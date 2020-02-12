Burnley confirms Gibson training with Middlesbrough

Premier League side Burnley has confirmed that record signing Ben Gibson is training with his old club Middlesbrough after a difficult 18 months with the Clarets.
The 27-year-old arrived at Burnley from Middlesbrough in the summer of 2018 for a joint-club record $19 million, but the defender has made just six total appearances, including just one in Premier League play. Initially felled by a hernia problem that left him sidelined for the first three months of his Burnley tenure, Gibson has been unable to crack Sean Dyche‘s squad, only making the bench once in the past nine league games.
The club released a statement on Wednesday to say that Gibson had wished to leave the club in January, and with a deal not materializing, he felt it necessary to continue his training elsewhere. “The defender made it clear, in the weeks leading up to the end of the January transfer window, that he wanted to leave Turf Moor to seek regular first team football,” the team wrote in a statement. The club confirmed he remains contracted to Burnley.
Gibson was linked to Watford in the January transfer window, but Sky Sports reported that the Hornets saw a loan deal rejected three different times, with the hold-up being the value of the summer option to buy.
According to Burnley Express beat writer Chris Boden, it is likely that Gibson would have been sent to train with the reserve squad had this opportunity not materialized. Boden also reports that he heard about some “flashpoints” at training that may have led Gibson to wish for a chance to train elsewhere. It is certainly still odd to see a club’s record signing allowed to train elsewhere while still under contract, but given that Gibson is clearly on the outside looking in and with the relationship almost completely broken down, his departure from the club in practice has little effect on the matchday squad.
According to a report by ESPN FC, former Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas has decided to run for the Spanish FA presidency.
Casillas, now 38 years old, is still playing for FC Porto, where he has been since leaving Real Madrid at 2015. However, he has not made an appearance yet this season after suffering a heart attack in May of 2019, and he has already transitioned out of his playing days by working in a liason role for the Portuguese club during his recovery.
The current president, Luis Rubiales, was elected in 2018 and is likely to run for reelection as the incumbent in this year’s election set for this fall. According to the ESPN report, Casillas met with Spanish officials in Madrid over the past few days to lay out his plans for a run at the position.
The report states that Casillas would have the backing of La Liga president Javier Tebas who has been at odds with Rubiales. Casillas would reportedly also have the support of Association of Spanish Footballers president David Aganzo, although Aganzo’s support would be “discreet initially” in the event Casillas decides to withdraw his candidacy.
In order to secure a run for president, Casillas would need the official endorsement of 15% of the 140 members of the assembly. Should he achieve candidacy, he would need a simple majority in the general election to secure the position of president.
31-year-old U.S. international Eric Lichaj has torn ankle ligaments while playing for Hull City and is expected to miss a considerable amount of time, possibly the remainder of the season.
Lichaj, the Hull City captain, sustained the injury in the 70th minute of Hull City’s 1-1 road draw at Reading last weekend. He was absent for Tuesday’s 3-0 loss to Blackburn.
“Eric and Herbie [Kane] are going to be out for the foreseeable future – at least two or three months which means they’re probably going to miss the rest of the season,” said Hull City manager Grant McCann. “They’ve both torn ligaments in their ankles. It’s exactly the same injury, which is bizarre. It is two blows for us. I think both are going to get a second opinion from a specialist. But it is very unlikely we will see them again this season.”
Lichaj has missed just three Hull City matches this season, and the Tigers have lost all three by a combined 7-1. Otherwise, the right-back has been on the pitch for all 29 matches, seeing the field for all but 65 total minutes across those games. Hull sits 14th in the Championship table. The injuries are piling up for Hull City, who were missing a colossal 12 first-team players in the loss to Blackburn on Tuesday.
The timing is brutal for Lichaj, who had just worked his way back into the U.S. national team setup after a solid seven years on the periphery. Lichaj has 16 total caps for the U.S. national team, half of which came in 2010 and 2011 near his debut. After the 2011 Gold Cup, he made just three substitute appearances until returning to regular consideration in 2017, since when he’s made five appearances and has been an unused substitute 11 more times.
With less than a week until the season begins for Atlanta United, the Major League Soccer side has suffered a stinger.
According to CBS Sports reporter Roger Gonzalez, stalwort defender Miles Robinson has suffered a quad strain and his timetable for a return is unclear. Gonzalez reports that Robinson will have an MRI sometime in the next 36 hours to determine the extent of the injury and develop a plan for recovery.
The 22-year-old was forced off early in the friendly against second-tier Mexican club Leones Negros. Atlanta United went on to lose the friendly on penalties after a 0-0 draw.
The timing of Robinson’s injury is poor, with the club set to begin CONCACAF Champions League play on Tuesday against Honduran side Motagua. The first leg of the knockout stage meeting is on the road in Tegucigalpa, with the second leg coming the following week in Atlanta.
Arriving in 2017 as the franchise’s first draft pick out of Syracuse University, Robinson anchored an Atlanta United defense last season that proved to be of the best in the league despite being relatively overshadowed by the club’s prolific attack. With Robinson making appearing in all 34 league games last campaign, Atlanta United conceded 43 goals, good for joint-fifth in all of MLS and third in the Eastern Conference.
The 22-year-old has garnered looks at the USMNT level for his play at the back, with a pair of friendly appearances for the senior team under his belt coming last September. Robinson is thought to be a potential contributor this upcoming World Cup cycle, and while the likes of John Brooks, Aaron Long, and Walker Zimmerman have received most of the recent looks, the center-back pool is thin enough that Robinson has a legitimate shot to earn a place. However, muscle injuries have been a detractor to Robinson’s chances of making an impression, as he was felled late last season with a hamstring injury that saw him miss the CONCACAF Nations League games in October and November.
According to a report by German publication Bild, Canadian international Alphonso Davies has suffered a left ankle injury at Bayern Munich training, with the 19-year-old carted off with a heavy ice wrap around the injury.
The report states that after a tackle by teammates Serge Gnabry and Corentin Tolisso, Davies initially looked to shake off the injury but eventually found himself unable to continue and was brought off the field via golf cart with his ankle wrapped in ice. However, a further report states that the ankle injury was found to be “mild” and there is hope he can prove fit for the Bundesliga game against Koln this weekend.
Davies, despite his young age, has been one of Bayern’s most consistent players this season, appearing in 17 of Bayern’s 21 Bundesliga matches this season mostly at left-back. Since coming off the bench early in the campaign, the Canadian international locked down a starting role in late October and has made 13 straight starts, 12 of those resulting in full 90-minute appearances.
23-year-old Lucas Hernandez would be the likely candidate to take over for Davies should he miss time, having only just returned from his own ankle injury that left him sidelined for the last three months. Hernandez returned to action for the first time this past weekend, playing 23 minutes in the 0-0 draw with second-placed RB Leipzig.
Bayern leads the Bundesliga title race by just a single point, with RB Leipzig hot on the Bavarians’ heels. Third-placed Borussia Dortmund is four points back but has serious defensive issues to sort out. Davies has league games against Koln and Paderborn on the docket the next two weeks before Champions League play returns in late February against Chelsea.