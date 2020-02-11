Pochettino ‘would love to work in the Premier League’

Mauricio Pochettino would love to manage in the Premier League again.

And why wouldn’t he? The Spurs boss made no bones about his restrictions in North London, and would surely relish the chance to work with a bigger budget.

Those odds seem long for now. Manchester United seems remarkably faithful to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, while Frank Lampard has a long leash as a Chelsea legend. And Pochettino was always a long shot to move Spurs’ rivals Arsenal, who have Mikel Arteta on board. Liverpool’s set with Jurgen Klopp and Man City is set up with Pep Guardiola, so it’s going to be some time before a big budget job opens up in the PL.

Pochettino has been adamant that he’s been ready to return since December, a month after he was fired by Spurs.

From a Sky Sports podcast with Natalie Pinkham:

“To be honest, I would love to work in the Premier League,” he said. “It’s going to be difficult, I know, and for now it’s a moment to wait and we’ll see what happens. It’s a moment of recovery, to think about yourself a little bit, and to be ready because in football always something can happen and you need to be ready. I’m ready and waiting for a new challenge. I have the belief and confidence that the next challenge will be fantastic.”

It feels likely Pochettino’s next move is going to come outside the Premier League, but you never know. And the manager is making it clear to anyone who will listen that he’s available in the coach’s version of a “Come and get me.”