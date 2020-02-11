USMNT-eligible Siebatcheu bags first goal of season for Stade Rennais

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

We’ve talked a lot about the USMNT player pool in recent months given its deepest talent in, well, probably history.

The incredible depth overseas means we’ve barely mentioned a Ligue 1 center forward who’s made 20 appearances for Stade Rennais this season, a player on the outskirts of our Top 25.

Perhaps not for much longer.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Theoson Jordan-Siebatcheu has gained support amongst a following of USMNT supporters since disclosing an interest in playing for the Yanks.

The Stade Rennes man got his first goal of the season in stoppage time on Tuesday, bagging the third goal in a French Cup game against fourth-tier opposition ASM Belfort.

The American-born Siebatcheu has represented France at the U-21 level and can also represent Cameroon.

He turns 24 in April and has six Ligue 1 goals to go with five assists in 54 games at France’s top level. Siebatcheu recorded a dynamite Ligue 2 season with Stade Reims in 2017/18, scoring 17 goals with seven assists.

A lack of top-end finishing beyond Jozy Altidore has USMNT fans thirsty for better center forward production while waiting for Josh Sargent and Tim Weah to develop at their clubs.

If the player’s attitude is good, there is no reason to avoid recruiting Siebatcheu.