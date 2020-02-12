More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
The race for Premier League promotion is red hot

By Kyle BonnFeb 12, 2020, 2:02 PM EST
With the top flight title race fading fast as Liverpool pummels the Premier League into oblivion in record fashion, an appreciation can be had for what the Reds are accomplishing. That is for another time.

For now, we are going to take a moment to appreciate the race below them. There is a red-hot battle for Premier League promotion that is tighter than we’ve seen in a while.

Y’all, the Championship is LIT.

West Brom sits atop the league with 59 points from 31 matches, and the Baggies seem a solid bet to make their way back to the Premier League after a short one-season dip. Below them, a battle rages that could even threaten the top dogs should West Brom slip even a little.

Leeds United sits second, occupying an automatic promotion position as they have for most season. That may change today. As Leeds stands on 56 points after its draw with Brentford yesterday, Fulham lurks just a point back, and with a match today against fellow Londoners Millwall, a win for the Whites would see them knock Leeds off the top two for the first time since early November.

Behind Fulham is Brentford with 54 points, level with fifth-placed Nottingham Forest and only ahead thanks to its league-best +27 goal differential. Yes, you read that right, the league leader in goal differential is in fourth.

Preston North End in sixth and Bristol City in seventh are each level on 50, meaning the gap from second to seventh is a measly six points. Things could get truly insane down the stretch.

Of the top seven teams, five of them have lost at least once in their last five matches, with only Fulham and Preston owning pristine form of late. West Brom had lost just once all Championship season until the holidays hit and suddenly they’ve dropped three of their last seven. Leeds is facing a full-on collapse, having won just twice since mid-December and losing four of its last six, with just four points gained in that span. Fulham is in good form with four wins in its last five, but they are living on the edge having skated by via a one-goal margin in each of their last seven victories and 10 of their last 11. Brentford would be formidable if the Bees could figure out their road form, with six of their nine losses coming away from Griffin Park. Nottingham Forest can’t get out of its own way, following up a signature 2-0 win over Leeds with a 1-0 gack attack at home to 21st placed Charlton Athletic last time out.

All this mayhem makes each match critically important – and therefore tense as hell. Fulham today could move into an automatic qualifying spot with a win, but if they fail to beat Millwall, it could open them to fall as far as fifth. If this pace keeps up, theoretically a team that had a shot to finish with an automatic qualifying spot could end up out of the playoffs altogether with a few poor results late in the season. Building room for error in the next month or two will be critical for teams that wish to have a chance down the stretch.

There are some critical matches coming up as well. West Brom plays Nottingham Forest on Saturday that has a make-or-break feel to it for both sides, especially the Baggies who then have Bristol City next. Leeds plays Bristol City on Saturday hoping to put a finger in the leaky dike. Fulham has a three-game stretch through March that sees them play Bristol City, Brentford, and Leeds looking to prove they belong. As you can see, the Robins have a ton of chances to yank themselves up the table.

For some of these teams like West Brom and Fulham, they are looking to return to the Premier League after short spells down below. For many of the teams fighting for promotion, however, fans are hoping to see their beloved clubs crack the top flight for the first time in quite a while. Leeds United, a storied club that qualified for the Champions League with a third-place finish in 2000, hasn’t been back since relegation in 2003. Another storied club, Forest has not been back to the Premier League since dumped in 1999. Three clubs have never been in the Premier League: Bristol City was relegated from the First Division back in 1979, Preston hasn’t seen top-flight action since 1961, and Brentford hasn’t been in the top flight since 1947 with just five total top flight seasons in club history.

There are still battles to be won in the English top flight, with teams like Chelsea, Tottenham, and Sheffield United battling for a Champions League place while others further down the table fight for their Premier League lives. Still, the race for promotion is proving to be a wild and crazy one just a few blocks down the road.

USMNT union says USWNT’s pay should be tripled

Associated PressFeb 12, 2020, 4:15 PM EST
NEW YORK (AP) The U.S. men’s national team urged the U.S. Soccer Federation to sharply increase pay of the American women and accused the governing body of making low-ball offers in negotiations with the men.

The union for the women’s team filed a gender discrimination lawsuit against the USSF that is scheduled for trial starting May 5 in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles. The women agreed to a collective bargaining agreement in April 2017 that extends through 2021. The men’s labor contract expired at the end of 2018.

“The women’s 2017-2021 deal is worse than the men’s 2011-2018 deal,” the men’s union said in a statement Wednesday. “The federation continues to discriminate against the women in their wages and working conditions. … What we believe should happen is simple. Pay the women significantly more than our recently expired men’s deal. In our estimation, the women were due at least triple what our expired deal was worth in player compensation.”

The men claimed the federation wants their pay to stay at the same level as in their expired contract.

“It’s a desperate attempt to cover up the fact that what they did to the women in 2017 is indefensible,” the statement said.

Carlos Cordeiro, who succeeded Sunil Gulati as USSF president in February 2018, did not respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment.

