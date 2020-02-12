Alphonso Davies injured at Bayern Munich training

According to a report by German publication Bild, Canadian international Alphonso Davies has suffered a left ankle injury at Bayern Munich training, with the 19-year-old carted off with a heavy ice wrap around the injury.
The report states that after a tackle by teammates Serge Gnabry and Corentin Tolisso, Davies initially looked to shake off the injury but eventually found himself unable to continue and was brought off the field via golf cart with his ankle wrapped in ice. However, a further report states that the ankle injury was found to be “mild” and there is hope he can prove fit for the Bundesliga game against Koln this weekend.
Davies, despite his young age, has been one of Bayern’s most consistent players this season, appearing in 17 of Bayern’s 21 Bundesliga matches this season mostly at left-back. Since coming off the bench early in the campaign, the Canadian international locked down a starting role in late October and has made 13 straight starts, 12 of those resulting in full 90-minute appearances.
23-year-old Lucas Hernandez would be the likely candidate to take over for Davies should he miss time, having only just returned from his own ankle injury that left him sidelined for the last three months. Hernandez returned to action for the first time this past weekend, playing 23 minutes in the 0-0 draw with second-placed RB Leipzig.
Bayern leads the Bundesliga title race by just a single point, with RB Leipzig hot on the Bavarians’ heels. Third-placed Borussia Dortmund is four points back but has serious defensive issues to sort out. Davies has league games against Koln and Paderborn on the docket the next two weeks before Champions League play returns in late February against Chelsea.