USMNT defender Eric Lichaj tears ankle ligaments

31-year-old U.S. international Eric Lichaj has torn ankle ligaments while playing for Hull City and is expected to miss a considerable amount of time, possibly the remainder of the season.

Lichaj, the Hull City captain, sustained the injury in the 70th minute of Hull City’s 1-1 road draw at Reading last weekend. He was absent for Tuesday’s 3-0 loss to Blackburn.

“Eric and Herbie [Kane] are going to be out for the foreseeable future – at least two or three months which means they’re probably going to miss the rest of the season,” said Hull City manager Grant McCann. “They’ve both torn ligaments in their ankles. It’s exactly the same injury, which is bizarre. It is two blows for us. I think both are going to get a second opinion from a specialist. But it is very unlikely we will see them again this season.”

Lichaj has missed just three Hull City matches this season, and the Tigers have lost all three by a combined 7-1. Otherwise, the right-back has been on the pitch for all 29 matches, seeing the field for all but 65 total minutes across those games. Hull sits 14th in the Championship table. The injuries are piling up for Hull City, who were missing a colossal 12 first-team players in the loss to Blackburn on Tuesday.

The timing is brutal for Lichaj, who had just worked his way back into the U.S. national team setup after a solid seven years on the periphery. Lichaj has 16 total caps for the U.S. national team, half of which came in 2010 and 2011 near his debut. After the 2011 Gold Cup, he made just three substitute appearances until returning to regular consideration in 2017, since when he’s made five appearances and has been an unused substitute 11 more times.

