Liverpool unveil details for $78 million Anfield redevelopment

By Kyle BonnFeb 12, 2020, 7:57 AM EST
Liverpool have published plans to pump $78 million into its historic Anfield stadium, increasing the capacity by 7,000 new seats and rerouting Anfield Road to bypass the expanded section.

The redevelopment plan is still in the planning phase but Liverpool confirmed it has a view towards beginning construction later this year, hoping to have the entire project completed by the summer of 2022. The next step in the process is to submit a full permission application to the Liverpool City Council by March.

Of the increased capacity, the club announced that 5,200 seats will be offered to “general admission” while 1,800 will be reserved for lounge and hospitality seating. The Athletic reports that it is currently unclear how many of the general admission seats – if any – will be used to help alleviate the 23,000 season ticket waiting list that has been closed since 2011.

The new capacity will all be dumped into the Anfield Road End, which then necessitated the rerouting of Anfield Road after concerns were raised about the potential closing of the road. This will allow access around the stadium to remain intact on non-match days. The plan also confirmed that the stand will not be deconstructed and replaced, but instead will be expanded as well as refurbished. The current plan suggests that because construction will take place behind and above the current stand, little effect on matchday capacity will take place, although it’s likely that at least some disruption to matchday flow of traffic and pedestrians will take effect.

“Overall the feedback has been really positive,” said Liverpool’s chief commercial officer Andy Hughes. “We had 93 per cent positive support for the overall scheme. I knew the road closure was an issue for a small number of local residents. We’ve listened, we’ve gone back, had another look at the design, and I think we’ve come up with some really good solutions to those issues. We’ve managed to carve out just enough space to get the road diverted round the back of the stadium.”

With the historic stadium and recent success of the club, Anfield has been sold out for quite some time, but Hughes seemed adamant that the additional capacity seems to be maxing out the space available in the current location. “Based on our current plans, it’s not going any bigger than 61,000. That’s the conclusion we reached,” he said. “Why? It’s design, footprint, the space we have. We looked at this design many, many times over and we think it optimizes the space available.”

The Athletic also reported that the club is considering selling the naming rights to the expanded area, while there are no plans to add safe standing areas in the current expansion.

Alphonso Davies injured at Bayern Munich training

By Kyle BonnFeb 12, 2020, 9:11 AM EST
According to a report by German publication Bild, Canadian international Alphonso Davies has suffered a left ankle injury at Bayern Munich training, with the 19-year-old carted off with a heavy ice wrap around the injury.

The report states that after a tackle by teammates Serge Gnabry and Corentin Tolisso, Davies initially looked to shake off the injury but eventually found himself unable to continue and was brought off the field via golf cart with his ankle wrapped in ice. However, a further report states that the ankle injury was found to be “mild” and there is hope he can prove fit for the Bundesliga game against Koln this weekend.

Davies, despite his young age, has been one of Bayern’s most consistent players this season, appearing in 17 of Bayern’s 21 Bundesliga matches this season mostly at left-back. Since coming off the bench early in the campaign, the Canadian international locked down a starting role in late October and has made 13 straight starts, 12 of those resulting in full 90-minute appearances.

23-year-old Lucas Hernandez would be the likely candidate to take over for Davies should he miss time, having only just returned from his own ankle injury that left him sidelined for the last three months. Hernandez returned to action for the first time this past weekend, playing 23 minutes in the 0-0 draw with second-placed RB Leipzig.

Bayern leads the Bundesliga title race by just a single point, with RB Leipzig hot on the Bavarians’ heels. Third-placed Borussia Dortmund is four points back but has serious defensive issues to sort out. Davies has league games against Koln and Paderborn on the docket the next two weeks before Champions League play returns in late February against Chelsea.

Reports: Chelsea closing in on Hakim Ziyech deal

By Kyle BonnFeb 12, 2020, 8:34 AM EST
According to reports by Dutch publications De Telegraaf and Voetbal International, Chelsea has reached a verbal agreement for the transfer of Ajax playmaker Hakim Ziyech, costing around $49 million. The report has since been corroborated by The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

The De Telegraaf report states that Lampard was hoping to secure a player like Ziyech in the January transfer window, but since no new additions were brought in, the club began work immediately to secure the player’s signature in the summer. It also states that Ziyech wishes to finish out the season at Ajax before moving on, hoping to push for another Eredivisie title as well as the Europa League crown.

The report states that until a deal is signed with Chelsea, Ajax is open to other top European clubs who show interest in Ziyech, but at the moment the Dutch side is only negotiating with the Blues.

The 26-year-old joined Ajax in the summer of 2016 from fellow Dutch side FC Twente, and burst onto the scene last season when he scored 21 goals and assisted 24, helping Ajax reach the semifinals of the Champions League. He stayed amid heavy interest last summer, remaining despite the departure of fellow hot commodities Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong.

This summer would be the ideal time for Ajax to cash in on Ziyech, as his current contract expires in the summer of 2022. The Moroccan international signed an extension last summer, warding off interest from the likes of Sevilla, but with two years left on his deal the club would be wise not to let that dip any further. He has seen a dip in goalscoring form this season with just eight goals, but his creativity has not dropped a bit, already bagging 21 assists across all competitions.

Ziyech would be an interesting fit for Chelsea. Young academy product Mason Mount has risen to claim the central creative role, but on the wing things are shifting at Stamford Bridge. Pedro‘s role is diminishing, while Willian will be 32 years old by the start of next season. 21-year-old Christian Pulisic has performed well when healthy and 19-year-old Callum Hudson-Odoi is growing into his potential, but the young pair still has developing to do. The arrival of Ziyech would allow the club to transition away from the older duo and fully embrace its youth movement without diminishing its attacking talent on the flanks. Ziyech can also play in the middle, decreasing the seemingly heavy load on the shoulders of Mount.

Men in Blazers podcast: Recapping the Premier League weekend

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 11, 2020, 10:05 PM EST
Rog and Davo are here with fresh takes on this insufferable winter break, entertaining us all with their latest podcast on Tuesday.

The gents discuss the weekend’s Premier League action, highlighted by Carlo Ancelotti‘s resurgent Everton and Storm Ciara’s complicating the fixture lists of Manchester City and West Ham United.

All of the MiB content — pods, videos and stories can be seen here, but to really stay in touch, follow, subscribe, head to MenInBlazers.com.

Lovren wants Liverpool to be remembered as one of best ever

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 11, 2020, 8:31 PM EST
Last season, when Liverpool was flying high atop the Premier League table, Dejan Lovren spoke openly about the Reds joining the ranks of the Invincibles.

Now the Reds are 13 matches from making that happen, and Lovren is targeting even loftier goals.

The Liverpool center back says he wants Liverpool to join Pep Guardiola‘s former Barcelona squad as serial trophy collectors.

“I especially want, that we are remembered maybe like the Barcelona team that won in four years [something like] 20 trophies,” Lovren said.

The very humble Lovren was speaking with our friends at Sky Sports when he laid out his ambitions for the club.

From Sky Sports:

“Why should we not do that? I think we can do it and I want that we are remembered as one of the best teams that have played – not only for this year, but for many, many years.”

You gotta admire Lovren for embracing his role as Liverpool’s awkward uncle, reading to say what everyone is thinking and then some. Klopp’s Liverpool has the Club World Cup, the UEFA Super Cup, and the Champions League.

As Liverpool comes close to securing its first domestic trophy in 30 years, he’s talking about many, many more. Godspeed.