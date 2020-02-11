Barcelona targeting special “emergency transfer” after Dembele injury

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Ousmane Dembele’s long-term injury will allow Barcelona to make an emergency transfer from inside of Spain.

Dembele’s projected six-month absence will send Barca into the market, where they are mentioned by Marca as suitors of Willian Jose, Lucas Perez, Angel Rodriguez, Loren Moron, and Luis Suarez.

That’s the other Luis Suarez, as Barcelona waits on the health and fitness of the well-known Uruguayan striker.

Here’s the low down on the list of possible signings:

Willian Jose, Real Sociedad — Currently out of favor with his club and the likeliest to move should Barca pony up the $40-plus million it will take, Jose has eight goals on the season and 52 during his time with the club.

Lucas Perez, Alaves — Yes, the formal Arsenal and West Ham man. Perez remains comfortable in Spanish football, and has nine goals and four assists through 22 matches.

Angel Rodriguez, Getafe — The elder statesman of the group, soon-to-be 33-year-old Rodriguez has 13 goals and two assists this season, including three in six Europa League matches.

Loren Moron, Real Betis — At 26, Moron has bagged 10 goals with three assists in 25 appearances this season.

Luis Suarez, Real Zaragoza — The 22-year-old Colombian’s full name is Luis Javier Suárez Charris and he is on loan from Watford. His LaLiga2 stars are a strong 14 goals and three assists in 25 outings.