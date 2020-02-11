More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Pele ’embarrassed’ to leave house due to illness

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 11, 2020, 10:38 AM EST
A true legend of the game, Pele is now “embarrassed” to leave his own home according to his son.

The former Brazilian national team star is now 79 years old and his health has declined in recent years.

Pele, alongside Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, is regarded as one of the best players in history, if not the best.

His son Edinho told TV Globo that Pele is not in a great place right now as he struggles to walk after a hip replacement and either needs a walking frame or wheelchair to get around.

“He is very sheepish, reclusive,” Edinho explained. “Imagine, he’s the King, he was always such an imposing figure and today he can’t walk properly. He’s embarrassed, he doesn’t want to go out, be seen, or do practically anything that involves leaving the house. He’s pretty fragile. He had a hip replacement and didn’t have an adequate or ideal rehabilitation. So he has this problem with mobility and that has set off a kind of depression.”

Pele’s health has been a huge concern in recent years as he had prostate surgery in 2015 and has been in and out of hospital.

He scored a record 1,281 goals in 1,363 appearing during his incredible career which spanned 21 years and saw him win three World Cups with Brazil as he scored 77 times in 91 outings for the Selecao.

Pele will no doubt be getting plenty more visits from close friends and the soccer community in the coming days and weeks as they try to rally around him and help him get through this tough time.

The former Santos and New York Cosmos striker is an inspiration to so many in his homeland and across the world and hearing about his struggles via his son should spark a huge reaction of love and warmth heading his way.

For so many years Pele brought joy and happiness to the homes of so many around the planet through his play on the pitch, now is surely the time for people to send messages of support to his home.

Get well soon, Edson Arantes do Nascimento.

FIFA creates fund to help players not paid by clubs

Associated PressFeb 11, 2020, 9:40 AM EST
ZURICH (AP) FIFA is setting aside $16 million to help players who have not been paid by their clubs.

The funding covers the period up to 2022, and FIFA also wants to set up a monitoring committee with global players’ union FIFPro, which assesses the needs of players.

The fund will offer a “safety net” rather than playing players in full, FIFA said in a statement on Tuesday.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said the governing body wanted to show its “commitment to helping players in a difficult situation.”

FIFA has budgeted for $3 million for the second half of this year and $4 million in both 2021 and 2022. There is also $5 million available to deal with cases of salaries going unpaid from July 2015 to June 2020.

“More than 50 clubs in 20 countries have shut in the last five years, plunging hundreds of footballers into uncertainty and hardship,” FIFPro president Philippe Piat said. “This fund will provide valuable support to those players and families most in need. Many of these clubs have shut to avoid paying outstanding wages, immediately re-forming as so-called new clubs.”

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Ighalo in Man United squad for clash at Chelsea

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 11, 2020, 8:45 AM EST
Odion Ighalo is in line to make his Manchester United debut as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed he will be in the squad for their huge clash at Chelsea on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Ighalo, 30, joined United on transfer deadline day in January on a loan deal until the end of the season and Solskjaer wants the Nigerian striker to provide an extra striking option with Marcus Rashford out injured with a fractured back.

Speaking at United’s training camp in Spain during the winter break, Solskjaer confirmed that Ighalo will be in the 18-man squad at Chelsea.

“Yeah, he is going to travel with us,” Solskjaer said. “We will just see his fitness work this week and I think we will get him sharp. We want to integrate him as quickly as we can because, of course, he is desperate to play for us.”

Ighalo has been training on his own in Manchester (including plenty of drills with Team GB’s Taekwando team) while the squad has been in Spain due to concerns over him not being allowed back in the UK due to increased travel restrictions over coronavirus as Ighalo travelled to the UK from China to seal his move from Shanghai Shenhua on deadline day.

Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial are United’s other forward options for the game at Chelsea and the latter has been looking jaded in recent games as he has had no rest with Rashford’s injury.

After losing Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez in the summer without replacing them, Solskjaer was left woefully short of cover in the attacking third and Greenwood will likely step in to fill the significant void left by Rashford in the coming weeks. Ighalo’s role will be to come on for the final 30 minutes of games (and probably play a lot in the Europa League) to hold the ball up, get on the end of the chances the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Juan Mata create and to provide a calm head in the box.

If United are drawing at Chelsea with 20 minutes to go, expect Solskjaer to chuck on Ighalo as the powerful striker will certainly give the Red Devils a totally different dimension in attack. Many have mocked his signing but if you weigh everything up, getting a player who scores goals at an international level and has previous experience in the PL with Watford on a short-term basis who is hungry to impress should work well.

