Guardiola Zidane UEFA Champions League
Getty Images

How will Premier League clubs fare in UCL last 16?

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 11, 2020, 2:18 PM EST
The next few weeks sees the UEFA Champions League last 16 stage arrive and I’ve been thinking a lot about how the four Premier League teams will fare.

MORE: Premier League schedule

Will the new winter break make a big difference? Have all four teams been handed favorable ties? What will the key matchups be over the two legs?

 LIVE: Champions League scores

Chelsea, Liverpool (reigning champs), Man City and Tottenham made it a clean sweep of all four Premier League teams in the knockout rounds but all four have very different tests awaiting them.

Below is an in-depth look and prediction for how the four Premier League teams will get on in their UCL last 16 clashes.

Tottenham Hotspur v. RB Leipzig
First leg: Feb. 19 @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Second leg: Mar. 10 @ Red Bull Arena
Key battle: Heung min-Son v. Dayot Upamecano
Favorites: Spurs are the slight favorites but both clubs have been stuttering in league play. Mourinho is setting Spurs up to be rapid on the counter with Bergwijn, Son and Lucas Moura but that is exactly how Leipzig play with Werner the livewire on the break. This will be a very evenly-matched clash and could go to penalty kicks.

Getty Images

Chelsea v. Bayern Munich
First leg: Feb. 25 @ Stamford Bridge
Second leg: Mar. 18 @ Allianz Arena
Key battle: Antonio Rudiger v. Robert Lewandowski
Favorites: Bayern are probably the favorites given the experience of their team compared to Chelsea’s youngster and Lewandowski could have a field day against this leaky Blues defense. Christian Pulisic‘s fitness will be key as he has the x-factor Chelsea have missed in recent weeks. Chelsea will hope to still be level, at least, when they head to Bavaria.

Getty Images

Real Madrid v. Manchester City
First leg: Feb. 26 @ Estadio Bernabeu
Second leg: Mar. 17 @ Etihad Stadium
Key battle: Eden Hazard v. Kyle Walker
Favorites: This will probably be about 9-9 on aggregate because both teams love to attack but both have issues in defense. Zidane has turned Real into a more efficient team this season and that has flown under the radar given their superstar attackers. We know Pep Guardiola‘s side are struggling at the back but will not throw away their playing principles and Man City are the slight favorites due to Aguero and De Bruyne. This is too close to call, especially if Real get off to a flier in the first leg. The pressure is on Man City because Pep knows he needs to deliver the UCL title.

Getty Images

Atletico Madrid v. Liverpool
First leg: Feb. 18 @ Wanda Metropolitano
Second leg: Mar. 11 @ Anfield
Key battle: Thomas Partey v. Jordan Henderson
Favorites: Liverpool, the reigning European and World champs, are the favorites but this isn’t a clash Jurgen Klopp‘s side will relish. Atletico are perhaps the only team who will out-work Liverpool but Diego Simeone’s side have been blunted after the departure of Antoine Griezmann and are the underdogs. That is a role they relish. Atleti’s midfield will provide their backline with a strong shield and Oblak will be tough to beat. But this is Liverpool and all season long Jurgen Klopp’s side have found a way to win.

Getty Images

Man United request to install safe standing area

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 11, 2020, 1:36 PM EST
Man United have put in a request to install safe standing at Old Trafford.

In the aftermath of the Hillsborough disaster clubs in England’s top two tiers are not permitted to have standings areas at their stadiums.

United want to install 1,500 rail seats in the north east quadrant of Old Trafford among the home fans and have requested a trial period to the local Safety Advisory Group (SAG) to see how it works.

“A formal proposal was made to the local Safety Advisory Group in December 2019 to request a trial in a small section of the stadium. Our belief is that the introduction of rail seating will enhance spectator safety in areas of the stadium where – as with other clubs – we have seen examples of persistent standing. The SAG committee is reviewing the request. This is not an automatic approval process. We will discuss the proposal in detail with the relevant authorities and will work through their compliance and review processes.”

Depending on how quickly the SAG (which consists of local authorities, police and the fire brigade) respond, Man United may get the go-ahead to test out the system before the end of the 2019-20 season.

With a rail seating system used in European league such as the Bundesliga, several tests have taken place in recent seasons to see if the system will be safe and viable at Premier League grounds.

Two PL stadiums (Tottenham and Wolves) already have the rails fitted in front of seats as they are ready for their possible arrival. Celtic installed a safe standing area back in 2016 and Premier League clubs are said to be keen to explore small areas of their all-seater stadiums having safe-standing areas.

With the expansion of stadiums proving extremely expensive, if rail seating passes safety tests and is allowed to become commonplace in the Premier League then clubs could lower the price of tickets and each stadium will be able to to increase their capacity by a few thousand.

Clubs will be keeping a close eye on this request from Man United.

Barcelona’s Dembele to miss six months with injury

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 11, 2020, 12:52 PM EST
The bad injury news just keeps on coming for Barcelona as Ousmane Dembele will be out for six months following hamstring surgery.

