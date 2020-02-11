Nashville SC trades for USMNT mainstay Walker Zimmerman

LAFC has sent one of its foundational pieces to Nashville SC for an international roster spot and what could amount to $1.25 million in allocation money.

2019 MLS Best XI center back Walker Zimmerman joins his third MLS team, still just 26 and entering the considered prime for his position.

The 26-year-old averaged 1.9 tackles, 1.3 interceptions, and 3.6 clearances per game for LAFC last season. Zimmerman has 13 goals in his 149-match MLS career.

The 6-foot-3 defender also has 12 caps with two goals for the USMNT. He began his rise as part of a monstrous CB partnership with Matt Hedges in Dallas, and was getting interest from Europe by 2018.

The move is an easy one for Nashville, who adds another MLS regular with USMNT experience to Gary Smith’s roster. Nashville may not instantly be a playoff team, but there’s enough maturity and MLS know-how in the league to assure something better than FC Cincinnati’s maiden voyage, for instance.

LAFC boss Bob Bradley used returning center back Eddie Segura more than any other player last season, but this move surprises due to the club’s impending CONCACAF Champions League dates with Leon on Feb. 18 and 27.