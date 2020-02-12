More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona eyeing recent Spurs target as emergency signing

By Andy EdwardsFeb 12, 2020, 8:05 PM EST
Barcelona have reportedly placed recent Tottenham Hotspur target Willian Jose atop their list of potential replacements after being granted an emergency exception in the wake of Ousmane Dembele’s six-month injury.

Jose was reportedly close to completing a move to Tottenham during the January transfer window before the deal fell apart in the final days. Manchester United was another club reportedly interested in the 28-year-old Real Sociedad forward, though the Red Devils were never said to have made as much progress toward a deal as Spurs.

Barca were granted the exception to sign a domestic-based player outside the transfer window on the grounds of an injury that will keep a player out for more than four months. Permission was granted by both the Spanish Football Federation and La Liga. Dembele hasn’t played since November and it was determined this week that surgery was the best course of action for his serious hamstring tear.

As PST’s Nicholas Mendola stated on Tuesday, Jose is “currently out of favor with his club and the likeliest to move should Barca pony up the $40-plus million it will take.”

Gerrard slams Rangers’ mentality as title hopes slip away

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsFeb 12, 2020, 7:10 PM EST
The good news: Steven Gerrard appears set to take Rangers to back-to-back second-place finishes in the Scottish Premiership in his first two seasons in charge.

The bad news: While that’s an improvement on the back-to-back third-place finishes which preceded Gerrard’s appointment in the summer of 2018, the distance which Rangers still have to close between themselves and eight-time defending champions, and hated rivals, Celtic is still quite large.

As recently as Jan. 24, Rangers trailed Celtic by just two points and had a game in hand which could have sent them top of the league. Since that point, Rangers have dropped eight points from five games and trail by 10 points (still with a game in hand).

Gerrard is very displeased by these recent results and picked Wednesday, after losing 2-1 away to seventh-place Kilmarnock, to make it known — quotes from the BBC:

“I thought we had the mentality and the characters to sustain a push, but on the evidence of the last four to five weeks, I’m getting proven wrong.

“But having said that, it’s me as well because I’m responsible for that group of players.”

“Very, very tough. You’ve got to look at the form of other people that are relentless right now.

“But we keep going and try to change the situation that we put ourselves in. There’s no denying they’re obviously in the driving seat”

Gerrard is widely perceived to have done well at Rangers, which will almost certainly lead to his name being linked with any mid-table-to-bottom-half Premier League jobs beginning either this summer or the next one. His window to unseat Celtic is probably small, as is that of Rangers based on the evidence of the last few weeks.

Rodgers hints at interest in ‘fantastic’ free agent-to-be Lallana

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsFeb 12, 2020, 6:18 PM EST
Brendan Rodgers has begun his recruitment of Adam Lallana in the most thinly veiled of ways, calling the Liverpool midfielder “a fantastic player” and saying “he will be weighing up his options” ahead of the expiration of his contract this summer.

Simply put, if Rodgers gets his way, Lallana will be wearing the blue and white of Leicester City next season — quotes from Sky Sports:

“Adam is a fantastic player and one I brought into Liverpool. I have been aware of his talents since he was a young player at Southampton.

“He has done brilliantly [at Liverpool] and I’m sure he will be weighing up his options. But, I don’t need to speak about that now. We’ve spoken about that all through January. I don’t need to speak about the summer transfer window.

“I would only add he is a top-class player.”

Leicester won’t be the only Premier League side to come calling if/when Lallana’s contract expires without a new deal in place, but the shared history which Rodgers points out could prove a tiebreaker over any other club offering a similar financial package. Lallana has been at Anfield since the summer of 2014, when Rodgers was the Reds’ boss.

Championship focus: West Brom go 6 points clear; Fulham stumble at Millwall

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsFeb 12, 2020, 5:40 PM EST
A roundup of the top-of-the-table action in the EFL Championship, where nine points separate places 1 through 7, and three points is the difference between third place and seventh…

Reading 1-2 West Bromwich Albion

West Brom capitalized on Leeds United’s slip-up to go six points clear at the top of the Championship table with a dozen games left to play. The Baggies fell behind on an early penalty, but fought back into the game before halftime and went ahead for good shortly thereafter.

George Puscas put Reading ahead after 11 minutes, but Matheus Pereira put home his own rebound to make it 1-1 in the 26th and Kyle Bartley completed the comeback with a looping header to the far post four minutes into the second half.

West Brom have spent the vast majority of the season occupying either first or second place in the table, and appear headed for a return to the PL after two seasons of regrouping in the second division.

Millwall 1-1 Fulham

No side had more to gain from Leeds’ draw with fourth-place Brentford than Fulham, who entered Wednesday a point back for the second automatic promotion place. A win would have seen the Cottagers into second place ahead of a critical stretch of their schedule (five of their next seven opponents currently reside in the top-10).

Alas, it was a disappointing, largely listless display from both sides at The Den as Millwall held the promotion hopefuls to a 1-1 draw.

Aleksandar Mitrovic fired Fulham ahead after just three minutes but Millwall were level through Jon Dadi Bodvarsson just four minutes later, and that was all the scoring there would be in east London. Rather than going two points clear of third, Fulham remain third and sit two points clear of fourth.

Elsewhere in the Championship

Stoke City 0-2 (6th) Preston North End
(7th) Bristol City 3-2 Derby County
Huddersfield Town 0-3 (10th) Cardiff City
Luton Town 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday

USMNT union says USWNT’s pay should be tripled

Photo by Ira L. Black/Corbis via Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 12, 2020, 4:15 PM EST
NEW YORK — The U.S. men’s national team urged the U.S. Soccer Federation to sharply increase pay of the American women and accused the governing body of making low-ball offers in negotiations with the men.

The union for the women’s team filed a gender discrimination lawsuit against the USSF that is scheduled for trial starting May 5 in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles. The women agreed to a collective bargaining agreement in April 2017 that extends through 2021. The men’s labor contract expired at the end of 2018.

“The women’s 2017-2021 deal is worse than the men’s 2011-2018 deal,” the men’s union said in a statement Wednesday. “The federation continues to discriminate against the women in their wages and working conditions. … What we believe should happen is simple. Pay the women significantly more than our recently expired men’s deal. In our estimation, the women were due at least triple what our expired deal was worth in player compensation.”

The men claimed the federation wants their pay to stay at the same level as in their expired contract.

“It’s a desperate attempt to cover up the fact that what they did to the women in 2017 is indefensible,” the statement said.

Carlos Cordeiro, who succeeded Sunil Gulati as USSF president in February 2018, did not respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment.

The men said they issued their statement because “the federation has been working very hard to sell a false narrative to the public and even to members of Congress. They have been using this false narrative as a weapon against current and former members of the United States women’s national team.”

The men claimed “the federation insisted the women sign a 2017-21 deal that was worse financially than the men’s soon-to-expire 2011-18 CBA that had been negotiated six years earlier.” They said “the correct comparison should be between what the women got with their 2017-21 deal and triple what the federation agreed to pay the men in 2011 or whatever the men negotiate in their new CBA that will be retroactive to Jan. 1, 2019.”

They urged fans to write to Congress and to “tell the federation’s sponsors you will not support them until the federation starts doing the right thing and gives the women a new CBA that pays a fair share of the gate receipts and that television and sponsorship revenue to the players.”