Photo by Maja Hitij/Bongarts/Getty Images

Klinsmann defends quitting Hertha, suggests power struggle

Associated PressFeb 12, 2020, 9:10 PM EST
BERLIN (AP) Jurgen Klinsmann has defended his abrupt resignation as Hertha Berlin coach and suggested that cultural differences and a power struggle were behind his decision to quit after just nine Bundesliga games.

The former Germany and United States coach addressed fans in a live broadcast on Facebook on Wednesday, when he apologized for the manner of his announcement the day before — also on Facebook — and suggested he had misjudged the situation he was getting into when he accepted the job on Nov. 27.

“Conditions were very difficult for me, perhaps because I’ve had other experiences in other countries. I’ve experienced life in Italy and France and England, of course,” Klinsmann said, referring to his playing career.

Klinsmann said he regretted that he hadn’t been given full control over the squad and that he clashed on several occasions with general manager Michael Preetz, whose duties he felt should be his own.

“In Germany, we’re used to having a manager on the substitutes bench at the side of the pitch and that he participates, that he’s there for the players, and keeps the door open for them. I wasn’t used to that anymore. I know the English model for a manager – they’re called managers in England, not coaches – has only one job and that’s being the boss of the club,” Klinsmann said.

“They’re different in Germany, where everyone gets to have their say, everyone plays a role, the whole management structure. In the end only one can decide, and I feel it has to be the coach. And we disagreed there. Unfortunately we disagreed on many things.”

The turning point came after Hertha’s meek 3-1 loss at home to Mainz on Saturday, which came four days after its extra-time defeat to Schalke in the German Cup.

“I hardly slept at all that night and then I came marching in early yesterday morning, and I’m a type of person that can hardly be stopped. Sure, if I had spoken to a couple of people, they probably would have convinced me to keep going, to take two or three days off or whatever. I didn’t have the day off that the team had and that’s how it happened,” Klinsmann said.

Klinsmann’s decision to quit caught Hertha by surprise, with the players and Preetz only finding out shortly before he made the announcement on Facebook.

Much was expected of Klinsmann when he was appointed, and an extensive backroom staff was hired to help him deliver on the promise provided by a $250 million investment from new backer Lars Windhorst.

Klinsmann was supposed to lead Hertha up the standings toward the European qualification places. But the team is still fighting off relegation.

“A lot of you said it ended in chaos,” Klinsmann told fans. “That’s absolutely not true, absolutely not true. This team is stabilized. We came in and the team was practically in a relegation place, level on points, and now there’s six points difference. The team is stabilized and playing in whole different way to the way we found it.”

Hertha’s record under Klinsmann in the Bundesliga is three wins, three draws and three defeats. The 55-year-old said he was sure the team will stay up, regardless of who is coach. Assistant coach Alexander Nouri is in charge for now.

“The goal for the year is survival, next year the goal is towards Europe,” Klinsmann said. “The goals are very important. If you don’t have goals, there’s no point in getting out of bed in the morning.”

Preetz, Windhorst and Hertha club president Werner Gegenbauer – who rarely makes public statements – are to hold a joint press conference to address the issues on Thursday.

Barcelona eyeing recent Spurs target as emergency signing

Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsFeb 12, 2020, 8:05 PM EST
Barcelona have reportedly placed recent Tottenham Hotspur target Willian Jose atop their list of potential replacements after being granted an emergency exception in the wake of Ousmane Dembele’s six-month injury.

Jose was reportedly close to completing a move to Tottenham during the January transfer window before the deal fell apart in the final days. Manchester United was another club reportedly interested in the 28-year-old Real Sociedad forward, though the Red Devils were never said to have made as much progress toward a deal as Spurs.

Barca were granted the exception to sign a domestic-based player outside the transfer window on the grounds of an injury that will keep a player out for more than four months. Permission was granted by both the Spanish Football Federation and La Liga. Dembele hasn’t played since November and it was determined this week that surgery was the best course of action for his serious hamstring tear.

As PST’s Nicholas Mendola stated on Tuesday, Jose is “currently out of favor with his club and the likeliest to move should Barca pony up the $40-plus million it will take.”

Gerrard slams Rangers’ mentality as title hopes slip away

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsFeb 12, 2020, 7:10 PM EST
The good news: Steven Gerrard appears set to take Rangers to back-to-back second-place finishes in the Scottish Premiership in his first two seasons in charge.