After injuring himself in their UEFA Champions League clash with his former club Borussia Dortmund in late November, Dembele, 22, suffered a serious setback in training last week as he severely damaged his right hamstring.

This caps off a pretty miserable two-and-a-half years for him since he left Dortmund for Barca in a $115 million move to replace Neymar.

The World Cup winner, who will now surely miss EURO 2020 this summer, has been struck by injury on multiple occasions in recent months and he has yet to convince Barca’s fans and pundits that he is capable of delivering the goals and assists the Catalan club need him to on a regular basis.

Here is the statement in full from Barcelona on Dembele’s surgery and the plan for his recovery.

“Ousmane Dembele has successfully undergone surgery in Turku, Finland where he was operated on by Dr. Lasse Lempainen for a ruptured tendon in his proximal hamstring in his right thigh. The Frenchman will be out for around 6 months. The striker was continuing his recovery from the hamstring injury when he was forced to retire from a training session at the Ciutat Esportiva last week. Subsequent tests confirmed a complete rupture to the tendon in the proximal hamstring of his right leg.”

With Luis Suarez out injured until May after undergoing knee surgery, Barcelona will now have to rely on Antoine Griezmann, 17-year-old Ansu Fati and little ol’ Lionel Messi to score their goals to launch them to La Liga and Champions League glory in the final months of the season.

That sound you can hear is the collective soccer world warming up the world’s smallest violin…

Dembele has shown flashes of brilliance at Barca and has won two La Liga titles but he hasn’t been able to replace Neymar which was a big ask and has scored 19 goals in 74 appearances in all competitions and just once in nine outings this season. Let’s not forget, Dembele is only 22 years old and has a huge price tag on his head which will not be easy to handle.

He will now have some time out of the spotlight and maybe that will do him good in the long run as the constant critique of his performance will stop but those labelling him an injury prone mistake will now have further fuel to add to the fire.

New date announced for Man City v. West Ham

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 11, 2020, 12:07 PM EST
A new date for Man City v. West Ham has been announced by the Premier League after their game was postponed on Sunday due to Storm Ciara in the UK.

MORE: Premier League schedule

City will now host the Hammers at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday Feb. 19 at 2:30 p.m. ET as both teams will cut short their winter break to make the game happen.

This game will also be on the same night as two UEFA Champions League last 16 games as Atalanta v. Valencia and Tottenham v. RB Leipzig also takes place on the same day. There was never going to be an easy place to wedge this game in.

Due to City’s ongoing involvement in the Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup finding another date to squeeze in this game would have been troublesome, as Nick Mendola pointed out as the postponement added to their scheduling headache.

City have a wild few weeks coming up schedule wise. Here’s a look at their games in four different competitions between now and Mar. 8.

Feb. 19: v. West Ham
Feb. 22: v. Leicester City
Feb. 26: v. Real Madrid (Champions League)
Mar. 1: v. Aston Villa (League Cup Final)
Mar. 4: Sheffield Wednesday (FA Cup)
Mar. 8: v. Man United

Pep Guardiola and David Moyes won’t be pleased to have their breaks cut short but when else was this game going to be played?

West Ham probably just want to get this game out of the way as they are trying to stay in the Premier League, while Man City know they are now in a pretty lonely battle for second place.

Pele ’embarrassed’ to leave house due to illness

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 11, 2020, 10:38 AM EST
A true legend of the game, Pele is now “embarrassed” to leave his own home according to his son.

The former Brazilian national team star is now 79 years old and his health has declined in recent years.

Pele, alongside Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, is regarded as one of the best players in history, if not the best.

His son Edinho told TV Globo that Pele is not in a great place right now as he struggles to walk after a hip replacement and either needs a walking frame or wheelchair to get around.

“He is very sheepish, reclusive,” Edinho explained. “Imagine, he’s the King, he was always such an imposing figure and today he can’t walk properly. He’s embarrassed, he doesn’t want to go out, be seen, or do practically anything that involves leaving the house. He’s pretty fragile. He had a hip replacement and didn’t have an adequate or ideal rehabilitation. So he has this problem with mobility and that has set off a kind of depression.”

Pele’s health has been a huge concern in recent years as he had prostate surgery in 2015 and has been in and out of hospital.

He scored a record 1,281 goals in 1,363 appearing during his incredible career which spanned 21 years and saw him win three World Cups with Brazil as he scored 77 times in 91 outings for the Selecao.

Pele will no doubt be getting plenty more visits from close friends and the soccer community in the coming days and weeks as they try to rally around him and help him get through this tough time.

The former Santos and New York Cosmos striker is an inspiration to so many in his homeland and across the world and hearing about his struggles via his son should spark a huge reaction of love and warmth heading his way.

For so many years Pele brought joy and happiness to the homes of so many around the planet through his play on the pitch, now is surely the time for people to send messages of support to his home.

Get well soon, Edson Arantes do Nascimento.