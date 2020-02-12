Iker Casillas considering a run for Spanish FA presidency

According to a report by ESPN FC, former Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas has decided to run for the Spanish FA presidency.

Casillas, now 38 years old, is still playing for FC Porto, where he has been since leaving Real Madrid at 2015. However, he has not made an appearance yet this season after suffering a heart attack in May of 2019, and he has already transitioned out of his playing days by working in a liason role for the Portuguese club during his recovery.

The current president, Luis Rubiales, was elected in 2018 and is likely to run for reelection as the incumbent in this year’s election set for this fall. According to the ESPN report, Casillas met with Spanish officials in Madrid over the past few days to lay out his plans for a run at the position.

The report states that Casillas would have the backing of La Liga president Javier Tebas who has been at odds with Rubiales. Casillas would reportedly also have the support of Association of Spanish Footballers president David Aganzo, although Aganzo’s support would be “discreet initially” in the event Casillas decides to withdraw his candidacy.

In order to secure a run for president, Casillas would need the official endorsement of 15% of the 140 members of the assembly. Should he achieve candidacy, he would need a simple majority in the general election to secure the position of president.