The bad news: While that’s an improvement on the back-to-back third-place finishes which preceded Gerrard’s appointment in the summer of 2018, the distance which Rangers still have to close between themselves and eight-time defending champions, and hated rivals, Celtic is still quite large.

As recently as Jan. 24, Rangers trailed Celtic by just two points and had a game in hand which could have sent them top of the league. Since that point, Rangers have dropped eight points from five games and trail by 10 points (still with a game in hand).

Gerrard is very displeased by these recent results and picked Wednesday, after losing 2-1 away to seventh-place Kilmarnock, to make it known — quotes from the BBC:

“I thought we had the mentality and the characters to sustain a push, but on the evidence of the last four to five weeks, I’m getting proven wrong.

“But having said that, it’s me as well because I’m responsible for that group of players.”

“Very, very tough. You’ve got to look at the form of other people that are relentless right now.

“But we keep going and try to change the situation that we put ourselves in. There’s no denying they’re obviously in the driving seat”

Gerrard is widely perceived to have done well at Rangers, which will almost certainly lead to his name being linked with any mid-table-to-bottom-half Premier League jobs beginning either this summer or the next one. His window to unseat Celtic is probably small, as is that of Rangers based on the evidence of the last few weeks.

Rodgers hints at interest in ‘fantastic’ free agent-to-be Lallana

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsFeb 12, 2020, 6:18 PM EST
Brendan Rodgers has begun his recruitment of Adam Lallana in the most thinly veiled of ways, calling the Liverpool midfielder “a fantastic player” and saying “he will be weighing up his options” ahead of the expiration of his contract this summer.

Simply put, if Rodgers gets his way, Lallana will be wearing the blue and white of Leicester City next season — quotes from Sky Sports:

“Adam is a fantastic player and one I brought into Liverpool. I have been aware of his talents since he was a young player at Southampton.

“He has done brilliantly [at Liverpool] and I’m sure he will be weighing up his options. But, I don’t need to speak about that now. We’ve spoken about that all through January. I don’t need to speak about the summer transfer window.

“I would only add he is a top-class player.”

Leicester won’t be the only Premier League side to come calling if/when Lallana’s contract expires without a new deal in place, but the shared history which Rodgers points out could prove a tiebreaker over any other club offering a similar financial package. Lallana has been at Anfield since the summer of 2014, when Rodgers was the Reds’ boss.

Championship focus: West Brom go 6 points clear; Fulham stumble at Millwall

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsFeb 12, 2020, 5:40 PM EST
A roundup of the top-of-the-table action in the EFL Championship, where nine points separate places 1 through 7, and three points is the difference between third place and seventh…

Reading 1-2 West Bromwich Albion

West Brom capitalized on Leeds United’s slip-up to go six points clear at the top of the Championship table with a dozen games left to play. The Baggies fell behind on an early penalty, but fought back into the game before halftime and went ahead for good shortly thereafter.

George Puscas put Reading ahead after 11 minutes, but Matheus Pereira put home his own rebound to make it 1-1 in the 26th and Kyle Bartley completed the comeback with a looping header to the far post four minutes into the second half.

West Brom have spent the vast majority of the season occupying either first or second place in the table, and appear headed for a return to the PL after two seasons of regrouping in the second division.

Millwall 1-1 Fulham

No side had more to gain from Leeds’ draw with fourth-place Brentford than Fulham, who entered Wednesday a point back for the second automatic promotion place. A win would have seen the Cottagers into second place ahead of a critical stretch of their schedule (five of their next seven opponents currently reside in the top-10).

Alas, it was a disappointing, largely listless display from both sides at The Den as Millwall held the promotion hopefuls to a 1-1 draw.

Aleksandar Mitrovic fired Fulham ahead after just three minutes but Millwall were level through Jon Dadi Bodvarsson just four minutes later, and that was all the scoring there would be in east London. Rather than going two points clear of third, Fulham remain third and sit two points clear of fourth.

Elsewhere in the Championship

Stoke City 0-2 (6th) Preston North End
(7th) Bristol City 3-2 Derby County
Huddersfield Town 0-3 (10th) Cardiff City
Luton Town 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday