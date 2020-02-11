Lovren wants Liverpool to be remembered as one of best ever

Last season, when Liverpool was flying high atop the Premier League table, Dejan Lovren spoke openly about the Reds joining the ranks of the Invincibles.

Now the Reds are 13 matches from making that happen, and Lovren is targeting even loftier goals.

The Liverpool center back says he wants Liverpool to join Pep Guardiola‘s former Barcelona squad as serial trophy collectors.

“I especially want, that we are remembered maybe like the Barcelona team that won in four years [something like] 20 trophies,” Lovren said.

The very humble Lovren was speaking with our friends at Sky Sports when he laid out his ambitions for the club.

From Sky Sports:

“Why should we not do that? I think we can do it and I want that we are remembered as one of the best teams that have played – not only for this year, but for many, many years.”

You gotta admire Lovren for embracing his role as Liverpool’s awkward uncle, reading to say what everyone is thinking and then some. Klopp’s Liverpool has the Club World Cup, the UEFA Super Cup, and the Champions League.

As Liverpool comes close to securing its first domestic trophy in 30 years, he’s talking about many, many more. Godspeed.