekend was postponed.

Jupiler Pro League

Omar Govea, Zulte Waregem — Govea and Zulte loss 4-0 to Charleroi on Saturday.

Elsewhere around the globe:

Ulises Davila, Wellington Phoenix – On Friday, Davila started and played all 90 minutes in Wellington’s 4-2 loss to Perth Glory.

USWNT cruise past Canada, win Olympic qualifying finale (video)

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaFeb 9, 2020, 8:53 PM EST
Lynn Williams, Lindsey Horan and Megan Rapinoe all contributed goals in the second half as the U.S. women’s national team rolled past Canada 3-0 to win the CONCACAF qualifying tournament finale on Sunday at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Both teams had already qualified to the 2020 Olympics heading into Sunday’s final via seminal wins on Friday – the USWNT 4-0 win over Mexico and Canada’s 1-0 victory over Costa Rica.

It’s the Stars and Stripes’ fifth CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying title after winning five-straight games, scoring 25 goals along the way and conceding none. All in all, the USWNT are unbeaten in their last 28 games – 25-0-3.

Alyssa Naeher recorded three saves in a game in which Canada won the possession battle but was outshot by their opponents.

In the 71st minute, Horan scored her sixth goal of the tournament, while with three minutes to go in regular time, Rapinoe upped her all-time goal count to 51 after finishing a fine through ball from Williams.

Winner of four goal medals (1996, 2004, 2008 and 2012), the USWNT will make their seventh appearance in the summer Olympics this year.

La Liga roundup: Messi fuels Barcelona win over Real Betis (video)

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaFeb 9, 2020, 7:52 PM EST
Lionel Messi’s genius in Barcelona’s win over Real Betis highlights La Liga’s Sunday action.

[ FOLLOW: PST’s La Liga coverage ]

Real Betis 2-3 Barcelona

Lionel Messi assisted three times on Sunday in Quique Setien’s anticipated return to the Estadio Benito Villamarin, as Barcelona edged Real Betis 3-2.

The victory marks Barcelona’s second consecutive league win, who remain three points behind league leaders – and winners on Sunday – Real Madrid.

The match got off to a burning start as Sergio Canales converted from the spot six minutes in after a handball was called by VAR on Clément Lenglet, who wound up exiting the pitch after cumulated yellow cards in the 79th minute.

Just three minutes later, Frenkie de Jong canceled out Betis’ lead with a delicate finish of his own. Nabil Fekir, however, would put the home side up with a long-range shot in the 26th minute. Setien’s return to Seville was off to a rocky start.

Like in many cases in the past, Messi’s dominance would wind up saving Barcelona.

The Argentine’s desperate ball into the box was pushed in by Sergio Busquets in the final seconds of the first half, while his lofting cross was met by Lenglet’s well-placed header in the second half to give the Blaugrana the much-needed victory.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Espanyol 1-0 Mallorca

Real Sociedad 1-0 Athletic Bilbao

Osasuna 1-4 Real Madrid 

Celta Vigo 2-1 Sevilla