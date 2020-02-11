Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

The suddenly congested Championship playoff picture handed big opportunities to leaders West Bromwich Albion and third-place Fulham on Tuesday.

Second-place Leeds United drew fourth-place Brentford, while fifth-place Nottingham Forest was surprised 1-0 at relegation-threatened Charlton Athletic.

Leeds entered the day having lost four of five and winning just twice in the league since Dec. 14, making Tuesday a rare chance for someone else to move into an automatic promotion spot.

Brentford made a bid to do that by opening up a 1-0 lead at home on a goal by Said Benrahma, only for Liam Cooper to level the score before halftime en route a draw.

That gave Forest a chance to climb into second just by handling its business against 21st place Charlton. Sabri Lamouchi’s men couldn’t do anything with 57 percent of the ball and a 17-11 shots advantage in a 1-0 loss.

That means Fulham can move into second with a win away to Millwall on Wednesday, while Preston North End and Bristol City further congest the race for promotion. Wins by both PNE and Bristol City would leave between 5-6 teams within three points.

Also on Wednesday, leaders West Brom can take hold of a minimum six-point lead on third with a win at Reading.

Tuesday's results



Blackburn Rovers 3-0 Hull City

Wigan Athletic 2-2 Middlesbrough

Nottingham Forest 0-1 Charlton Athletic

Brentford 1-1 Leeds United

Swansea City 0-0 QPR

Barnsley 0-1 Birmingham City

Wednesday's fixtures

2:45 p.m. ET

Millwall v. Fulham

Bristol City v. Derby County

Luton Town v. Sheffield Wednesday

Huddersfield Town v. Cardiff City

3 p.m. ET Wednesday

Stoke City v. Preston North End

Reading v. West Bromwich Albion