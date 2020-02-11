More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Pochettino ‘would love to work in the Premier League’

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 11, 2020, 4:22 PM EST
Mauricio Pochettino would love to manage in the Premier League again.

And why wouldn’t he? The Spurs boss made no bones about his restrictions in North London, and would surely relish the chance to work with a bigger budget.

Those odds seem long for now. Manchester United seems remarkably faithful to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, while Frank Lampard has a long leash as a Chelsea legend. And Pochettino was always a long shot to move Spurs’ rivals Arsenal, who have Mikel Arteta on board. Liverpool’s set with Jurgen Klopp and Man City is set up with Pep Guardiola, so it’s going to be some time before a big budget job opens up in the PL.

Pochettino has been adamant that he’s been ready to return since December, a month after he was fired by Spurs.

From a Sky Sports podcast with Natalie Pinkham:

“To be honest, I would love to work in the Premier League,” he said. “It’s going to be difficult, I know, and for now it’s a moment to wait and we’ll see what happens. It’s a moment of recovery, to think about yourself a little bit, and to be ready because in football always something can happen and you need to be ready. I’m ready and waiting for a new challenge. I have the belief and confidence that the next challenge will be fantastic.”

It feels likely Pochettino’s next move is going to come outside the Premier League, but you never know. And the manager is making it clear to anyone who will listen that he’s available in the coach’s version of a “Come and get me.”

USMNT keeper Steffen heads back to Man City for tests

Zack Steffen
Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 11, 2020, 6:44 PM EST
Zack Steffen‘s knee problems aren’t going away.

The USMNT’s No. 1 goalkeeper has been out of the Fortuna Dusseldorf lineup since the start of winter break in the Bundesliga.

Steffen, 24, is heading back to parent club Manchester City alongside his loan side‘s therapist and “will undergo medical examinations” in England.

Steffen started the first 17 league matches of his tenure in Dusseldorf, keeping two clean sheets for a newly-promoted outfit often under duress.

From Fortuna Dusseldorf’s site, translated:

Fortuna’s physiotherapist Lucas Trittel, who is involved in all processes as part of the medical department, will accompany Steffen to act as a contact person. Both clubs are in constant communication: Fortuna’s sports director Lutz Pfannenstiel and Manchester’s sports director Txiki Begiristain have agreed this procedure in close consultation with the medical departments of both clubs.

This is a significant concern for USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter, as Steffen is as familiar with his system as any starter in the player pool.

The Yanks have the final stage of the CONCACAF Nations League this summer, and European-based friendlies versus Wales and the Netherlands in late March.

Steffen has 17 caps for the United States dating back to January 2018. He’s twice-captained the side under Berhalter.

USMNT-eligible Siebatcheu bags first goal of season for Stade Rennais

Americans Abroad
SEBASTIEN SALOM-GOMIS/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 11, 2020, 5:55 PM EST
We’ve talked a lot about the USMNT player pool in recent months given its deepest talent in, well, probably history.

The incredible depth overseas means we’ve barely mentioned a Ligue 1 center forward who’s made 20 appearances for Stade Rennais this season, a player on the outskirts of our Top 25.

Perhaps not for much longer.

Theoson Jordan-Siebatcheu has gained support amongst a following of USMNT supporters since disclosing an interest in playing for the Yanks.

The Stade Rennes man got his first goal of the season in stoppage time on Tuesday, bagging the third goal in a French Cup game against fourth-tier opposition ASM Belfort.

The American-born Siebatcheu has represented France at the U-21 level and can also represent Cameroon.

He turns 24 in April and has six Ligue 1 goals to go with five assists in 54 games at France’s top level. Siebatcheu recorded a dynamite Ligue 2 season with Stade Reims in 2017/18, scoring 17 goals with seven assists.

A lack of top-end finishing beyond Jozy Altidore has USMNT fans thirsty for better center forward production while waiting for Josh Sargent and Tim Weah to develop at their clubs.

If the player’s attitude is good, there is no reason to avoid recruiting Siebatcheu.

Championship focus: Promotion-chasing Leeds, Brentford, Nottingham Forest drop points

Football League Championship
Photo by Richard Martin-Roberts - CameraSport via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 11, 2020, 5:06 PM EST
The suddenly congested Championship playoff picture handed big opportunities to leaders West Bromwich Albion and third-place Fulham on Tuesday.

Second-place Leeds United drew fourth-place Brentford, while fifth-place Nottingham Forest was surprised 1-0 at relegation-threatened Charlton Athletic.

Leeds entered the day having lost four of five and winning just twice in the league since Dec. 14, making Tuesday a rare chance for someone else to move into an automatic promotion spot.

Brentford made a bid to do that by opening up a 1-0 lead at home on a goal by Said Benrahma, only for Liam Cooper to level the score before halftime en route a draw.

That gave Forest a chance to climb into second just by handling its business against 21st place Charlton. Sabri Lamouchi’s men couldn’t do anything with 57 percent of the ball and a 17-11 shots advantage in a 1-0 loss.

That means Fulham can move into second with a win away to Millwall on Wednesday, while Preston North End and Bristol City further congest the race for promotion. Wins by both PNE and Bristol City would leave between 5-6 teams within three points.

Also on Wednesday, leaders West Brom can take hold of a minimum six-point lead on third with a win at Reading.

Tuesday’s results

Blackburn Rovers 3-0 Hull City
Wigan Athletic 2-2 Middlesbrough
Nottingham Forest 0-1 Charlton Athletic
Brentford 1-1 Leeds United
Swansea City 0-0 QPR
Barnsley 0-1 Birmingham City

Wednesday’s fixtures

2:45 p.m. ET
Millwall v. Fulham
Bristol City v. Derby County
Luton Town v. Sheffield Wednesday
Huddersfield Town v. Cardiff City

3 p.m. ET Wednesday
Stoke City v. Preston North End
Reading v. West Bromwich Albion

Nashville SC trades for USMNT mainstay Walker Zimmerman

Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 11, 2020, 3:37 PM EST
LAFC has sent one of its foundational pieces to Nashville SC for an international roster spot and what could amount to $1.25 million in allocation money.

2019 MLS Best XI center back Walker Zimmerman joins his third MLS team, still just 26 and entering the considered prime for his position.

The 26-year-old averaged 1.9 tackles, 1.3 interceptions, and 3.6 clearances per game for LAFC last season. Zimmerman has 13 goals in his 149-match MLS career.

The 6-foot-3 defender also has 12 caps with two goals for the USMNT. He began his rise as part of a monstrous CB partnership with Matt Hedges in Dallas, and was getting interest from Europe by 2018.

The move is an easy one for Nashville, who adds another MLS regular with USMNT experience to Gary Smith’s roster.  Nashville may not instantly be a playoff team, but there’s enough maturity and MLS know-how in the league to assure something better than FC Cincinnati’s maiden voyage, for instance.

LAFC boss Bob Bradley used returning center back Eddie Segura more than any other player last season, but this move surprises due to the club’s impending CONCACAF Champions League dates with Leon on Feb. 18 and 27.