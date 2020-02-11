More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Liverpool
Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Lovren wants Liverpool to be remembered as one of best ever

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 11, 2020, 8:31 PM EST
Last season, when Liverpool was flying high atop the Premier League table, Dejan Lovren spoke openly about the Reds joining the ranks of the Invincibles.

Now the Reds are 13 matches from making that happen, and Lovren is targeting even loftier goals.

The Liverpool center back says he wants Liverpool to join Pep Guardiola‘s former Barcelona squad as serial trophy collectors.

“I especially want, that we are remembered maybe like the Barcelona team that won in four years [something like] 20 trophies,” Lovren said.

The very humble Lovren was speaking with our friends at Sky Sports when he laid out his ambitions for the club.

From Sky Sports:

“Why should we not do that? I think we can do it and I want that we are remembered as one of the best teams that have played – not only for this year, but for many, many years.”

You gotta admire Lovren for embracing his role as Liverpool’s awkward uncle, reading to say what everyone is thinking and then some. Klopp’s Liverpool has the Club World Cup, the UEFA Super Cup, and the Champions League.

As Liverpool comes close to securing its first domestic trophy in 30 years, he’s talking about many, many more. Godspeed.

Men in Blazers podcast: Recapping the Premier League weekend

Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 11, 2020, 10:05 PM EST
Rog and Davo are here with fresh takes on this insufferable winter break, entertaining us all with their latest podcast on Tuesday.

The gents discuss the weekend’s Premier League action, highlighted by Carlo Ancelotti‘s resurgent Everton and Storm Ciara’s complicating the fixture lists of Manchester City and West Ham United.

All of the MiB content — pods, videos and stories can be seen here, but to really stay in touch, follow, subscribe, head to MenInBlazers.com.

Barcelona targeting special “emergency transfer” after Dembele injury

Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 11, 2020, 7:39 PM EST
Ousmane Dembele’s long-term injury will allow Barcelona to make an emergency transfer from inside of Spain.

Dembele’s projected six-month absence will send Barca into the market, where they are mentioned by Marca as suitors of Willian Jose, Lucas Perez, Angel Rodriguez, Loren Moron, and Luis Suarez.

That’s the other Luis Suarez, as Barcelona waits on the health and fitness of the well-known Uruguayan striker.

Here’s the low down on the list of possible signings:

Willian Jose, Real Sociedad — Currently out of favor with his club and the likeliest to move should Barca pony up the $40-plus million it will take, Jose has eight goals on the season and 52 during his time with the club.

Lucas Perez, Alaves — Yes, the formal Arsenal and West Ham man. Perez remains comfortable in Spanish football, and has nine goals and four assists through 22 matches.

Angel Rodriguez, Getafe — The elder statesman of the group, soon-to-be 33-year-old Rodriguez has 13 goals and two assists this season, including three in six Europa League matches.

Loren Moron, Real Betis — At 26, Moron has bagged 10 goals with three assists in 25 appearances this season.

Luis Suarez, Real Zaragoza — The 22-year-old Colombian’s full name is Luis Javier Suárez Charris and he is on loan from Watford. His LaLiga2 stars are a strong 14 goals and three assists in 25 outings.

USMNT keeper Steffen heads back to Man City for tests

Zack Steffen
Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 11, 2020, 6:44 PM EST
Zack Steffen‘s knee problems aren’t going away.

The USMNT’s No. 1 goalkeeper has been out of the Fortuna Dusseldorf lineup since the start of winter break in the Bundesliga.

Steffen, 24, is heading back to parent club Manchester City alongside his loan side‘s therapist and “will undergo medical examinations” in England.

Steffen started the first 17 league matches of his tenure in Dusseldorf, keeping two clean sheets for a newly-promoted outfit often under duress.

From Fortuna Dusseldorf’s site, translated:

Fortuna’s physiotherapist Lucas Trittel, who is involved in all processes as part of the medical department, will accompany Steffen to act as a contact person. Both clubs are in constant communication: Fortuna’s sports director Lutz Pfannenstiel and Manchester’s sports director Txiki Begiristain have agreed this procedure in close consultation with the medical departments of both clubs.

This is a significant concern for USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter, as Steffen is as familiar with his system as any starter in the player pool.

The Yanks have the final stage of the CONCACAF Nations League this summer, and European-based friendlies versus Wales and the Netherlands in late March.

Steffen has 17 caps for the United States dating back to January 2018. He’s twice-captained the side under Berhalter.

USMNT-eligible Siebatcheu bags first goal of season for Stade Rennais

Americans Abroad
SEBASTIEN SALOM-GOMIS/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 11, 2020, 5:55 PM EST
We’ve talked a lot about the USMNT player pool in recent months given its deepest talent in, well, probably history.

The incredible depth overseas means we’ve barely mentioned a Ligue 1 center forward who’s made 20 appearances for Stade Rennais this season, a player on the outskirts of our Top 25.

Perhaps not for much longer.

Theoson Jordan-Siebatcheu has gained support amongst a following of USMNT supporters since disclosing an interest in playing for the Yanks.

The Stade Rennes man got his first goal of the season in stoppage time on Tuesday, bagging the third goal in a French Cup game against fourth-tier opposition ASM Belfort.

The American-born Siebatcheu has represented France at the U-21 level and can also represent Cameroon.

He turns 24 in April and has six Ligue 1 goals to go with five assists in 54 games at France’s top level. Siebatcheu recorded a dynamite Ligue 2 season with Stade Reims in 2017/18, scoring 17 goals with seven assists.

A lack of top-end finishing beyond Jozy Altidore has USMNT fans thirsty for better center forward production while waiting for Josh Sargent and Tim Weah to develop at their clubs.

If the player’s attitude is good, there is no reason to avoid recruiting Siebatcheu.