A new date for Man City v. West Ham has been announced by the Premier League after their game was postponed on Sunday due to Storm Ciara in the UK.
City will now host the Hammers at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday Feb. 19 at 2:30 p.m. ET as both teams will cut short their winter break to make the game happen.
This game will also be on the same night as two UEFA Champions League last 16 games as Atalanta v. Valencia and Tottenham v. RB Leipzig also takes place on the same day. There was never going to be an easy place to wedge this game in.
Due to City’s ongoing involvement in the Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup finding another date to squeeze in this game would have been troublesome, as Nick Mendola pointed out as the postponement added to their scheduling headache.
City have a wild few weeks coming up schedule wise. Here’s a look at their games in four different competitions between now and Mar. 8.
Feb. 19: v. West Ham
Feb. 22: v. Leicester City
Feb. 26: v. Real Madrid (Champions League)
Mar. 1: v. Aston Villa (League Cup Final)
Mar. 4: Sheffield Wednesday (FA Cup)
Mar. 8: v. Man United
Pep Guardiola and David Moyes won’t be pleased to have their breaks cut short but when else was this game going to be played?
West Ham probably just want to get this game out of the way as they are trying to stay in the Premier League, while Man City know they are now in a pretty lonely battle for second place.