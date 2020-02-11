USMNT keeper Steffen heads back to Man City for tests

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Zack Steffen‘s knee problems aren’t going away.

The USMNT’s No. 1 goalkeeper has been out of the Fortuna Dusseldorf lineup since the start of winter break in the Bundesliga.

Steffen, 24, is heading back to parent club Manchester City alongside his loan side‘s therapist and “will undergo medical examinations” in England.

Steffen started the first 17 league matches of his tenure in Dusseldorf, keeping two clean sheets for a newly-promoted outfit often under duress.

From Fortuna Dusseldorf’s site, translated:

Fortuna’s physiotherapist Lucas Trittel, who is involved in all processes as part of the medical department, will accompany Steffen to act as a contact person. Both clubs are in constant communication: Fortuna’s sports director Lutz Pfannenstiel and Manchester’s sports director Txiki Begiristain have agreed this procedure in close consultation with the medical departments of both clubs.

This is a significant concern for USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter, as Steffen is as familiar with his system as any starter in the player pool.

The Yanks have the final stage of the CONCACAF Nations League this summer, and European-based friendlies versus Wales and the Netherlands in late March.

Steffen has 17 caps for the United States dating back to January 2018. He’s twice-captained the side under Berhalter.