The men said they issued their statement because “the federation has been working very hard to sell a false narrative to the public and even to members of Congress. They have been using this false narrative as a weapon against current and former members of the United States women’s national team.”

The men claimed “the federation insisted the women sign a 2017-21 deal that was worse financially than the men’s soon-to-expire 2011-18 CBA that had been negotiated six years earlier.” They said “the correct comparison should be between what the women got with their 2017-21 deal and triple what the federation agreed to pay the men in 2011 or whatever the men negotiate in their new CBA that will be retroactive to Jan. 1, 2019.”

They urged fans to write to Congress and to “tell the federation’s sponsors you will not support them until the federation starts doing the right thing and gives the women a new CBA that pays a fair share of the gate receipts and that television and sponsorship revenue to the players.”

Burnley confirms Gibson training with Middlesbrough

By Kyle BonnFeb 12, 2020, 1:20 PM EST
Premier League side Burnley has confirmed that record signing Ben Gibson is training with his old club Middlesbrough after a difficult 18 months with the Clarets.

The 27-year-old arrived at Burnley from Middlesbrough in the summer of 2018 for a joint-club record $19 million, but the defender has made just six total appearances, including just one in Premier League play. Initially felled by a hernia problem that left him sidelined for the first three months of his Burnley tenure, Gibson has been unable to crack Sean Dyche‘s squad, only making the bench once in the past nine league games.

The club released a statement on Wednesday to say that Gibson had wished to leave the club in January, and with a deal not materializing, he felt it necessary to continue his training elsewhere. “The defender made it clear, in the weeks leading up to the end of the January transfer window, that he wanted to leave Turf Moor to seek regular first team football,” the team wrote in a statement. The club confirmed he remains contracted to Burnley.

Gibson was linked to Watford in the January transfer window, but Sky Sports reported that the Hornets saw a loan deal rejected three different times, with the hold-up being the value of the summer option to buy.

According to Burnley Express beat writer Chris Boden, it is likely that Gibson would have been sent to train with the reserve squad had this opportunity not materialized. Boden also reports that he heard about some “flashpoints” at training that may have led Gibson to wish for a chance to train elsewhere. It is certainly still odd to see a club’s record signing allowed to train elsewhere while still under contract, but given that Gibson is clearly on the outside looking in and with the relationship almost completely broken down, his departure from the club in practice has little effect on the matchday squad.

Iker Casillas considering a run for Spanish FA presidency

By Kyle BonnFeb 12, 2020, 12:11 PM EST
According to a report by ESPN FC, former Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas has decided to run for the Spanish FA presidency.

Casillas, now 38 years old, is still playing for FC Porto, where he has been since leaving Real Madrid at 2015. However, he has not made an appearance yet this season after suffering a heart attack in May of 2019, and he has already transitioned out of his playing days by working in a liason role for the Portuguese club during his recovery.

The current president, Luis Rubiales, was elected in 2018 and is likely to run for reelection as the incumbent in this year’s election set for this fall. According to the ESPN report, Casillas met with Spanish officials in Madrid over the past few days to lay out his plans for a run at the position.

The report states that Casillas would have the backing of La Liga president Javier Tebas who has been at odds with Rubiales. Casillas would reportedly also have the support of Association of Spanish Footballers president David Aganzo, although Aganzo’s support would be “discreet initially” in the event Casillas decides to withdraw his candidacy.

In order to secure a run for president, Casillas would need the official endorsement of 15% of the 140 members of the assembly. Should he achieve candidacy, he would need a simple majority in the general election to secure the position of president.

USMNT defender Eric Lichaj tears ankle ligaments

By Kyle BonnFeb 12, 2020, 11:51 AM EST
31-year-old U.S. international Eric Lichaj has torn ankle ligaments while playing for Hull City and is expected to miss a considerable amount of time, possibly the remainder of the season.

Lichaj, the Hull City captain, sustained the injury in the 70th minute of Hull City’s 1-1 road draw at Reading last weekend. He was absent for Tuesday’s 3-0 loss to Blackburn.

“Eric and Herbie [Kane] are going to be out for the foreseeable future – at least two or three months which means they’re probably going to miss the rest of the season,” said Hull City manager Grant McCann. “They’ve both torn ligaments in their ankles. It’s exactly the same injury, which is bizarre. It is two blows for us. I think both are going to get a second opinion from a specialist. But it is very unlikely we will see them again this season.”

Lichaj has missed just three Hull City matches this season, and the Tigers have lost all three by a combined 7-1. Otherwise, the right-back has been on the pitch for all 29 matches, seeing the field for all but 65 total minutes across those games. Hull sits 14th in the Championship table. The injuries are piling up for Hull City, who were missing a colossal 12 first-team players in the loss to Blackburn on Tuesday.

The timing is brutal for Lichaj, who had just worked his way back into the U.S. national team setup after a solid seven years on the periphery. Lichaj has 16 total caps for the U.S. national team, half of which came in 2010 and 2011 near his debut. After the 2011 Gold Cup, he made just three substitute appearances until returning to regular consideration in 2017, since when he’s made five appearances and has been an unused substitute 11 more times.