Klinsmann quits as Hertha Berlin boss

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 11, 2020, 7:53 AM EST
Former USMNT coach Jurgen Klinsmann has put up a post on social media to explain why he will step down as Hertha Berlin’s manager, effective immediately, after just 10 weeks in charge.

Hertha’s assistant coach Alexander Nouri will take charge for their trip to last place Paderborn this weekend.

Klinsmann, 55, took charge of the Bundesliga club on a short-term basis in late November and has led them to three wins from his nine games in charge with three defeats, two of which came against title-chasing Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

In a post on his personal Facebook page on Tuesday, Klinsmann explained why he will no longer be the coach at Hertha and as USMNT fans are accustomed to, he didn’t hold back.

“In this way, I say a big thank you to all players, fans, spectators, supervisors and staff of Hertha BSC for the support, the many encounters and the exchange in the past ten weeks. This time was extremely exciting for me and brought many interesting new insights. The Club and the city have grown even stronger to my heart.

“At the end of November, we met the wish of the club leadership with a highly competent team and helped it in a difficult time. We were on a very good way in the relatively short time, thanks to the support of many people despite mostly difficult games, we now have six points distance from the relegation place. I am firmly convinced that Hertha will create the goal.

“As a head coach, however, I also need the trust of the people acting for this task, which is not yet done. Especially in the relegation fight, unity, cohesion and focus on the essentials are the most important elements. If they are not guaranteed, I can’t take advantage of my potential as a trainer and can’t live up to my responsibility either. After long consideration, I’ve come to the decision to give up my position as head coach and return to my original long-term role on the supervisory board. The followers, the players and the employees have grown to my heart during this time and that’s why I will continue to fever with Hertha. I’m still looking forward to many encounters in the city or in the stadium.”

This reasoning is a little strange because Hertha were Europe’s biggest spenders in the January window after splashing out $83 million as they signed midfielder Lucas Tousart from Lyon for $27.5 million (then loaned him back right away), striker Krzysztof Piatek from AC Milan for $24.2 million and the duo of Matheus Cunha and Santiago Ascacibar as the Berlin club also spent heavily in the summer before Klinsmann arrived.

Given Klinsmann’s role as an advisor to Hertha, the club where his son Jonathan is currently a goalkeeper (out on loan at St. Gallen this season) and the team his father supported, it seems like he will still be heavily involved at the club but will take a back seat. Many who know Klinsmann best believe he is much better suited to a technical director role than a coach and majority investor Lars Windhorst will want him to stick around.

This was Klinsmann’s first coaching job since he was fired by as USMNT head coach in November 2016 and it has gone fairly well as he’s steadied the ship at Hertha and pushed them away from the relegation zone, even if they did cough up a 2-0 lead in the German Cup to lose 3-2 to Schalke last week.

The German national team legend primarily leaves in California and has often talked about how comfortable his life is there and there were some other issues with him not having his coaching licenses to hand.

All in all it seemed like Klinsmann was doing Hertha a big favor rather than the other way around.

We all know by now that it is Klinsmann’s way or the highway and his departure is probably more about Hertha’s hierarchy not wanting to do things his way rather than their huge spending in the transfer market to upgrade the playing squad. It would have been fun to see how it all played out and it will be intriguing to see if Klinsmann will return to management in the coming months as he’s dipped his toes back in the water with a smidgen of success.

Report: Barca to sell Coutinho with five Premier League clubs on alert

Philippe Coutinho
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 10, 2020, 10:50 PM EST
Barcelona wants to give Quique Setien a huge war chest to rebuild the Blaugranas, and that means a yard sale.

A price tag of around $100 million is being put on Philippe Coutinho, as The Express says Bayern Munich will pass on their $132 option to buy him after this season’s loan.

Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, and Chelsea are being linked with the 27-year-old, according to The Express.

Which of those make sense?

Coutinho turns 28 this summer, and several of the sides mentioned angle for youth when they splash the big cash.

Liverpool sold Coutinho for $192 million in 2018 and would still count $92 million in profit if they met Barca’s asking price, but my goodness even that is a big expense.

He knows Jurgen Klopp‘s system, and has made more than 200 appearances for the Anfield set (54 goals, 45 assists). The Express report says Klopp would rather capture Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz which, of course, is true of every team with a lot of money.

Coutinho has seven goals and eight assists in 27 matches for Bayern after collecting 21 and 11 in two seasons with Barcelona.

Will he be able to reclaim the form that saw him dazzle the Premier League in producing 13 goals and seven assists during his last Premier League season?

Yeah, we think so. We argued at the time that Liverpool should sell to Barca due to his exaggerated status at Anfield not matching his impact on matches. He was very good, but not irreplaceable.

But is it worth the price?