The suddenly congested Championship playoff picture handed big opportunities to leaders West Bromwich Albion and third-place Fulham on Tuesday.
Second-place Leeds United drew fourth-place Brentford, while fifth-place Nottingham Forest was surprised 1-0 at relegation-threatened Charlton Athletic.
Leeds entered the day having lost four of five and winning just twice in the league since Dec. 14, making Tuesday a rare chance for someone else to move into an automatic promotion spot.
Brentford made a bid to do that by opening up a 1-0 lead at home on a goal by Said Benrahma, only for Liam Cooper to level the score before halftime en route a draw.
That gave Forest a chance to climb into second just by handling its business against 21st place Charlton. Sabri Lamouchi’s men couldn’t do anything with 57 percent of the ball and a 17-11 shots advantage in a 1-0 loss.
That means Fulham can move into second with a win away to Millwall on Wednesday, while Preston North End and Bristol City further congest the race for promotion. Wins by both PNE and Bristol City would leave between 5-6 teams within three points.
Also on Wednesday, leaders West Brom can take hold of a minimum six-point lead on third with a win at Reading.
Tuesday’s results
Blackburn Rovers 3-0 Hull City
Wigan Athletic 2-2 Middlesbrough
Nottingham Forest 0-1 Charlton Athletic
Brentford 1-1 Leeds United
Swansea City 0-0 QPR
Barnsley 0-1 Birmingham City
Wednesday’s fixtures
2:45 p.m. ET
Millwall v. Fulham
Bristol City v. Derby County
Luton Town v. Sheffield Wednesday
Huddersfield Town v. Cardiff City
3 p.m. ET Wednesday
Stoke City v. Preston North End
Reading v. West Bromwich Albion